We're living it up in the golden age grit and glamor of the Streets of New Capenna release with a new Superdrop that's the bee's knees! It's full of gilded legendaries, gifted artists, and some grand lefties, all wrapped in one glorious April 2022 Superdrop!

If you want to get in on the action, swing by our joint and whisper the password Secret Lair to the doorman to preorder your April 2022 Superdrop between 9 a.m. PT April 11 and 9 a.m. May 9 before it sleeps with the fishes!

SHOWCASE: STREETS OF NEW CAPENNA

Showcase: Streets of New Capenna is available in gilded foil only.

Contents:

1x Gilded foil showcase Atraxa, Praetors' Voice

1x Gilded foil showcase Breya, Etherium Shaper

1x Gilded foil showcase Yidris, Maelstrom Wielder

Pricing:

$49.99/€54.99*/£49.99*/CN¥398.00/SG$73.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for three (3) Showcase: Streets of New Capenna–themed sleeves (Sleeves may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena.)

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The days move fast in the not-so-pristine metropolis of New Capenna. Here, crime always pays, and business is booming. We're not sure how they got here, but somehow three of Magic's most popular legends have found themselves embroiled in what can only be described as a "what if" scenario. What would Atraxa, Breya, and Yidris be like on the mean streets of New C? Julie Dillon, Krharts, and Tom Roberts have an idea, and now you do, too. These cards feature the beautiful gilded foil treatment from the Streets of New Capenna set, and that's the kind of hardware that catches attention.

Please note this drop is available only in gilded foil.

SPECIAL GUEST: MATT JUKES

Special Guest: Matt Jukes is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Glacial Fortress

1x Borderless Drowned Catacomb

1x Borderless Dragonskull Summit

1x Borderless Rootbound Crag

1x Borderless Sunpetal Grove

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

We've been to these allied check lands before, but we don't recall them ever looking quite like this. Contemporary artist Matt Jukes is known for his abstract landscapes that capture misremembered terrains from obscured memories. Add these lands to your deck or collection and take it to places it's never been—but that feel oh-so familiar.

ARTIST SERIES: MAGALI VILLENEUVE

Artist Series: Magali Villeneuve is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Mother of Runes

1x Death's Shadow

1x Elvish Mystic

1x Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Artist Series: Magali Villeneuve–themed sleeves (Sleeves may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena.)

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

If you've looked at a fantasy property in the past decade (and more), you've likely seen Magali's art. From jaw-droppingly-beautiful people to intricate landscapes with unfathomable detail, it's clear why Magali is a genre favorite. Responsible for well over 100 pieces of Magic art, this Artist Series was joyously inevitable. Magali also collaborated with us on the flavor text, and each reflects her artistic process when working on that piece. These cards are a magnificent centerpiece for any deck or collection. Get yours today!

ARTIST SERIES: SIDHARTH CHATURVEDI

Artist Series: Sidharth Chaturvedi is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Nomad Outpost

1x Island

1x Concordant Crossroads

1x Ghost Quarter

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Artist Series: Sidharth Chaturvedi–themed sleeves (Sleeves may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena.)

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Sidharth Chaturvedi has a story to tell. Every one of his cards could spark a novel—the light, the expression, the posing—each a story in its own right. When we asked Sidharth if he would honor us with an Artist Series, he asked if his four cards could tell a story. They tell of a journey filled with grief, struggle, and success. Sidharth even helped us craft the flavor text to make sure his story was properly told. There may be several interpretations of Sidharth's story, but all can agree on one thing: these cards feature gorgeous art that make each retelling a joy.

ARTIST SERIES: WAYNE REYNOLDS

Artist Series: Wayne Reynolds is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Sram, Senior Edificer

1x Balthor the Defiled

1x Torbran, Thane of Red Fell

1x Depala, Pilot Exemplar

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Artist Series: Wayne Reynolds–themed sleeves (Sleeves may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena.)

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Wayne Reynolds started painting for Magic in the original Kamigawa block, and his art has been synonymous with the game ever since. There's a tension in what he makes, in both incredible action pieces and still moments of reflection. Wayne's art always seems ready to hurl itself off the cards and go springing around the room. For his Artist Series, Wayne asked for dwarves, and dwarves he did deliver. He even collaborated with us on the flavor text! Stout, dependable, and sharp as a knife, these dwarves are ready to be center stage in your deck or collection.

FINALLY! LEFT-HANDED MAGIC CARDS

Finally! Left-Handed Magic Cards is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Left-Handed Sisay, Weatherlight Captain

1x Left-Handed Empress Galina

1x Left-Handed Geralf's Messenger

1x Left-Handed Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh

1x Left-Handed Garruk, Caller of Beasts

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for five (5) Finally! Left-Handed Magic Cards–themed sleeves (Sleeves may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena.)

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam

When Magic was first created in the early '90s, the original plan was to have two kinds of frames—one for righties, and one for lefties. Unfortunately, due to budget constraints, only the right-handed frames were produced, and the game was billed as an ambidextrous product. We believe this wrong has gone unrighted (unlefted?) for too long. No more will our players be forced to play with suboptimal right-handed cards. This is Magic as it was always intended, featuring five of the game's coolest lefties, lovingly rendered by Volkan Baga, Jesper Ejsing, Andrew Mar, Chris Seaman, Matt Stewart.

April Fools! That story is made up, but these cards are totally real. Grab this drop for your deck or collection and score an excellent talking piece until we update the game and make these frames the real ones forever. That last point was also an April Fools' joke. Probably.

JUST SOME TOTALLY NORMAL GUYS

Just Some Totally Normal Guys is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Void Winnower

1x Borderless Goblin Settler

1x Borderless Collector Ouphe

1x Borderless Vengevine

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Just Some Totally Normal Guys–themed sleeves (Sleeves may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena.)

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

It's them! Just some regular folks we ran into. Roman Klonek made 'em. Some everyday people in a wacky, whimsical world who are doing their best. If you put them in your deck or collection, they'll do their best for you there, too. It's like they always say: every friend group has the Void Winnower, the Goblin Settler, the Collector Ouphe, and the Vengevine. Which one are you? Tag yourself and let us know on Twitter with #MTGSLD!

NON-STOP, NON-FOIL BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Artist Series: Magali Villeneuve

1x Artist Series: Sidharth Chaturvedi

1x Artist Series: Wayne Reynolds

1x Finally! Left-Handed Magic Cards

1x Just Some Totally Normal Guys

1x Special Guest: Matt Jukes

Pricing:

$148.99/€174.99*/£148.99*/CN¥1,188.00/SG$218.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Artist Series: Magali Villenueve–themed sleeves

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Artist Series: Sidharth Chaturvedi–themed sleeves

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Artist Series: Wayne Reynolds–themed sleeves

One (1) single-use code for five (5) Finally! Left-Handed Magic Cards–themed sleeves

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Just Some Totally Normal Guys–themed sleeves

(Sleeves may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena.)

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Do you want some really cool Secret Lair cards, but find the concept of shiny things offensive and angering? Look no further! The Non-Stop, Non-Foil Bundle contains one of each drop in non-foil (where available). We get it. Foils aren't for everyone, and matte is in this season. We encourage you to pick the bundle that is right for you. If you like non-foils, pick this one. If you like foils, pick the other one. If you like using your powerful forepaws to pelt salmon straight out of the river for sustenance, pick neither—you're a bear, and bears don't play Magic. We have the market research to prove it.

FULL-OF-FOILS BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Artist Series: Magali Villeneuve Traditional Foil Edition

1x Artist Series: Sidharth Chaturvedi Traditional Foil Edition

1x Artist Series: Wayne Reynolds Traditional Foil Edition

1x Finally! Left-Handed Magic Cards Traditional Foil Edition

1x Just Some Totally Normal Guys Traditional Foil Edition

1x Showcase: Streets of New Capenna Gilded Foil Edition

1x Special Guest: Matt Jukes Traditional Foil Edition

Pricing:

$248.99/€279.99*/£248.99*/CN¥1,988.00/SG$365.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Artist Series: Magali Villenueve–themed sleeves

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Artist Series: Sidharth Chaturvedi–themed sleeves

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Artist Series: Wayne Reynolds–themed sleeves

One (1) single-use code for five (5) Finally! Left-Handed Magic Cards–themed sleeves

One (1) single-use code for four (4) Just Some Totally Normal Guys–themed sleeves

(Sleeves may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena.)

**MTG Arenaredemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The Full-of-Foils Bundle contains one of each foil drop available in the April 2022 Superdrop. If you hold them up to the light, you'll see that they glisten beautifully—much like the scales of a salmon as it careers through the air after getting absolutely catapulted out of a river by the powerful forepaws of a hungry bear. Nature is beautiful, mysterious, and just a little bit scary. This all-foil bundle is all three of those things, but also something you can own if you buy it before the sale ends. You can't own nature, man. It's not for sale. This bundle? For sale. Know the difference. Buy the bundle.

THE BUNDLE BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Artist Series: Magali Villeneuve

1x Artist Series: Magali Villeneuve Traditional Foil Edition

1x Artist Series: Sidharth Chaturvedi

1x Artist Series: Sidharth Chaturvedi Traditional Foil Edition

1x Artist Series: Wayne Reynolds

1x Artist Series: Wayne Reynolds Traditional Foil Edition

1x Finally! Left-Handed Magic Cards

1x Finally! Left-Handed Magic Cards Traditional Foil Edition

1x Just Some Totally Normal Guys

1x Just Some Totally Normal Guys Traditional Foil Edition

1x Showcase: Streets of New Capenna Gilded Foil Edition

1x Special Guest: Matt Jukes

1x Special Guest: Matt Jukes Traditional Foil Edition

Pricing:

$368.99/€409.99*/£368.99*/CN¥2,908.00/SG$541.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Using their powerful forepaws, some bears are able to smack salmon straight out of the river. This is not entirely dissimilar to the way in which our artists knocked these Secret Lair drops out of the park. While we doubt that any of our wonderful artists possess strength and dexterity similar to that of a bear, let alone the hankering to send freshwater fish hurtling out of the tumbling rapids onto the waiting shore where they'll be torn apart by ravenous jaws and fangs, this metaphor is apt considering our artists' level of expertise and skill. They're rad, is what we're saying. We're also saying that The Bundle Bundle contains one of each drop in the April 2022 Superdrop, in both foil and non-foil where available.

This is one hotsy-totsy Superdrop, so hoof it down to secretlair.wizards.com and get your preorder in between 9 a.m. PT April 11 and 9 a.m. May 9!