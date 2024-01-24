On February 9, 2024, investigations into the Murders at Karlov Manor begin worldwide. Gather clues, collect evidence, and make your case with four Commander decks releasing alongside the set.

Deadly Disguise (Red-Green-White)

Revenant Recon (Blue-Black)

Deep Clue Sea (Green-White-Blue)

Blame Game (Red-White)

See the cards from these decks in the new Card Image Gallery, which features updated information about all of the intriguing cards in Murders at Karlov Manor, such as the amazing Booster Fun treatments in the set.

Each deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play deck of 100 Magic cards with the following: 2 Traditional foil new-to-Magic legendary creature cards that can each serve as the deck's commander 98 Non-foil cards 10 New-to-Magic cards 88 Reprints and Murders at Karlov Manor cards, including multiples of basic lands

1 Two-card Collector Booster Sample Pack that contains the following: 1 Traditional foil or non-foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare This can be a card with the showcase magnified, showcase dossier, Ravnica City, borderless, or extended-art treatment. 1 Traditional foil common or uncommon with the showcase dossier or showcase magnified treatment

1 Foil-etched display commander (a thick cardstock copy of the commander card with foil etched into the card's border and art; not legal in sanctioned Commander play)

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Deck box (that can hold 100 sleeved cards)

1 Life wheel

1 Strategy insert

We've got the decklists for these thrilling Commander decks below, and you can preorder them now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Blame Game

Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser (Traditional Foil) Feather, Radiant Arbiter (Traditional Foil) Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser (Foil-Etched Display Commander)

Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser and Feather, Radiant Arbiter are traditional foil cards. The Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.

1 Nelly Borca, Impulsive Accuser 1 Feather, Radiant Arbiter 1 Immortal Obligation 1 Otherworldly Escort 1 Redemption Arc 1 Trouble in Pairs 1 Havoc Eater 1 Hot Pursuit 1 Mob Verdict 1 Prisoner's Dilemma 1 Take the Bait 1 Ransom Note (Accusations) 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Comeuppance 1 Darien, King of Kjeldor 1 Duelist's Heritage 1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Loran of the Third Path 1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Selfless Squire 1 Sevinne's Reclamation 1 Smuggler's Share 1 Stalking Leonin 1 Sun Titan 1 Windborn Muse 1 Winds of Rath 1 Agitator Ant 1 Brash Taunter 1 Disrupt Decorum 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Fiendish Duo 1 Frontier Warmonger 1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs 1 Spectacular Showdown 1 Vengeful Ancestor 1 Anya, Merciless Angel 1 Boros Reckoner 1 Deflecting Palm 1 Gisela, Blade of Goldnight 1 Ancient Stone Idol 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Tome of Legends 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Kher Keep 1 Labyrinth of Skophos 1 Needle Spires 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Slayers' Stronghold 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Throne of the High City 1 War Room 1 Ghostly Prison 1 Gideon's Sacrifice 1 Martial Impetus 1 Orzhov Advokist 1 Seal of Cleansing 1 Soul Snare 1 Vow of Duty 1 Wall of Omens 1 Curse of Opulence 1 Rite of the Raging Storm 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Vow of Lightning 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bloodthirsty Blade 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Thought Vessel 1 Access Tunnel 1 Ash Barrens 1 Boros Garrison 1 Command Tower 1 Escape Tunnel 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion 1 Temple of the False God 9 Plains 7 Mountain

Blame Game Tokens

1 Construct (6/12) // Soldier token

1 Human // Soldier token

1 Human // Ogre token

2 Soldier // Ogre tokens

1 Soldier // Kobolds of Kher Keep token

1 Gold // Lightning Rager token

1 Gold // Treasure token

1 Gold // Kobolds of Kher Keep token

1 Gold // The Monarch (helper) token

Turn Over Construct (6/12) // Soldier Turn Over Human // Soldier Turn Over Human // Ogre

Turn Over Soldier // Ogre Turn Over Soldier // Kobolds of Kher Keep Turn Over Gold // Lightning Rager

Turn Over Gold // Treasure Turn Over Gold // Kobolds of Kher Keep Turn Over Gold // The Monarch (Helper)

