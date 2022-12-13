The battle for the Multiverse against the Phyrexians that began with Dominaria United (and continued through The Brothers' War and Phyrexia: All Will Be One) is worse than anyone imagined. Now it reaches its conclusion with March of the Machine.

Art by: Billy Christian

The Multiverse—and Magic—will be changed forever.

March of the Machine March of the Machine Commander

Draft Booster Display

Set Booster Display

Jumpstart Booster Display

Bundle

March of the Machine also brings Collector Boosters filled with incredible cards plus five 100-card Commander decks featuring new-to-Magic cards and a Collector Booster Sample Pack. As for what these look like, we'll leave that to your imagination (and later reveal after more story content).

March of the Machine Set Code: MOM

March of the Machine Commander Set Code: MOC

Prerelease Events : April 14–20, 2023

: April 14–20, 2023 MTG Arena and Magic Online Digital Release : April 18, 2023

: April 18, 2023 Tabletop Release: April 21, 2023

Prerelease Pack

Continuing throughout 2023, Magic 30th anniversary promos are available at March of the Machine Prerelease events. Here are some you may find at yours, available only in the languages shown:

These traditional foil promo cards will be available while supplies last at WPN game store Prerelease events for March of the Machine. Register for Prerelease events at your local game store early to find out how your store will distribute these promo cards.

March of the Machine: The Aftermath

With the final showdown against the Phyrexians reaching its conclusion, the Multiverse will be forever changed. March of the Machine: The Aftermath not only adds new cards to Standard (and beyond) but also expands on the events of March of the Machine.

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Set Code: MAT

March of the Machine: The Aftermath Tabletop Release: May 12, 2023

March of the Machine: The Aftermath

March of the Machine: The Aftermath is a Standard-legal micro set, and Epilogue Boosters feature five cards each. The set also features a Bundle as well as Collector Boosters packed with the coolest cards, and we'll show you what the packaging for the Bundle, Epilogue Booster display, and Collector Booster display looks like later—we're definitely letting the story come first here.

With Phyrexia: All Will Be One around the corner, you can look forward to seeing that set first before we show you what comes next with March of the Machine and March of the Machine: The Aftermath in 2023.