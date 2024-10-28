The Lord of the RIngs: Tales of Middle-earth™ returns with Commander Bundles!

An exciting series of promos arrives with the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Commander Bundles! Available in Costco stores in the coming weeks, and while supplies last, these kits will be available in the US and Canada only, and only in English.

Riders of Rohan Commander Bundle Food and Fellowship Commander Bundle

Elven Council Commander Bundle The Hosts of Mordor Commander Bundle

These Commander Bundles include four promo cards from last year’s The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Starter Kit, appearing for the very first time in traditional foil.

It’s everything you love about Middle-earth in one epic package. Each Commander Bundle contains the following:

1 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Commander deck

2 The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Boosters

4 Traditional foil promo cards 1 Frodo, Determined Hero with the promotional expansion symbol 1 Gandalf, White Rider with the promotional expansion symbol 1 Gollum, Scheming Guide with the promotional expansion symbol 1 The Balrog, Flame of Udun with the promotional expansion symbol



For more information on the contents of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Commander decks, check out the decklists right here.

© 2024 Middle-earth Enterprises. Tales of Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings and the names of the characters, events, items and places therein, are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC. All rights reserved.