Announcement Date: October 16, 2023

There are no changes to announce for formats.

Format Goals and Play Booster Announcement

In keeping with our goal of greater consistency across our formats, we are making no changes to any formats.

We do have big news today, however: we've announced new Play Boosters, which bring changes to Set and Draft Boosters. Check out the details in Mark Rosewater's article "What Are Play Boosters?" and learn more about Play Boosters on MTG Arena.