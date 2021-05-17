For players across Asia-Pacific, the Year of the Ox began with an in-store play and purchase promotion for WPN stores: promotional versions of Sethron, Hurloon General and a Minotaur token. If you haven't seen it yet, here's what that looked like:

We shared additional rewards for in-store play coming in 2021, and Asia-Pacific leads the way with the Store Challenger Series. Players in the Asia-Pacific region can battle in events exclusively at their local WPN store to earn promotional cards thematic for the Year of the Ox.

Given the variety of formats and dates reaching all the way through the lunar year, players in Asia-Pacific should check with their local WPN stores for scheduled dates and times to participate in the Store Challenger Series for these cards.

Note: In accordance with the Korean government's COVID-19 social distancing restriction guidelines, Korea is excluded from the first Store Challenger Series promotion and will resume when the ban on gatherings of five or more people is lifted.

Store Challenger Series Information

At least four qualifier events will be held by stores for each series and must be held with a minimum of eight players participating.

The top two finishers from each qualifier are invited to return for the Store Championship.

The Store Championship will take place after the final qualifier has been run.

Promotional cards and event scheduling will be determined by your local game store—ask how they'll distribute them when you register for your first qualifier!

June 21–July 18: Sealed or Draft

August 9–September 5: Modern or Standard

October 11—November 7: Standard or Limited

Art by: Song Qijin

December 6–January 16: Standard or Limited

Art by: Song Qijin

As always, local health and safety guidelines may shift event schedules. Check with your local game store to follow scheduling and updates for in-store play as the Year of Ox continues!