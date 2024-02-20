Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander Decklists
The dystopian, post-nuclear world of Fallout meets Magic: The Gathering on March 8, 2024, in the release of Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®, and we have four new Commander decks that let you scavenge, irradiate, strategize, and mechanize on the battlefield.
Scrappy Survivors (Red-Green-White)
Mutant Menace (Black-Green-Blue)
Each box has a complete Commander deck that is ready to play:
- 2 Traditional foil new-to-Magic legendary creature cards, either of which can serve as the deck's commander
- 98 Non-foil cards, with each deck featuring new-to-Magic cards:
- Scrappy Survivors: 38 new-to-Magic cards
- Hail, Caesar: 37 new-to-Magic cards
- Mutant Menace: 41 new-to-Magic cards
- Science!: 38 new-to-Magic cards
- 1 Foil-etched display commander (a thick cardstock copy of the face commander card with foil etched into the card's border and art; not legal in sanctioned Commander play)
- 10 Double-sided tokens
- 1 Collector Booster Sample Pack with 2 special treatment cards, including 1 rare or mythic rare card
- 1 Deck box that can hold 100 sleeved cards
- 1 Life wheel
- 1 Strategy insert
- 1 Reference card
You'll also find new non-foil full-art basic lands in each Commander deck, including five that depict isometric perspectives reminiscent of the classic Fallout games.
Visit our Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Card Image Gallery to see the cards included in the Commander decklists, and then peruse all the cards and awesome Booster Fun treatments available in the set.
The complete decklists for all Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® Commander decks are found below. Preorder them from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!
(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)
Scrappy Survivors
Scrounge up everything you need to defeat your enemies! Scrappy Survivors includes 38 never-before-seen Magic cards. Dogmeat, Ever Loyal and Preston Garvey, Minuteman are rainbow foil cards. The Dogmeat, Ever Loyal display commander card is printed with the foil-etched treatment on thick cardstock (great for showing off your commander but not legal in sanctioned play).
Scrappy Survivors Tokens
- 1 Junk // Squirrel token
- 1 Junk // Treasure (survival, tech) token
- 1 Settlement // Human Soldier token
- 1 Settlement // Food (survival) token
- 1 Treasure (survival, tech) // Wasteland Survival Guide token
- 1 Food (survival) // Squirrel token
- 2 Radiation (helper) // Copy tokens
- 2 Radiation (helper) // Treasure (survival, tech) tokens
These Commander decks will be released with Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® on March 8, 2024.