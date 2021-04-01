The availability and timing of select Strixhaven: School of Mages products are revised for the following locations:

Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand

Unfortunately, due to shipment delays, the Strixhaven: School of Mages Prerelease will now be combined with the release date of April 23. Prerelease events and all other Strixhaven: School of Mages products will be available beginning that day.

Additionally, for Thailand, Strixhaven: School of Mages Bundles will release approximately mid-May.

United States and Canada

Due to unexpected production issues, some Strixhaven: School of Mages Draft Boosters and Japanese-language Set Boosters will be delayed. These products are not limited releases, and we are working toward making more available after release on April 23.

We're excited to share Strixhaven: School to Mages soon. Thank you for your understanding as we work to supply fans and stores as soon as possible.