The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ hits stores worldwide on June 23, and for Commander fans, we have four new Commander decks, each with awesome legends, reprints, and 10 double-faced tokens.
You can check out the cards from these Commander decks in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander Card Image Gallery and see the rest of the cards from the set in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery.
For a rundown of all the cards across the set and where you can find them, check out our Collecting The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth article!
Food and Fellowship
Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit and Sam, Loyal Attendant are traditional foil cards. The Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.
Food and Fellowship Tokens
- 3 Treefolk // Food (breakfast) tokens
- 2 Bird (white 3/3) // Goat tokens
- 1 Bird (white 3/3) // Food (farmhouse) token
- 2 Soldier (lifelink) // Food (farmhouse) tokens
- 2 Treasure // Halfling tokens
