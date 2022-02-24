Our upcoming set, Streets of New Capenna, will be available April 29, 2022—with a twist.

We're exploring different release cadences, and so for this set only, we'll be aligning our digital release with the tabletop release. This means your first chance to experience Streets of New Capenna will be with your local game store for Prereleases starting April 22, followed by the digital release on Magic: The Gathering Arena and Magic: The Gathering Online April 28.

While we can't share too much more just yet, Streets of New Capenna will be set in a new plane, the sprawling metropolis of, you guessed it, New Capenna. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks about this city full of grit, glamour, and intrigue.

Additionally, we're excited to share that the Dungeons & Dragons crossover Commander set, Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate, is slated for release on June 10, 2022.