2 Traditional foil new-to-Magic legendary creatures that can serve as the deck's commander
8 Non-foil new-to-Magic rares specific to that deck
90 Non-foil Magic cards, including basic lands
1 Foil-etched display commander printed on thicker cardstock (Not legal for sanctioned play.)
1 Collector Booster Sample Pack
1 Non-foil or traditional foil Booster Fun The Lost Caverns of Ixalan rare or mythic rare
1 Traditional foil borderless uncommon showcase card from The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
10 Double-faced tokens
1 Cardboard deck box
1 Spindown life counter
We've got the decklists for these adventure-packed Commander decks below, and you can preorder them now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!
(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)
Ahoy Mateys
Admiral Brass, Unsinkable and Don Andres, the Renegade are traditional foil cards. The Admiral Brass, Unsinkable display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.
Clavileño, First of the Blessed and Carmen, Cruel Skymarcher are traditional foil cards. The Clavileño, First of the Blessed display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.
1 Clavileño, First of the Blessed
1 Carmen, Cruel Skymarcher
1 Charismatic Conqueror
1 Elenda's Hierophant
1 March of the Canonized
1 Redemption Choir
1 Dusk Legion Sergeant
1 Master of Dark Rites
1 Promise of Aclazotz
1 Order of Sacred Dusk
1 Austere Command
1 Kindred Boon
1 Mavren Fein, Dusk Apostle
1 Radiant Destiny
1 Welcoming Vampire
1 Bloodghast
1 Bloodtracker
1 Butcher of Malakir
1 Champion of Dusk
1 Cordial Vampire
1 Crossway Troublemakers
1 Damn
1 Drana, Liberator of Malakir
1 Exquisite Blood
1 Glass-Cast Heart
1 New Blood
1 Nighthawk Scavenger
1 Olivia's Wrath
1 Pact of the Serpent
1 Patron of the Vein
1 Sanctum Seeker
1 Timothar, Baron of Bats
1 Twilight Prophet
1 Yahenni, Undying Partisan
1 Elenda, the Dusk Rose
1 Sorin, Lord of Innistrad
1 Utter End
1 Vona, Butcher of Magan
1 Blade of the Bloodchief
1 Isolated Chapel
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Temple of Silence
1 Vault of the Archangel
1 Voldaren Estate
1 Windbrisk Heights
1 Martyr of Dusk
1 Return to Dust
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Blood Artist
1 Bloodline Necromancer
1 Dusk Legion Zealot
1 Falkenrath Noble
1 Indulgent Aristocrat
1 Oathsworn Vampire
1 Village Rites
1 Viscera Seer
1 Bartolomé del Presidio
1 Cruel Celebrant
1 Etchings of the Chosen
1 Legion Lieutenant
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Heirloom Blade
1 Mind Stone
1 Orzhov Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Swiftfoot Boots
1 Talisman of Hierarchy
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Command Tower
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Orzhov Basilica
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Tainted Field
1 Temple of the False God
1 Unclaimed Territory
8 Plains
13 Swamp
Blood Rites Tokens
1 Vampire (white) // Vampire Demon token
2 Vampire (white-black) // Vampire Demon tokens
2 Vampire (black) // Vampire Demon tokens
2 Bat // Vampire (white) tokens
1 Blood // Vampire (white) token
1 Emblem (Sorin, Lord of Innistrad) // Vampire (white) token
Emblem (Sorin, Lord of Innistrad) // Vampire (White)
City's Blessing (Helper) // Vampire (White)
Explorers of the Deep
Hakbal of the Surging Soul and Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood are traditional foil cards. The Hakbal of the Surging Soul display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.
1 Hakbal of the Surging Soul
1 Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood
1 Mist Dancer
1 Ripples of Potential
1 Wave Goodbye
1 Bygone Marvels
1 Deeproot Historian
1 Topography Tracker
1 Tributary Instructor
1 Singer of Swift Rivers
1 Benthic Biomancer
1 Commit /// Memory
1 Coralhelm Commander
1 Curse of the Swine
1 Emperor Mihail II
1 Herald of Secret Streams
1 Kindred Discovery
1 Kopala, Warden of Waves
1 Master of the Pearl Trident
1 Merfolk Sovereign
1 Reflections of Littjara
1 Seafloor Oracle
1 Surgespanner
1 Svyelun of Sea and Sky
1 Thassa, God of the Sea
1 Thieving Skydiver
1 Branching Evolution
1 Deeproot Elite
1 Hardened Scales
1 Realmwalker
1 Ruinous Intrusion
1 Cold-Eyed Selkie
1 Kumena, Tyrant of Orazca
1 Prime Speaker Zegana
1 Quandrix Command
1 Simic Ascendancy
1 Tishana, Voice of Thunder
1 Vorel of the Hull Clade
1 Zegana, Utopian Speaker
1 Metallic Mimic
1 Alchemist's Refuge
1 Hinterland Harbor
1 Karn's Bastion
1 Mosswort Bridge
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Vineglimmer Snarl
1 Merfolk Cave-Diver
1 Aetherize
1 Deeproot Waters
1 Merrow Reejerey
1 Rapid Hybridization
1 Ravenform
1 Sage of Fables
1 Stonybrook Banneret
1 Beast Within
1 Nicanzil, Current Conductor
1 Evolution Sage
1 Explore
1 Inspiring Call
1 Kodama's Reach
1 Growth Spiral
1 Kiora's Follower
1 Merfolk Mistbinder
1 Merfolk Skydiver
1 Tatyova, Benthic Druid
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Simic Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Swiftfoot Boots
1 Command Tower
1 Llanowar Reborn
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Simic Growth Chamber
1 Temple of the False God
1 Unclaimed Territory
7 Forest
13 Island
Explorers of the Deep Tokens
1 Bird // Merfolk token
1 Beast // Merfolk token
1 Frog Lizard // Merfolk token
2 Boar // Merfolk tokens
2 Boar // Merfolk (hexproof) tokens
1 Map // Merfolk (hexproof) token
2 Copy // Merfolk (hexproof) tokens
Bird // Merfolk
Beast // Merfolk
Frog Lizard // Merfolk
Boar // Merfolk
Boar // Merfolk (Hexproof)
Map // Merfolk (Hexproof)
Copy // Merfolk (Hexproof)
Veloci-Ramp-Tor
Pantlaza, Sun-Favored and Wayta, Trainer Prodigy are traditional foil cards. The Pantlaza, Sun-Favored display commander is printed with the foil-etched treatment on a thicker cardstock—great for showing off your commander but not legal for play.
1 Pantlaza, Sun-Favored
1 Wayta, Trainer Prodigy
1 Bronzebeak Foragers
1 From the Rubble
1 Wrathful Raptors
1 Curious Altisaur
1 Dinosaur Egg
1 Scion of Calamity
1 Sunfrill Imitator
1 Progenitor's Icon
1 Akroma's Will
1 Kinjalli's Sunwing
1 Temple Altisaur
1 Wakening Sun's Avatar
1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn
1 Chandra's Ignition
1 Etali, Primal Storm
1 Fiery Confluence
1 Marauding Raptor
1 Apex Altisaur
1 Deathgorge Scavenger
1 Descendants' Path
1 Rampaging Brontodon
1 Regal Behemoth
1 Return of the Wildspeaker
1 Ripjaw Raptor
1 Rishkar's Expertise
1 Runic Armasaur
1 Shifting Ceratops
1 Topiary Stomper
1 Verdant Sun's Avatar
1 Wayward Swordtooth
1 Quartzwood Crasher
1 Regisaur Alpha
1 Xenagos, God of Revels
1 Zacama, Primal Calamity
1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary
1 Arch of Orazca
1 Canopy Vista
1 Cinder Glade
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Game Trail
1 Kessig Wolf Run
1 Mosswort Bridge
1 Bellowing Aegisaur
1 Generous Gift
1 Majestic Heliopterus
1 Path to Exile
1 Earthshaker Dreadmaw
1 Ixalli's Lorekeeper
1 Thrashing Brontodon
1 Otepec Huntmaster
1 Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath
1 Cultivate
1 Drover of the Mighty
1 Farseek
1 Migration Path
1 Rampant Growth
1 Ranging Raptors
1 Savage Stomp
1 Thunderherd Migration
1 Thundering Spineback
1 Atzocan Seer
1 Raging Regisaur
1 Raging Swordtooth
1 Rhythm of the Wild
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Jungle Shrine
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Temple of the False God
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Thriving Grove
1 Thriving Heath
1 Unclaimed Territory
8 Forest
4 Plains
4 Mountain
Veloci-Ramp-Tor Tokens
1 Elephant // Dinosaur token
5 Dinosaur Beast // Dinosaur tokens
2 Copy // Dinosaur tokens
1 The Monarch (helper) // Dinosaur token
1 City's Blessing (helper) // Dinosaur token
Elephant // Dinosaur
Dinosaur Beast // Dinosaur
Copy // Dinosaur
The Monarch (Helper) // Dinosaur
City's Blessing (Helper) // Dinosaur
These decks will release alongside The Lost Caverns of Ixalan on November 17, 2023, and you can preorder them now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.
