Ready to celebrate summer in Secret Lair style? This year's Summer Superdrop releases on June 9, 2025, at 9 a.m. PST, only at MagicSecretLair.com. We're continuing some of our most beloved collaborations, trying bold new frames for beloved cards, and even revealing a Secret Lair drop that we teased nearly half a decade ago.

In addition to all the drops we're sharing today, the Summer Superdrop also includes three Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™-themed Secret Lair drops. For more information on these drops, check out this article.

All orders over $100 will receive free shipping. Terms and conditions may apply to these promotions, so see MagicSecretLair.com for details.

The Summer Superdrop goes on sale on June 9, 2025, at 9 a.m. PST. These drops are only available at MagicSecretLair.com and are available in limited quantities. While there's no hard end date to the sale, we will clean up the storefront from time to time.

Artist Series: Phil Foglio

Have you seen the art for Presence of the Master ? It rules. Of course it does; Phil Foglio has been bringing us unforgettable Magic art for decades. We teased a collaboration between him and Secret Lair ages ago, and the wait is over. Celebrate one of Magic's most iconic artists in the best way possible: by playing his whimsically wonderful, unapologetically Foglio-ified cards.

Contents:

1x Goblin Bombardment

1x Orcish Lumberjack

1x Constant Mists

1x Song of the Dryads

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Featuring: Imiri Sakabashira

When we heard we'd get to work with Imiri Sakabashira, there was only one thing to do: give him license to make the weirdest creatures possible. And, wow, he delivered! These creatures look like they crawled out of a dream halfway through a kaiju fight; they're surreal and bursting with that signature Sakabashira energy. These look straight out of a movie, and we'd watch every single one of those movies.

Contents:

1x Consecrated Sphinx

1x Resculpt

1x Mirage Mirror

1x Scion of Draco

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

The Art of Frank Frazetta: The Second Exhibition

When we released The Art of Frank Frazetta as a special Secret Lair collaboration, we thought that was our one shot at glory. But sometimes, lightning strikes twice. We're back and bringing you more of Frank Frazetta's legendary illustrations on cards that can carry the weight of their fury. These pieces are ready to ride, battle, and muscle their way into your collection in celebration of sword and sorcery art's top talents.

Contents:

1x Deadly Dispute

1x Murderous Rider

1x Zulaport Cutthroat

1x Aggravated Assault

1x Desperate Ritual

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Get ready for some fun in the sun (or some thrills in the chill, depending on your climate) and check out the Summer Superdrop over on MagicSecretLair.com. These drops go on sale on June 9, 2025, at 9 a.m. PST and are available in limited quantities. For more information on our Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Secret Lair drops, check out this article.