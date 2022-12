Step right up! Step right up to the most unbelievable space carnival in the un-iverse! October 7 is the new April 1, our updated release planned for Unfinity at a local game store near you. So, Mark (Rosewater) your calendar for October 7 when the fourth Un- set finally gets its day in the sun.

And because it's been a minute since we showed you what Unfinity has in store, you may want to revisit the sneak peek we shared all the way back in November.