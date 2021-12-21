RENTON, Wash. – Dec 21, 2021 – Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), today announced a collaboration between Grammy-nominated recording artist Post Malone and their popular gaming brand Magic: The Gathering. The partnership will kickoff with the return of Friday Night Magic (FNM), a global play program celebrated by millions of players across more than 8,000 stores worldwide every week.

Magic's return to stores comes on the heels of the game's biggest year ever. With a 25-year history, more than 50 million fans are gearing up for a jam-packed 2022 featuring new partnerships, bigger online experiences, and even more ways to celebrate the game they love.

"You'd be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Magic: The Gathering than Post Malone," said Nathan Stewart, Head of Franchise Marketing for Wizards of the Coast. "As a fan for years, he knows just how much Friday Night Magic means to players. We're thrilled to collaborate with Posty in ways that will allow his signature style, talent and love of the game to combine in ways fans will never forget."

"I'm obsessed with Magic: The Gathering. This is really a dream come true," said Post Malone. "We'll be doing some cool stuff so keep an eye out."

For the latest news on Magic: The Gathering and their upcoming collaborations with Post Malone, visit DailyMTG and follow Magic: The Gathering on Twitter at @Wizards_Magic.

