Love Your Local Game Store is back and bigger than before as the Summer of Legend continues!

In-Store Retro Frame Promos

If you've shopped in your local game store recently, you may have received this retro frame promotional version of Fabled Passage.

Beginning July 23, there are even more retro frame promos coming to your local game store.

These five cards (Aven Mindcensor, Dig Through Time, Bolas's Citadel, Goblin Guide, and Scavenging Ooze) will be available by participating in in-store events, plus they come with an MTG Arena code to unlock a Japanese alternate-art Planeswalker Sleeve. Check with your local game store for details on how you can enjoy these upcoming cards!

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Ampersand Promos

In addition to Mystery Booster: Convention Edition coming to in-store events this August, WPN Premium stores will also receive an amazing series of promotional versions of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms rares and mythic rares featuring the iconic Dungeons & Dragons ampersand.

These ampersand promos are traditional foil with a glossy D&D ampersand overlaying the entire card. Stores can offer these cards in a variety of ways, so be sure to find how you can receive one once they're available this August.