A larger-than-life adventure has begun: Bloomburrow's play season kicked off July 26 with Prerelease. But the fun doesn't stop there—with another in-store play-based Magic: The Gathering Arena promotion starting soon, Magic players will have even more opportunities to see what all the fuzz is about.

From August 2 through 31, play in up to four in-store Standard events at participating WPN locations to receive one reward in MTG Arena per event played. You must participate in each event using your Wizards Account that is connected to your MTG Arena account in regions where MTG Arena is supported.

Once you're registered in an eligible in-store event with your Wizards Account, you'll be set to earn the following rewards based on the number of events you participate in:

After the first event: one random rare card reward from Standard

After the second event: one random rare card reward from Standard

After the third event: one Bloomburrow pack and Ral, Crackling Wit card style

pack and Ral, Crackling Wit card style After the fourth event: one Bloomburrow mythic pack

You'll recieve your rewards in MTG Arena for each event you play. Be sure you register for your event with your Wizards account that is tied to your MTG Arena account, that way you can receive the rewards. Rewards will be sent to you via your MTG Arena player inbox on or after September 1, 2024.

This is a great way to get in more Standard games while earning digital rewards, whether to serve as practice for Standard Showdown or just to explore new Bloomburrow cards—especially since you'll earn great rewards in MTG Arena for participating.

Are you ready to hop into even more adventures with your fellow Planeswalkers? Check out your local game store and register for upcoming events to join in the fun!