The dystopian, post-nuclear world of Fallout meets Magic: The Gathering on March 8, 2024, in the release of Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®, and we have four new Commander decks that let you scavenge, irradiate, strategize, and mechanize on the battlefield.

Hail, Caesar (Red-White-Black)

Scrappy Survivors (Red-Green-White) Scrappy Survivors (Red-Green-White)

Science! (Blue-White-Red)

Mutant Menace (Black-Green-Blue) Mutant Menace (Black-Green-Blue)

Each box has a complete Commander deck that is ready to play:

2 Traditional foil new-to-Magic legendary creature cards, either of which can serve as the deck's commander

98 Non-foil cards, with each deck featuring new-to-Magic cards: Scrappy Survivors: 38 new-to-Magic cards Hail, Caesar: 37 new-to-Magic cards Mutant Menace: 41 new-to-Magic cards Science!: 38 new-to-Magic cards

1 Foil-etched display commander (a thick cardstock copy of the face commander card with foil etched into the card's border and art; not legal in sanctioned Commander play)

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack with 2 special treatment cards, including 1 rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box that can hold 100 sleeved cards

1 Life wheel

1 Strategy insert

1 Reference card

You'll also find new non-foil full-art basic lands in each Commander deck, including five that depict isometric perspectives reminiscent of the classic Fallout games.

Plains (Full Art) Plains (Full Art)

Island (Full Art) Island (Full Art)

Swamp (Full Art) Swamp (Full Art)

Mountain (Full Art) Mountain (Full Art)

Forest (Full Art) Forest (Full Art)

Visit our Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Card Image Gallery to see the cards included in the Commander decklists, and then peruse all the cards and awesome Booster Fun treatments available in the set.

The complete decklists for all Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander decks are found below. Preorder them from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!

Preorder Now

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Scrappy Survivors

Dogmeat, Ever Loyal (Rainbow Foil) Preston Garvey, Minuteman (Rainbow Foil) Dogmeat, Ever Loyal (Foil-Etched Display Commander)

Scrounge up everything you need to defeat your enemies! Scrappy Survivors includes 38 never-before-seen Magic cards. Dogmeat, Ever Loyal and Preston Garvey, Minuteman are rainbow foil cards. The Dogmeat, Ever Loyal display commander card is printed with the foil-etched treatment on thick cardstock (great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned play).

1 Dogmeat, Ever Loyal 1 Preston Garvey, Minuteman 1 Codsworth, Handy Helper 1 Idolized 1 Pre-War Formalwear 1 Birthday Party 1 Duchess, Wayward Tavernkeep 1 Grim Reaper's Sprint 1 Junk Jet 1 Megaton's Fate 1 House Gambit 1 Veronica, Dissident Scribe 1 Animal Friend 1 Strong Back 1 Almost Perfect 1 Armory Paladin 1 Cait, Cage Brawler 1 Cass, Hand of Vengeance 1 Inventory Management 1 Moira Brown, Guide Author 1 Three Dog, Galaxy News DJ 1 Mister Gutsy 1 Pip-Boy 3000 1 Junktown 1 Sunscorched Divide 1 Mantle of the Ancients 1 Puresteel Paladin 1 Single Combat 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Chaos Warp 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Basilisk Collar 1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe 1 Champion's Helm 1 Masterwork of Ingenuity 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Scattered Groves 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Brotherhood Outcast 1 Commander Sofia Daguerre 1 Acquired Mutation 1 Crimson Caravaneer 1 Ian the Reckless 1 Bighorner Rancher 1 Break Down 1 Gunner Conscript 1 Super Mutant Scavenger 1 Well Rested 1 Agility Bobblehead 1 Perception Bobblehead 1 Silver Shroud Costume 1 All That Glitters 1 Path to Exile 1 Valorous Stance 1 Sticky Fingers 1 Abundant Growth 1 Fertile Ground 1 Rancor 1 Squirrel Nest 1 Wild Growth 1 Behemoth Sledge 1 Arcane Signet 1 Brass Knuckles 1 Explorer's Scope 1 Fireshrieker 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Ash Barrens 1 Buried Ruin 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Roadside Reliquary 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 4 Mountain 4 Forest 4 Plains

Scrappy Survivors Tokens

1 Junk // Squirrel token

1 Junk // Treasure (survival, tech) token

1 Settlement // Human Soldier token

1 Settlement // Food (survival) token

1 Treasure (survival, tech) // Wasteland Survival Guide token

1 Food (survival) // Squirrel token

2 Radiation (helper) // Copy tokens

2 Radiation (helper) // Treasure (survival, tech) tokens

Turn Over Junk // Squirrel Turn Over Junk // Treasure (Survival, Tech) Turn Over Settlement // Human Soldier

Turn Over Settlement // Food (Survival) Turn Over Treasure (Survival, Tech) // Wasteland Survival Guide Turn Over Food (Survival) // Squirrel

Turn Over Radiation (Helper) // Copy Turn Over Radiation (Helper) // Treasure (Survival, Tech)

These Commander decks will be released with Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® on March 8, 2024. You can preorder them now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.