Food and Fellowship

Traditional Foil Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit Traditional Foil Sam, Loyal Attendant Foil-Etched Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit Display Commander

Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit and Sam, Loyal Attendant are traditional foil cards. The Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.

1 Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit 1 Sam, Loyal Attendant 1 Field-Tested Frying Pan 1 The Gaffer 1 Gwaihir, Greatest of the Eagles 1 Of Herbs and Stewed Rabbit 1 Gollum, Obsessed Stalker 1 Lobelia, Defender of Bag End 1 Rapacious Guest 1 Assemble the Entmoot 1 Feasting Hobbit 1 Motivated Pony 1 Prize Pig 1 Banquet Guests 1 Bilbo, Birthday Celebrant 1 Farmer Cotton 1 Merry, Warden of Isengard 1 Pippin, Warden of Isengard 1 Treebeard, Gracious Host 1 Hithlain Rope 1 Call for Unity 1 Dawn of Hope 1 Dusk // Dawn 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Fumigate 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Sanguine Bond 1 Toxic Deluge 1 Birds of Paradise 1 Gilded Goose 1 Woodfall Primus 1 Anguished Unmaking 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Trading Post 1 Well of Lost Dreams 1 Brushland 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Murmuring Bosk 1 Necroblossom Snarl 1 Scattered Groves 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Eagles of the North 1 Landroval, Horizon Witness 1 Rosie Cotton of South Lane 1 Shire Shirriff 1 Mirkwood Bats 1 Generous Ent 1 Path to Exile 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Revive the Shire 1 Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper 1 Crypt Incursion 1 Go for the Throat 1 Night's Whisper 1 Cultivate 1 Essence Warden 1 Farseek 1 Great Oak Guardian 1 Harmonize 1 Orchard Strider 1 Prosperous Innkeeper 1 Shire Terrace 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Mortify 1 Savvy Hunter 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Pristine Talisman 1 Sol Ring 1 Access Tunnel 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Ghost Quarter 1 Graypelt Refuge 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Scoured Barrens 4 Plains 4 Swamp 8 Forest

Food and Fellowship Tokens

3 Treefolk // Food (breakfast) tokens

2 Bird (white 3/3) // Goat tokens

1 Bird (white 3/3) // Food (farmhouse) token

2 Soldier (lifelink) // Food (farmhouse) tokens

2 Treasure // Halfling tokens

Turn Over Treefolk // Food (breakfast) Turn Over Bird (white 3/3) // Goat Turn Over Bird (white 3/3) // Food (farmhouse)

Turn Over Soldier (lifelink) // Food (farmhouse) Turn Over Treasure // Halfling

