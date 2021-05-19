Announcement Date: May 19, 2021

Historic:

Thassa's Oracle is banned.

MTG Arena effective date: May 20, 2021

While Thassa's Oracle is a powerful card that has created combo decks across multiple formats, until recently, it wasn't a force to be reckoned with in Historic. However, with the recent printing of Tainted Pact and the fine-tuning of that archetype, we've seen the rise of the two-card combo in Historic to the point that half the field for the past League Weekend utilized the combo.

Due to the power of the two-card combination, and because we expect that Thassa's Oracle is likely to cause problems down the road as Historic continues to add new cards, Thassa's Oracle is banned in Historic.

The change will go into effect tomorrow, May 20, 2021.