Hello, everyone!

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty brings with it several new mechanics alongside several returning mechanics. New rules detail the new mechanics reconfigure and compleated as well as what it means for a permanent to be modified. There are also some minor changes to Vehicles and even one minor change for permanents entering the battlefield transformed.

There are no notable updates to the Oracle text of older Magic cards with the release of this set. This document is written while the rules changes are still going through editing, so it's possible they'll be a little different from the final changes. When they're finalized, you'll be able to see them on the rules page.

Let's dive in!

Introduction

Comprehensive Rules Changes

Oracle Changes