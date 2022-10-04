In August of 1993, a then unknown game called Magic: The Gathering went on sale in hobby and game stores mostly on the West Coast in the United States. Over the next nearly 30 years, it became a global phenomenon, a blueprint for an entire genre, and one of the most celebrated games of all time. And today, we're kicking off a celebration that will last more than a year.

And if you're not the type who reads or watches to the end—don't be that person for just a bit. Like a good mix tape, this announcement is all rise, with the final item being something you don't want to miss.

As part of that celebration, we're launching promos, products, and partnerships over the next fourteen months to celebrate our favorite game every which way we know how. Today's announcement includes a ton of cool collectibles, partnerships, and, of course, cards, but even this isn't comprehensive. We'll be rolling out more cool ways to celebrate this year and as we approach our birthday in 2023. Because it's our birthday, and we'll party if we want to.

Many of the things we'll show off today—and in the future—will be marked with our 30th Anniversary logo. It looks like this:

The logo is meant to let you know about what we've tied to our anniversary and will be a cool way to look back on some of this at our 40th anniversary and beyond.

Let's kick things off with some promos.

30th Anniversary and Play Promos

Everyone should get to celebrate Magic's 30th anniversary. To underscore that, at every single Prerelease at participating Wizards Play Network stores, you can get one of 30 special promos—one for each year of Magic. Each Prerelease event between now and the end of 2023 will feature a group of these promos, including several that will only be printed in one of the non-English languages Magic is available in. We've already revealed the promos at Dominaria United and The Brothers' War Prerelease events, but here's a reminder:

Dominaria United

Serra Angel Ball Lightning Fyndhorn Elves

The Brothers' War

Wood Elves Wall of Roots

Windfall Loyal Retainers

As for the rest? Well, if we're going to start celebrating in earnest, there's no time like the present to show off almost all the remaining promos. Here they are, organized by the set's Prerelease they'll be tied to.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Kor Haven Vindicate

Exalted Angel Temple of the False God

March of the Machine

Eternal Witness Chord of Calling Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™

Tarmogoyf Glen Elendra Archmage

Acidic Slime Terastodon

Wilds of Eldraine

Hornet Queen Harvester of Souls

Kalonian Hydra Goblin Rabblemaster

Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Dragonlord Atarka Dramatic Reversal

Path of Ancestry Beast Whisperer

Set Codename "Polo"

Dovin's Veto Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose

Deadly Dispute Magic Card Back

Yes, that's only 29 cards plus the back of a Magic card. That 30th card? Well, by my math, that card would have to be printed in 2022, and as it happens, it's unreleased and coming in The Brothers' War. We'll reveal which card after it's been previewed later this year.

Additionally, we're upping our game for our Premier Play promos. For players on the path to qualifying for Pro Tour 3 in 2023 (Regional Championship Qualifier events for which begin in January of 2023), we'll be distributing these gorgeous alternate-art promo cards. They're all blue, because someone has been reading my dream journal.

Regional Championship Qualifier Participation Promo

Turn Over Regional Championship Qualifier Top Finisher Promo

Regional Championship Promo

For more details on how to get these promos, check out the full breakdown here.

Magic 30 and The Brothers' War Previews

As we kick off our 30th anniversary celebration, we've already sent out invites to our very first party: Magic 30 in Las Vegas, USA. Thousands of players have already signed up to celebrate, but there's so much more happening at Magic 30 than what we've revealed so far.

One highlight we can talk about is that we're launching The Brothers' War previews by sharing them throughout the event. Magic 30 will be the place to see amazing The Brothers' War previews first.

We'll recap highlights from the event on social media and DailyMTG, but there's still time to purchase virtual tickets that will give you access to panels and, yes, live previews, plus virtual events and your opportunity for Magic 30 merchandise.

Want a taste of what Magic 30 has in store for The Brothers' War? Here's a preview we'll share today. Let me introduce you to Mishra's ultimate form:

Turn Over Turn Over

And even before Magic 30 starts, there's plenty to explore with The Brothers' War:

The Brothers' War Story : October 20–26

: October 20–26 Building Worlds Panel : October 20

: October 20 Debut Video and Previews Begin : October 27

: October 27 The Brothers' War Magic 30 Previews : October 28–30

: October 28–30 The Brothers' War Previews Continue : October 31–November 4

: October 31–November 4 WPN Game Store Prerelease Events : November 11–17

: November 11–17 MTG Arena and Magic Online Release : November 15

: November 15 The Brothers' War Global Release : November 18

: November 18 WPN Game Store Commander Party Events: December 16–18

Coming Soon

Thirty years is a major accomplishment for a game, but it's also a major accomplishment for our staff who just keep making cool things—and for the fans who keep asking for more.

At the core of Magic is innovation, trying the new, revising the old, and forging into unexplored space. To that end, we're creating amazing things between now and the end of 2023, some of which we're highlighting here today, including possibly the most jaw-dropping release we could possibly drop jaws with.

Dominaria Remastered

Nothing says Magic history like a trip through our history on Dominaria. Created with cards from releases set on Magic's home plane, we just had to show off more from the set, which releases in the first quarter of 2023. First, in case you missed it, the packaging looks a little something like this:

Additionally, the release promo available through Wizards Play Network stores is Counterspell using the original Mark Poole art with the retro frame.

And because we're so, so excited for this release, here are a bunch of Dominaria Remastered previews of cards returning from throughout Magic's history—just because we can.

Birds of Paradise Borderless Birds of Paradise Retro Frame Birds of Paradise

Regular Borderless Retro Frame

Regular Borderless Retro Frame

Retro Frame

Regular Retro Frame

Regular Retro Frame

Magic: The Gathering Arena Explores the Past

MTG Arena might be the "new kid on the block," but it's joining in our nostalgic celebrations alongside the rest of the company.

First, later this year, MTG Arena will release its second Explorer Anthology, highlighting a new set of cards for the Explorer format.

Then, coming in the first half of 2023, Shadows over Innistrad Remastered drops a whole set's worth of Explorer- and Historic-legal cards onto MTG Arena.

We'll reveal more information as we get closer to these releases.

Secret Lair 30th Anniversary Countdown Kit

Just in time for the holidays, the Secret Lair 30th Anniversary Countdown Kit is a set of 30 boosters with stylized wrappers that mark their year, one for each Magic year. Inside you'll find a card printed from that year with a twist—it comes in a style true to the Secret Lair ethos.

We've brought back popular Secret Lair artists and designers to create a 30-year countdown experience to delight fans. These cards are not only some of the highlights of Magic, but also feature tournament-winning cards from each of those years. These aren't just nostalgic—they're also tried-and-true tournament winners (well, almost all of them) that you'll want to play, too.

While we won't reveal all 30 cards just yet, we're giving you a taste of what's inside. For the rest—well, it's like opening a birthday present. I wonder where we got that idea?

If you're the kind of person who likes to know what's in your present before opening it, you will be able to peek into the kit to see the other 23 cards over at MagicSecretLair.com beginning October 24.

The 30th Anniversary Countdown Kit is $149.99 and, unlike other Secret Lair drops, has a limited print run. The sale starts at MagicSecretLair.com November 1 at 9 a.m. PT and runs through November 4 at 9 a.m. PT—or until they're sold out.

As a bonus, each card has a 30% chance to be upgraded to a traditional foil. And as a bonus bonus, most regions should receive the 30th Anniversary Countdown Kit by December 1! What you use a countdown kit for in the month of December is up to you.

Magic 30th Anniversary Edition

Finally, we did a thing. A big, collectible, commemorative, not-tournament-legal thing. A jaw-dropping thing. A thing so big it gets its own article.

Happy 30th anniversary to Magic indeed. Let's celebrate!