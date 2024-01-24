Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Decklists
On February 9, 2024, investigations into the Murders at Karlov Manor begin worldwide. Gather clues, collect evidence, and make your case with four Commander decks releasing alongside the set.
Revenant Recon (Blue-Black)
Blame Game (Red-White)
See the cards from these decks in the new Card Image Gallery, which features updated information about all of the intriguing cards in Murders at Karlov Manor, such as the amazing Booster Fun treatments in the set.
Each deck contains the following:
- 1 Ready-to-play deck of 100 Magic cards with the following:
- 2 Traditional foil new-to-Magic legendary creature cards that can each serve as the deck's commander
- 98 Non-foil cards
- 10 New-to-Magic cards
- 88 Reprints and Murders at Karlov Manor cards, including multiples of basic lands
- 1 Two-card Collector Booster Sample Pack that contains the following:
- 1 Traditional foil or non-foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare
- This can be a card with the showcase magnified, showcase dossier, Ravnica City, borderless, or extended-art treatment.
- 1 Traditional foil common or uncommon with the showcase dossier or showcase magnified treatment
- 1 Traditional foil or non-foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare
- 1 Foil-etched display commander (a thick cardstock copy of the commander card with foil etched into the card's border and art; not legal in sanctioned Commander play)
- 10 Double-sided tokens
- 1 Deck box (that can hold 100 sleeved cards)
- 1 Life wheel
- 1 Strategy insert
We've got the decklists for these thrilling Commander decks below, and you can preorder them now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!
Preorder Now
(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)
Blame Game
Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser and Feather, Radiant Arbiter are traditional foil cards. The Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.
Blame Game Tokens
- 1 Construct (6/12) // Soldier token
- 1 Human // Soldier token
- 1 Human // Ogre token
- 2 Soldier // Ogre tokens
- 1 Soldier // Kobolds of Kher Keep token
- 1 Gold // Lightning Rager token
- 1 Gold // Treasure token
- 1 Gold // Kobolds of Kher Keep token
- 1 Gold // The Monarch (helper) token
These decks will release alongside Murders at Karlov Manor on February 9, 2024, and you can preorder them now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.