On June 5–14, 2026, Magic Presents: Pride returns to your local game store for a celebration of Pride with a special Commander event! At this event, you'll play Commander against your fellow attendees. And in the spirit of Pride, every commander has partner! Craft a prismatically powerful deck or highlight your Magic OTP.

Pick any two legal commanders, pair them up, and express your Pride in a way that's unique to you! If you're looking for ideas, pair up your favorite couple from the Magic Multiverse, like Ral and Tomik or Saheeli and Huatli . Build a deck that's out of this world with Sami, Wildcat Captain and The Seriema at the helm. You can even combine two versions of your favorite character, like Gonti, Lord of Luxury and Gonti, Night Minister . This event is all about creating a deck that speaks to you, so build whatever brings you joy!

To commemorate the event, Magic Presents: Pride participants will receive a traditional foil Gilded Lotus promo card, while supplies last, featuring artwork by Merlin G.G. This illustration depicts the Gruulfriends, Chandra and Nissa, in a peaceful, tender moment. We love this promo card, and we think you will, too.

We have an additional surprise in store for Magic Presents: Pride attendees. As a special thank you, players will receive an enamel pin depicting Merlin G.G's Gilded Lotus while supplies last. You can give the pin to someone special in your life or simply wear it with, well, pride! We'll have more to share about this pin closer to the event.

This event is available in the following regions: United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guernsey, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

We can't wait to celebrate another year of Pride with the Magic community, and we look forward to sharing more about this event soon. If you're interested in joining the celebration, contact your local game store and ask them to register for this event before March 27. Then start building your decks and prepare for Magic Presents: Pride on June 5–14 at your local game store!