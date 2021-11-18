It's our second Secretversary! If you think about it, each Superdrop is basically a party—and you're always invited. We've got quite the spread of favors this year, check 'em out!

Then, party on down to secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT November 29 and 9 a.m. PT December 23 to put in your preorder before the music stops, the sun comes up, and the parents get back from vacation!

SECRET LAIR X ARCANE

Secret Lair X Arcane is available in non-foil and traditional foil.

Contents:

1x Path to Exile

1x Rhystic Study as "Unstable Harmonics"

1x Duress

1x Seize the Day as "Round Two"

1x Krosan Grip as "Denting Blows"

1x Counterflux

1x Thran Dynamo as "The Hexcore"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Secret Lair is excited to announce a two-part collaboration with Arcane, the new television series based on League of Legends.

This first drop puts scenes from the TV show directly on iconic Magic cards. It features classic spells like Rhystic Study and Path to Exile reskinned with fan-favorite characters like Vi, Jinx, and Jayce (no, not that one). These cards are a must-have for any League of Legends or Magic fan in your life. Pick them up while you can!

SECRET LAIR X ARCANE: LANDS

Secret Lair X Arcane: Lands is available in non-foil and traditional foil.

Contents:

1x Plains

1x Island

1x Swamp

1x Mountain

1x Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Secret Lair is excited to announce a two-part collaboration with Arcane, the new television series based on League of Legends.

This second drop includes one of each basic land, each portraying an iconic location from throughout Piltover and Zaun. The cards feature absolutely gorgeous scenes taken directly from the show, and each League locale brings something special to your deck or collection. Grab a copy for yourself or any League of Legends or Magic fan in your life—while you can!

WELCOME TO CASTLE DRACULA

Welcome to Castle Dracula is available in non-foil and traditional foil.

Contents:

1x Exquisite Blood as "Hunger of the Ancient One"

1x Night's Whisper as "Nightfeeder's Visitation"

1x Phyrexian Tower as "Dracula's Tomb"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for one (1) Welcome to Castle Dracula themed sleeve (may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena).

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: It turns out that writing a Dracula accent makes text really hard to read, so, while reading the following, please pretend all the w's are v's and so forth. Fang you very much.]

Ah, ah, ah! Welcome to my castle, traveler. Please, make yourself at home, won't you? We were just about to sit down for dinner—please, join us. We've got warm walnut walleye and a wasabi, watermelon, and watercress salad. Wonderful! We're so happy to have you. For dinner. But first, perhaps you'd like to admire some art? I had some wonderful portraits done recently by definitely-not-vampire artists Tomas Duchek, Nicholas Gregory, and Nils Hamm. I ordered them on the World Wide Web, and now so can you!

THE DRACULA LANDS

The Dracula Lands is available in non-foil and traditional foil.

Contents:

1x Full-art Plains

1x Full-art Island

1x Full-art Swamp

1x Full-art Mountain

1x Full-art Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Vampire-ize your deck or collection with this incredible set of Dracula-themed basic lands. Each card features hauntingly beautiful art by Jonas De Ro, Donato Giancola, Yeong-Hao Han, Andreas Rocha, and Grzegorz Rutkowski—each with their own take on fiction's most notorious vampire.

FBLTHP: COMPLETELY, UTTERLY, TOTALLY LOST

Fblthp: Completely, Utterly, Totally Lost is available in non-foil and traditional foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Path to Exile

1x Borderless Well of Lost Dreams

1x Borderless Frantic Search

1x Borderless Intruder Alarm

1x Borderless Shelldock Isle

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Have you seen our boy? He's about two feet tall (maybe three depending on artist's rendition); has one big, watery eye; answers to a name that sounds like someone blowing a raspberry? We hate the thought of him wandering the streets of Ravnica alone. Can you please take a look? We think he's hidden somewhere in this Secret Lair drop . . .

Yes, that's right. It's a five-card, borderless panorama by Marija Tiurina, and it's jam-packed with hidden Magic and Ravnica references. Please, can you find Fblthp on every card?

CROCODILE JACKSON'S MONSTROUS MENAGERIE

Crocodile Jackson's Monstrous Menagerie is available in non-foil and foil etched.

Contents:

1x Borderless Ravenous Chupacabra

1x Borderless Managorger Hydra

1x Borderless Pathbreaker Ibex

1x Borderless Temur Sabertooth

1x Borderless Winding Constrictor

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Foil etched: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

Come one, come all to the most amazing show this side of Muraganda. Legendary Cowboy Crocodile Jackson has illustrated all sorts of wacky and wild critters for you to take a look at. Marvel! At the golden grin of the Ravenous Chupacabra! Feel! The gentle embrace of the Winding Constrictor! Run! As fast as you can from the rampaging Pathbreaker Ibex! Get these critters and more for your own menagerie by picking up this drop today!

FAR OUT, MAN

Far Out, Man is available in non-foil and traditional foil.

Contents:

1x Borderless Aether Gust

1x Borderless Counterspell

1x Borderless Fabricate

1x Borderless Fact or Fiction

1x Borderless Mystical Tutor

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for three (3) Far Out, Man themed sleeves (may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena).

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Do you ever just like, look at your spells? We mean like, really look at them. Like, take a real, long stare at these blue beauties by Mateus Manhanini. There's so much to take in! These cards are the perfect centerpiece to any collection, and a jaw-dropping addition to any deck. Your opponents will be so spellbound they might even forgive you for countering their spell.

PIXELSNOWLANDS.JPG

PixelSnowLands.jpg is available in non-foil, traditional foil, and foil etched.

Contents:

1x Snow-Covered Plains

1x Snow-Covered Island

1x Snow-Covered Swamp

1x Snow-Covered Mountain

1x Snow-Covered Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99/€34.99*/£29.99*/CN¥238.00/SG$43.88

Traditional foil: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

Foil etched: $39.99/€44.99*/£39.99*/CN¥318.00/SG$58.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

We're giving some of our Secret Lair test sheets a second life by upcycling them into the platforms you'll find within your PixelSnowLands.jpg boxes! A limited number of these sheets are created to calibrate colors and image quality ahead of our full print runs, and we're exploring this as a way to reduce our industrial waste by repurposing these test sheets into Secret Lair packaging components.

It's snowing! It's snowing, everyone! Don't you love to just go outside and let the first snowflake fall on your tongue—WHY IS THIS SNOW SO POINTY? IT'S MADE OF PIXELS! IT'S SO SHARP! WE REGRET EVERYTHING!

Upon further review, we believe it's best to admire this beautiful pixelated snowscape by artist Jubilee from afar—like on a Magic card. These are some of the coolest snow basics we've ever printed, and they're exactly what you're looking for to elevate any deck or collection. Just skip the snowballs. Trust us.

HEADS I WIN, TAILS YOU LOSE

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over

Turn Over Turn Over

Contents:

1x Foil reversible borderless Zndrsplt, Eye of Wisdom

1x Foil reversible borderless Okaun, Eye of Chaos

1x Foil reversible borderless Propaganda

1x Foil reversible borderless Stitch in Time

1x Foil reversible borderless Krark's Thumb

45x Additional foil reprints (View the full decklist)

50x Non-foil reprints

1x Super-special coin

2x Display commanders

10x Double-faced tokens

1x Deck box

1x Life wheel

1x Strategy insert

1x Reference card

Pricing:

$99.99/€115.99*/£99.99*/CN¥788.00/SG$145.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for two (2) Heads I Win, Tails You Lose themed sleeves (may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena).

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

WHAT IN THE HECK IS GOING ON, HERE?

We're super stoked to introduce Secret Lair's very first Commander deck. That's right, for a limited time, you can grab a unique 100-card deck filled with tons of foils, ten pieces of killer new art (across five cards; we will explain), and a bunch of other goodies like a unique flippin' coin and life wheel.

REVERSIBLE CARDS? WHAT IN TARNATION ARE THOSE?

Reversible cards are a cool new piece of Magic tech we're excited to debut here. It's a relatively straightforward concept, but it results in some awesome-looking cards. These are double-sided cards, but they have the same functional card on each side. However, each side has different art. You can swap which side you want to show off when casting the spell, or just stick with your favorite. You can even flip a coin to pick! It's just another way you can express yourself when playing the game.

NEAT! WHAT'S THE DECK DO?

This deck is from Gavin Verhey's secret vault, and it's a blast to play. Here's some words from the man himself:

"I've loved Zndrsplt and Okaun ever since I made them in Battlebond—and this Commander deck out of my personal collection puts them center stage! It looks so lovable and innocent . . . and then by the time you've started attacking people for lethal, it's too late to stop your coin-flipping reign of terror.

"You'll want to spend the early turns building up your mana rocks and Equipment and playing some silly coin-flip cards. Then, start deploying your Commanders! Usually, I suggest starting with Zndrsplt so you can start flipping coins and drawing cards. Your opponents will think it's so cute and laugh. 'Look at the funny coin-flip deck! Haha.'

"And that's when you know you've got them. Deploy Okaun—the way this deck normally kills. If you have some Equipment, suit him up! You just need to win three coin flips to kill with Okaun using Commander damage—and maybe less with the right Equipment. I've attacked for over 10,000 damage with a single Okaun before! They'll try to remove it, but that's what your counterspells are for. If there are creatures in the way, you can sneak it through with cards that grant unblockability. Or if you really want the table to flip out, use Chandra's Ignition so your 10,000 power (or similar) Okaun kills the whole table at once!

"If you have any questions about how the deck plays, you can hit me up on Twitter @gavinverhey. Enjoy!"

NON-FOIL SECOND SECRETVERSARY BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Arcane

1x Secret Lair x Arcane: Lands

1x Welcome to Castle Dracula

1x The Dracula Lands

1x Fblthp: Completely, Utterly, Totally Lost

1x Crocodile Jackson's Monstrous Menagerie

1x Far Out, Man

1x PixelSnowLands.jpg

Pricing:

$199.99/€234.99*/£199.99*/CN¥1,588.00/SG$291.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for one (1) Welcome to Castle Dracula themed sleeve

One (1) single-use code for three (3) Far Out, Man themed sleeves

(Sleeves may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena.)

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Enjoy all the non-foil niceties wrapped up nicely in a single bundle. It's kind of like when you go to a party and you're not sure who's gonna be there—you know the host through a friend of a friend, and you've hit it off great, but you're not really sure which of their friends are also your friends, and what if their friends are weirdos who like things like lava luging and competitive corn shucking—but it turns out that their friends are all people you like or really cool people who like awesome things like regular luging and competitive corn eating. It's really nice, is what it is!

FOIL SECOND SECRETVERSARY BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Secret Lair x Arcane Foil Edition

1x Secret Lair x Arcane: Lands Foil Edition

1x Welcome to Castle Dracula Foil Edition

1x The Dracula Lands Foil Edition

1x Fblthp: Completely, Utterly, Totally Lost Foil Edition

1x Crocodile Jackson's Monstrous Menagerie Foil Etched Edition

1x Far Out, Man Foil Edition

1x PixelSnowLands.jpg Foil Edition

1x PixelSnowLands.jpg Foil Etched Edition

Pricing:

$299.99/€334.99*/£299.99*/CN¥2,388.00/SG$436.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

MTG Arena Redemption**:

One (1) single-use code for one (1) "Welcome to Castle Dracula" themed sleeve

One (1) single-use code for three (3) Far Out, Man themed sleeves

(Sleeves may be available later for separate purchase in MTG Arena.)

**MTG Arena redemption is not available in the following regions: China, Hong Kong, Macao, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Celebrate with a big bundle of fantabulous foils! This bundle contains every single drop that's available in foil (traditional foil or foil etched where it applies). It's sort of like when you go to a party, and you know there are going to be snacks, and you're expecting a light spread. You know, like some cheese and crackers, chips, maybe a bowl of almonds if the host is feeling ritzy. But in this case, the spread ends up being some hardcore catered situation with, like, li'l open-faced crostini sandos with capers on 'em and, like, pulled jackfruit mini-tacos or whatever. It's great, is what we're saying.

THE BUNDLE BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Foil Second Secretversary Bundle

1x Non-Foil Second Secretversary Bundle

Pricing:

$479.99/€544.99*/£479.99*/CN¥3,688.00/SG$698.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

For the Secret Lair fanatic who wants it all. This bundle contains every single drop in both foil and non-foil. It's basically the equivalent of leaving the party with seventeen goody bags.

Please note this bundle does NOT include the Heads I Win, Tails You Lose Commander deck. If you want a bundle with that included, check out The Bundled Bundle Bundle below!

THE BUNDLED BUNDLE BUNDLE

Contents:

1x Foil Second Secretversary Bundle

1x Non-Foil Second Secretversary Bundle

1x Heads I Win, Tails You Lose Commander Deck

Pricing:

$549.99/€599.99*/£549.99*/CN¥4,288.00/SG$800.88

*Inclusive of local VAT

For the Secret Lair fanatic who wants it all, and then also wants one more thing. This bundle contains every single drop in both foil and non-foil, and ALSO contains a copy of the Heads I Win, Tails You Lose Commander deck! It's pretty much the equivalent of leaving the party with seventeen goody bags AND a huge cake that wasn't going to be cut for at least an hour.

There's a lot on tap for the second Secretversary here in the Secret Lair, but you've got this. Now, get these by heading over to secretlair.wizards.com between 9 a.m. PT November 29 and 9 a.m. PT December 23 before the five-oh shuts the party down, and it's all just a blurry memory!