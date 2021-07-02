We recognize that fans around the world are looking for more Magic: The Gathering everywhere they shop and have faced some difficulties finding some products. We understand that this can be frustrating, and Wizards of the Coast is hard at work to meet the continued demand for Magic as we look ahead to releases in 2021 and beyond.

To that end, availability of Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Boosters and Draft Boosters may be somewhat limited in the United States and Canada during the week of Prerelease and release. While we anticipate some slight shortfalls, these products are not limited releases, and customers should expect these products to remain available as we continue to deliver Set Boosters and Draft Boosters leading up to, and after, release. Additionally, we do not expect Prerelease Packs to be impacted at all.

Thank you for your understanding as we work to supply stores globally with more of the Magic products they need for fans and in-store play.