We're celebrating the launch of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty with one of our coolest superdrops ever! It's packed full of Japanese-inspired drops, radical neon, and even a crossover with Street Fighter. Check it out!

Additionally, starting with this superdrop, Brazilian customers will be able to preorder from Secret Lair and have drops shipped directly to their doorstep. Fulfillment will be DDP (delivery duties paid), meaning the cost of duties, taxes, and shipping will be collected upfront at checkout. Brazilian customers will also be required to provide their CPF (Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas) number at time of purchase. This program is still in its early stages and subject to change. We will be looking to add local payment methods and other improvements as this program develops.

We're excited to share that this superdrop will also be available via a special one-off popup event on the Japanese marketplace Rakuten! Customers can purchase these drops from the Rakuten website, and Rakuten will then ship the order. These shipping costs will be based on Rakuten shipping policy.

Secret Lair has a full itinerary for your visit to Kamigawa, so plan a stopover at secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT February 18 and 9 a.m. PT March 18 to book your preorder!

Secret Lair x Street Fighter

Secret Lair x Street Fighter is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x E. Honda, Sumo Champion

1x Ryu, World Warrior

1x Ken, Burning Brawler

1x Blanka, Ferocious Friend

1x Chun-Li, Countless Kicks

1x Dhalsim, Pliable Pacifist

1x Guile, Sonic Soldier

1x Zangief, the Red Cyclone

Pricing:

Non-foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88/JP¥5,500*

Traditional foil: $49.99/€54.99*/£49.99*/CN¥398.00/SG$73.88/JP¥6,600*

*Inclusive of local VAT

Here comes a new challenger! The legendary World Warriors of Street Fighter are ready to battle in Magic: The Gathering. Up the competition with cards for each of the eight playable characters featured in the original release of Street Fighter II. With these fighters in your deck or collection, Shadaloo doesn't stand a chance.

Li'l Walkers is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Tamiyo, the Moon Sage

1x Borderless Ajani, Mentor of Heroes

1x Borderless Angrath, the Flame-Chained

1x Borderless Ashiok, Dream Render

1x Borderless Sorin, Grim Nemesis

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88/JP¥4,400*

Traditional foil: $39.99/€54.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88/JP¥5,500*

*Inclusive of local VAT

These chibi cuties are here to prove their loyalty. Look at 'em! Big heads, big eyes, tiny bodies—that's the epitome of cute, people. Artist UTA NATSUME sure knows how to make 'em real adorable. Each drop contains five li'l walkers, each ready to cuteify your deck or collection.

Introducing: Kaito Shizuki

Introducing: Kaito Shizuki is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Brain Freeze

1x Borderless Bribery

1x Borderless Snap

1x Borderless Unmask

1x Borderless Shadow of Doubt

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88/JP¥4,400*

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88/JP¥5,500*

*Inclusive of local VAT

Get to know Magic's newest Planeswalker, the high-tech ninja Kaito Shizuki. Artist Rorubei helps introduce Kaito in style. These five cards show off his acrobatic ninja skills, his magic, and even a snippet of his story. Add the tale of Kaito to your deck or collection, today!

Special Guest: Yuko Shimizu

Special Guest: Yuko Shimizu is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Hokori, Dust Drinker

1x Borderless Kira, Great Glass-Spinner

1x Borderless Eidolon of the Great Revel

1x Borderless Elvish Spirit Guide

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88/JP¥4,400*

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88/JP¥5,500*

*Inclusive of local VAT

Yuko Shimizu is an award-winning Japanese illustrator based out of New York City. Her unique style is a jaw-dropping mashup between traditional Japanese art and modern concepts. This drop inspires awe with four gorgeous spirits—perfect for making your deck or collection the center of attention.

Showcase: Neon Dynasty

Contents:

1x Neon ink foil Ghostly Prison by AI NANAHIRA

1x Neon ink foil Freed from the Real by SENNSU

1x Neon ink foil Boseiju, Who Shelters All by ESUTHIO

1x Neon ink foil Hall of the Bandit Lord by ZOUNOSE

Pricing:

$49.99/€54.99*/£49.99*/CN¥398.00/SG$73.88/JP¥6,600*

*Inclusive of local VAT

Celebrate the release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty with a bonus release of striking neon ink foils. Premiering in Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, neon ink foils sport a fluorescent ink that pops right off the card. Featuring art by Booster Fun artists AI NANAHIRA, ESUTHIO, SENNSU, and ZOUNOSE, these cards are the perfect way to highlight your deck or collection.

Shades Not Included

Shades Not Included is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Hand-drawn Plains

1x Hand-drawn Island

1x Hand-drawn Swamp

1x Hand-drawn Mountain

1x Hand-drawn Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88/JP¥4,400*

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88/JP¥5,500*

*Inclusive of local VAT

*'80s-inspired synthwave starts playing*

No matter how fast you drive, you'll never be able to outrun these undeniably rad lands. Artist Ben Schnuck takes us back to an era of screaming synths and pulsing basslines. These basics are anything but!

Pictures of the Floating World

Pictures of the Floating World is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Windbrisk Heights by TOMOHITO

1x Shelldock Isle by AMAYAGIDO

1x Howltooth Hollow by SHIE NANAHARA

1x Spinerock Knoll by Nagano

1x Mosswort Bridge by AOJI MAIKO

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88/JP¥4,400*

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88/JP¥5,500*

*Inclusive of local VAT

Ukiyo-e, a popular style of Japanese art from the 1600s–1800s, roughly translates to "pictures of the floating world." This tracks, because these lands are so beautiful, they'll send you careering off into the atmosphere. Artists AMAYAGIDO, AOJI MAIKO, Nagano, SHIE NANAHARA, and TOMOHITO portray the cycle of hideaway lands in a way you've never seen them before.

Kamigawa: The Manga: The Cards

Kamigawa: The Manga: The Cards is available in traditional foil and non-foil.

Contents:

1x Idyllic Tutor

1x Swords to Plowshares

1x Solve the Equation

1x Praetor's Grasp

1x Veil of Summer

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88/JP¥4,400*

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88/JP¥5,500*

*Inclusive of local VAT

You've seen the cards. You've seen the manga. Now, behold! The cards based on the manga based on the cards. This drop features art by RIYOU KAMEI, taken straight from the official Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty manga. Now you can relive the adventure of reliving the adventure, straight from your deck or collection.

Haven't read the manga? Check it out right here!

NON-STOP, NON-FOIL BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Street Fighter

1x Introducing: Kaito Shizuki

1x Kamigawa: The Manga: The Cards

1x Li'l Walkers

1x Pictures of the Floating World

1x Shades Not Included

1x Special Guest: Yuko Shimizu

Pricing:

$188.99/€219.99*/£188.99*/CN¥1,518.00/SG$277.88/JP¥22,000*

*Inclusive of local VAT

Seven drops are promised to the purchaser of this bundle. Seven drops they shall receive: each non-foil in temperance, yet beautiful and mystifying in appearance. The seven non-foil drops of this bundle have a history that spans days, maybe even weeks. It's said, in some cultures, that the first drop is symbolic of good fortune. The second brings good health, while the third is great for posture. The fourth drop represents getting a strike in bowling, and the fifth represents converting a spare off a split, which is honestly more impressive. The meanings of the sixth and seventh drops are shrouded in mystery, but some say they are portents of beginning a new television show and successfully making a single, perfect pancake.

FULL-OF-FOILS BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Street Fighter Foil Edition

1x Introducing: Kaito Shizuki Foil Edition

1x Kamigawa: The Manga: The Cards Foil Edition

1x Li'l Walkers Foil Edition

1x Pictures of the Floating World Foil Edition

1x Shades Not Included Foil Edition

1x Showcase: Neon Dynasty

1x Special Guest: Yuko Shimizu Foil Edition

Pricing:

$278.99/€307.99*/£278.99*/CN¥2,258.00/SG$409.88/JP¥31,900*

*Inclusive of local VAT

Foil fanciers, rejoice! This bundle contains all eight foil drops from the February 2022 Superdrop! All of 'em! That's two fours, or four twos if you're gonna be like that. You know what else totally rules and is tangentially related to the number eight? Octopuses. That's right. Those eight-armed brain monsters from the ocean and the occasional nightmare. And yeah, you heard us right. Octopuses is a more correct plural than octopi—look it up. And don't you dare bring any of that octopodes nonsense into our lair, we're not about that life.

THE BUNDLE BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Non-Stop, Non-Foil Bundle

1x Full-of-Foils Bundle

Pricing:

$428.99/€479.99*/£428.99*/CN¥3,388.00/SG$629.88/JP¥48,400*

*Inclusive of local VAT

The Bundle Bundle contains one of every single available drop, both in foil and non-foil (where applicable). That's fifteen Secret Lair drops, all in a single bundle. Some of the more tender-hearted among you might be thinking, "That's inhumane! How can they bundle fifteen drops in a single box? They won't be able to breathe!" While we understand where you're coming from, and while we stand in admiration of your kindness, we must remind you that Secret Lair drops are inanimate objects and have no need for such trivialities as air or sustenance. If you do receive a Secret Lair drop that appears to be breathing or demands to be fed, we recommend that you set it down and run away as fast as you possibly can. But that only happened once, so you probably don't have to worry about it!

THE CELEBRATION CONTINUES

Looking to match your playmat or shirt for Secret Lair x Street Fighter? Want to show off adorable Li'l Walkers with sweet pins? There's more to look forward to beyond the Secret Lair superdrop.

Ultra Pro Playmats

Ultra Pro has ten limited-edition playmats featuring Secret Lair x Street Fighter and Li'l Walkers artwork! Lightning Kick your way to victory with four Secret Lair x Street Fighter playmats or melt your opponents' hearts with six adorable Li'l Walkers playmats—including a special ensemble version with all five Lil' Walkers using the new Holofoil️™ stitched-edge playmats.

These playmats will be available from the Ultra Pro store beginning at 9 a.m. PT on February 18 while supplies last, and from local game stores later in 2022!

Pinfinity AR Pins

Peek into another plane with beautiful and collectible Li'l Walkers and Secret Lair x Street Fighter pins enhanced with augmented reality! Get them before they're gone when these launch at 9 a.m. February 18.

Heroes & Villains Shirts

Heroes & Villains joins in the fun of Secret Lair x Street Fighter with a shirt collection featuring fan-favorite characters! Find your Street Fighter style when these sweet shirts launch at 9 a.m. PT on February 18.

Make your visit to Kamigawa one to remember by heading over to secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT on February 18 and 9 a.m. PT March 18 to preorder this celebratory superdrop before it's gone!