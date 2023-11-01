On November 17, 2023, you'll be able to enter the The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. Journey down into the untold depths below this fan-favorite plane with four Commander decks releasing alongside the set.

Ahoy Mateys (Blue-Black-Red)

Blood Rite (White-Black) Blood Rite (White-Black)

Explorers of the Deep (Green-Blue)

Veloci-Ramp-Tor (Red-Green-White) Veloci-Ramp-Tor (Red-Green-White)

See the cards from these decks in the new Card Image Gallery, which features updated information about all of the amazing cards in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, such as the exciting Booster Fun treatments in the set.

Each deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck

2 Traditional foil new-to-Magic legendary creatures that can serve as the deck's commander

8 Non-foil new-to-Magic rares specific to that deck

90 Non-foil Magic cards, including basic lands

1 Foil-etched display commander printed on thicker cardstock (Not legal for sanctioned play.)

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack 1 Non-foil or traditional foil Booster Fun The Lost Caverns of Ixalan rare or mythic rare 1 Traditional foil borderless uncommon showcase card from The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

10 Double-faced tokens

1 Cardboard deck box

1 Spindown life counter

We've got the decklists for these adventure-packed Commander decks below, and you can preorder them now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Ahoy Mateys

Admiral Brass, Unsinkable (Traditional Foil) Don Andres, the Renegade (Traditional Foil) Admiral Brass, Unsinkable (Foil-Etched Display Commander)

Admiral Brass, Unsinkable and Don Andres, the Renegade are traditional foil cards. The Admiral Brass, Unsinkable display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.

1 Admiral Brass, Unsinkable 1 Don Andres, the Renegade 1 The Indomitable 1 Storm Fleet Negotiator 1 Francisco, Fowl Marauder 1 The Grim Captain's Locker 1 Skeleton Crew 1 Broadside Bombardiers 1 Gemcutter Buccaneer 1 Arm-Mounted Anchor 1 Amphin Mutineer 1 Bident of Thassa 1 Corsair Captain 1 Evacuation 1 Timestream Navigator 1 Warkite Marauder 1 Black Market Connections 1 Blood Money 1 Dire Fleet Ravager 1 Fathom Fleet Captain 1 Lethal Scheme 1 Angrath's Marauders 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Captain Lannery Storm 1 Captivating Crew 1 Chaos Warp 1 Coercive Recruiter 1 Dire Fleet Daredevil 1 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider 1 Port Razer 1 Shared Animosity 1 Admiral Beckett Brass 1 Hostage Taker 1 King Narfi's Betrayal 1 Prismari Command 1 Zara, Renegade Recruiter 1 Icon of Ancestry 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Choked Estuary 1 Desolate Lighthouse 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Geier Reach Sanitarium 1 Nephalia Drownyard 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Azure Fleet Admiral 1 Enterprising Scallywag 1 Daring Saboteur 1 Departed Deckhand 1 Distant Melody 1 Ghost of Ramirez DePietro 1 Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator 1 Merchant Raiders 1 Siren Stormtamer 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Windfall 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Pitiless Plunderer 1 Breeches, Brazen Plunderer 1 Faithless Looting 1 Rakdos Charm 1 Ramirez DePietro, Pillager 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Dimir Signet 1 Herald's Horn 1 Izzet Signet 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Command Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Port of Karfell 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 1 Unclaimed Territory 6 Island 4 Swamp 5 Mountain

Ahoy Mateys Tokens

1 Ragavan // Treasure token

2 Salamander Warrior // Treasure tokens

2 Salamander Warrior // Shapeshifter tokens

1 Map // Skeleton Pirate token

2 Copy // Skeleton Pirate tokens

1 The Monarch (helper) // Pirate token

1 City's Blessing (helper) // Pirate token

Turn Over Ragavan // Treasure Turn Over Salamander Warrior // Treasure Turn Over Salamander Warrior // Shapeshifter

Turn Over Map // Skeleton Pirate Turn Over Copy // Skeleton Pirate

Turn Over The Monarch (Helper) // Pirate Turn Over City's Blessing (Helper) // Pirate

Blood Rites

Clavileño, First of the Blessed (Traditional Foil) Carmen, Cruel Skymarcher (Traditional Foil) Clavileño, First of the Blessed (Foil-Etched Display Commander)

Clavileño, First of the Blessed and Carmen, Cruel Skymarcher are traditional foil cards. The Clavileño, First of the Blessed display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.

1 Clavileño, First of the Blessed 1 Carmen, Cruel Skymarcher 1 Charismatic Conqueror 1 Elenda's Hierophant 1 March of the Canonized 1 Redemption Choir 1 Dusk Legion Sergeant 1 Master of Dark Rites 1 Promise of Aclazotz 1 Order of Sacred Dusk 1 Austere Command 1 Kindred Boon 1 Mavren Fein, Dusk Apostle 1 Radiant Destiny 1 Welcoming Vampire 1 Bloodghast 1 Bloodtracker 1 Butcher of Malakir 1 Champion of Dusk 1 Cordial Vampire 1 Crossway Troublemakers 1 Damn 1 Drana, Liberator of Malakir 1 Exquisite Blood 1 Glass-Cast Heart 1 New Blood 1 Nighthawk Scavenger 1 Olivia's Wrath 1 Pact of the Serpent 1 Patron of the Vein 1 Sanctum Seeker 1 Timothar, Baron of Bats 1 Twilight Prophet 1 Yahenni, Undying Partisan 1 Elenda, the Dusk Rose 1 Sorin, Lord of Innistrad 1 Utter End 1 Vona, Butcher of Magan 1 Blade of the Bloodchief 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Temple of Silence 1 Vault of the Archangel 1 Voldaren Estate 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Martyr of Dusk 1 Return to Dust 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Blood Artist 1 Bloodline Necromancer 1 Dusk Legion Zealot 1 Falkenrath Noble 1 Indulgent Aristocrat 1 Oathsworn Vampire 1 Village Rites 1 Viscera Seer 1 Bartolomé del Presidio 1 Cruel Celebrant 1 Etchings of the Chosen 1 Legion Lieutenant 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Mind Stone 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Tainted Field 1 Temple of the False God 1 Unclaimed Territory 8 Plains 13 Swamp

Blood Rites Tokens

1 Vampire (white) // Vampire Demon token

2 Vampire (white-black) // Vampire Demon tokens

2 Vampire (black) // Vampire Demon tokens

2 Bat // Vampire (white) tokens

1 Blood // Vampire (white) token

1 Emblem (Sorin, Lord of Innistrad) // Vampire (white) token

1 City's Blessing (helper) // Vampire (white) token

Turn Over Vampire (White) // Vampire Demon Turn Over Vampire (White-Black) // Vampire Demon Turn Over Vampire (Black) // Vampire Demon

Turn Over Bat // Vampire (White) Turn Over Blood // Vampire (White)

Turn Over Emblem (Sorin, Lord of Innistrad) // Vampire (White) Turn Over City's Blessing (Helper) // Vampire (White)

Explorers of the Deep

Hakbal of the Surging Soul (Traditional Foil) Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood (Traditional Foil) Hakbal of the Surging Soul (Foil-Etched Display Commander)

Hakbal of the Surging Soul and Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood are traditional foil cards. The Hakbal of the Surging Soul display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.

1 Hakbal of the Surging Soul 1 Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood 1 Mist Dancer 1 Ripples of Potential 1 Wave Goodbye 1 Bygone Marvels 1 Deeproot Historian 1 Topography Tracker 1 Tributary Instructor 1 Singer of Swift Rivers 1 Benthic Biomancer 1 Commit /// Memory 1 Coralhelm Commander 1 Curse of the Swine 1 Emperor Mihail II 1 Herald of Secret Streams 1 Kindred Discovery 1 Kopala, Warden of Waves 1 Master of the Pearl Trident 1 Merfolk Sovereign 1 Reflections of Littjara 1 Seafloor Oracle 1 Surgespanner 1 Svyelun of Sea and Sky 1 Thassa, God of the Sea 1 Thieving Skydiver 1 Branching Evolution 1 Deeproot Elite 1 Hardened Scales 1 Realmwalker 1 Ruinous Intrusion 1 Cold-Eyed Selkie 1 Kumena, Tyrant of Orazca 1 Prime Speaker Zegana 1 Quandrix Command 1 Simic Ascendancy 1 Tishana, Voice of Thunder 1 Vorel of the Hull Clade 1 Zegana, Utopian Speaker 1 Metallic Mimic 1 Alchemist's Refuge 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Merfolk Cave-Diver 1 Aetherize 1 Deeproot Waters 1 Merrow Reejerey 1 Rapid Hybridization 1 Ravenform 1 Sage of Fables 1 Stonybrook Banneret 1 Beast Within 1 Nicanzil, Current Conductor 1 Evolution Sage 1 Explore 1 Inspiring Call 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Growth Spiral 1 Kiora's Follower 1 Merfolk Mistbinder 1 Merfolk Skydiver 1 Tatyova, Benthic Druid 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Simic Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Command Tower 1 Llanowar Reborn 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Temple of the False God 1 Unclaimed Territory 7 Forest 13 Island

Explorers of the Deep Tokens

1 Bird // Merfolk token

1 Beast // Merfolk token

1 Frog Lizard // Merfolk token

2 Boar // Merfolk tokens

2 Boar // Merfolk (hexproof) tokens

1 Map // Merfolk (hexproof) token

2 Copy // Merfolk (hexproof) tokens

Turn Over Bird // Merfolk Turn Over Beast // Merfolk Turn Over Frog Lizard // Merfolk

Turn Over Boar // Merfolk Turn Over Boar // Merfolk (Hexproof)

Turn Over Map // Merfolk (Hexproof) Turn Over Copy // Merfolk (Hexproof)

Veloci-Ramp-Tor

Pantlaza, Sun-Favored (Traditional Foil) Wayta, Trainer Prodigy (Traditional Foil) Pantlaza, Sun-Favored (Foil-Etched Display Commander)

Pantlaza, Sun-Favored and Wayta, Trainer Prodigy are traditional foil cards. The Pantlaza, Sun-Favored display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.

1 Pantlaza, Sun-Favored 1 Wayta, Trainer Prodigy 1 Bronzebeak Foragers 1 From the Rubble 1 Wrathful Raptors 1 Curious Altisaur 1 Dinosaur Egg 1 Scion of Calamity 1 Sunfrill Imitator 1 Progenitor's Icon 1 Akroma's Will 1 Kinjalli's Sunwing 1 Temple Altisaur 1 Wakening Sun's Avatar 1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn 1 Chandra's Ignition 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Fiery Confluence 1 Marauding Raptor 1 Apex Altisaur 1 Deathgorge Scavenger 1 Descendants' Path 1 Rampaging Brontodon 1 Regal Behemoth 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Ripjaw Raptor 1 Rishkar's Expertise 1 Runic Armasaur 1 Shifting Ceratops 1 Topiary Stomper 1 Verdant Sun's Avatar 1 Wayward Swordtooth 1 Quartzwood Crasher 1 Regisaur Alpha 1 Xenagos, God of Revels 1 Zacama, Primal Calamity 1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary 1 Arch of Orazca 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Bellowing Aegisaur 1 Generous Gift 1 Majestic Heliopterus 1 Path to Exile 1 Earthshaker Dreadmaw 1 Ixalli's Lorekeeper 1 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Otepec Huntmaster 1 Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath 1 Cultivate 1 Drover of the Mighty 1 Farseek 1 Migration Path 1 Rampant Growth 1 Ranging Raptors 1 Savage Stomp 1 Thunderherd Migration 1 Thundering Spineback 1 Atzocan Seer 1 Raging Regisaur 1 Raging Swordtooth 1 Rhythm of the Wild 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Thriving Grove 1 Thriving Heath 1 Unclaimed Territory 8 Forest 4 Plains 4 Mountain

Veloci-Ramp-Tor Tokens

1 Elephant // Dinosaur token

5 Dinosaur Beast // Dinosaur tokens

2 Copy // Dinosaur tokens

1 The Monarch (helper) // Dinosaur token

1 City's Blessing (helper) // Dinosaur token

Turn Over Elephant // Dinosaur Turn Over Dinosaur Beast // Dinosaur Turn Over Copy // Dinosaur

Turn Over The Monarch (Helper) // Dinosaur Turn Over City's Blessing (Helper) // Dinosaur

These decks will release alongside The Lost Caverns of Ixalan on November 17, 2023, and you can preorder them now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.