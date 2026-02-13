The Turtles may have snuck out into the world a bit earlier than we expected, but we've still got plenty more to reveal from Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We're kicking off the action on February 17 with the set's debut, where we'll be showing off more cards and Booster Fun treatments. And all of it will be revealed with non-potato-quality card images!

On Tuesday, February 17, tune in for the set's debut on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/magic, followed by the WeeklyMTG aftershow. Tuesday's broadcast is all about the shiniest, flashiest, and most turtle-tastic treatments in this set. We're big fans of the borderless cards featuring Kevin Eastman's artwork, and we think you will be, too.

There's more in store for Turtle Tuesday! Our friends in the gaming community will also reveal three sets of borderless scene cards, featuring the Turtles in all sorts of wild scenarios. They'll reveal some new cards, along with Booster Fun versions of cards you may have already seen.

Wednesday, February 18, is all about the Turtle Power! Commander deck, which brings your favorite TMNT video games to Magic. Our friends at The Command Zone will reveal all of the cards in this ready-to-play Commander deck, along with a few pixel-powered surprises that you won't want to miss.

Then on Thursday, February 19, we're teaming up with our friends in the Magic community to reveal and play with these new cards. You'll see some cool new uncommons and commons (shoutout to the Pauper players) from the set in action. Keep an eye out for all the reveals.

But that's not the only team-up we have planned for Thursday. Keep an eye out for the reveal of all the cards in Turtle Team-Up, our new cooperative play experience for players of all ages and generations.

If you're looking for all the previews in one place, the complete Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Card Image Gallery will be available on February 20. Browse every card featuring Leo, Donnie, Raph, and Mikey in one place, then get ready to build one shell of a deck at the set's Prerelease on February 27.

We're hyped for this preview season that, fittingly, turns the weirdness to 11 and celebrates decades of TMNT history. Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases on March 6, 2026. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.