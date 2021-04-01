It has come to our attention that the Japanese alternative art on the cards Ephemerate and Memory Lapse from the Strixhaven: School of Mages Mystical Archive were swapped during the development process.

Unfortunately, due to printing and shipping timelines, this issue will impact all printings of the card across Collector Boosters globally in addition to Japanese Draft and Set Boosters. The implementation of these cards as card styles in Magic: The Gathering Arena will match their physical tabletop versions.