Starter Commander Decks—the introductory-level Commander products packed with everything you need to jump into Commander battles with friends—will be delayed by a week in Europe, now releasing December 9, 2022.

The global release date remains December 2, 2022, for other regions. Learn more about these five two-color decks and their full contents.

Once released, you can find Starter Commander Decks at your local game store store, online at Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold!