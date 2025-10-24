Embark on a journey across the four nations with Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™! It's almost time for the set's debut and the start of its previews season. Tune into the debut stream October 28, 2025, on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/magic. We'll be showcasing the set's mechanics, cards, Booster Fun treatments, and more.

After the debut stream, we'll be revealing the rest of the cards in the set with our friends in the gaming community. Bookmark this page and check back each day for a list of where you can find all the previews from Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Looking for all the previews in one place? We'll also be updating the Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Card Image Gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday. That means it will contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. We'll also be revealing some extra cards throughout the preview season, so be sure to check in each day. The complete card image gallery will be available on November 7.

Pour yourself a cup of tea, take a breather alongside your favorite animal companions, and check out where you can find these previews! Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender releases worldwide on November 21, 2025. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, Amazon, TCGplayer, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Previews

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Jumpstart Previews

