Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Boosters include an art card showcasing one of 81 amazing illustrations from the set. Even better, 1 in 20 art cards opened are gold stamped with an artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol and 27 (both stamped and non-stamped versions) have Dungeons & Dragons monster stats on the back.

Learn more about Set Boosters from the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms product overview and check out the foil-stamped versions of the art cards below (non-stamped versions have the same art without the signature).

Beholder Art Card 1/81
Beholder Stat Card 1/81

Beholder Art Card 1/81

Mind Flayer Art Card 2/81
Mind Flayer Stat Card 2/81

Mind Flayer Art Card 2/81

Purple Worm Art Card 3/81
Purple Worm Stat Card 3/81

Purple Worm Art Card 3/81

Demilich Art Card 4/81
Demilich Stat Card 4/81

Demilich Art Card 4/81

Frost Giant Art Card 5/81
Frost Giant Stat Card 5/81

Frost Giant Art Card 5/81

Manticore Art Card 6/81
Manticore Stat Card 6/81

Manticore Art Card 6/81

Gelatinous Cube Art Card 7/81
Gelatinous Cube Stat Card 7/81

Gelatinous Cube Art Card 7/81

Displacer Beast Art Card 8/81
Displacer Beast Stat Card 8/81

Displacer Beast Art Card 8/81

Basilisk Art Card 9/81
Basilisk Stat Card 9/81

Basilisk Art Card 9/81

Dragon Turtle Art Card 10/81
Dragon Turtle Stat Card 10/81

Dragon Turtle Art Card 10/81

Gnoll Art Card 11/81
Gnoll Stat Card 11/81

Gnoll Art Card 11/81

Flumph Art Card 12/81
Flumph Stat Card 12/81

Flumph Art Card 12/81

Ettin Art Card 13/81
Ettin Stat Card 13/81

Ettin Art Card 13/81

Flameskull Art Card 14/81
Flameskull Stat Card 14/81

Flameskull Art Card 14/81

Owlbear Art Card 15/81
Owlbear Stat Card 15/81

Owlbear Art Card 15/81

Bulette Art Card 16/81
Bulette Stat Card 16/81

Bulette Art Card 16/81

Drider Art Card 17/81
Drider Stat Card 17/81

Drider Art Card 17/81

Ghoul Art Card 18/81
Ghoul Stat Card 18/81

Ghoul Art Card 18/81

Tarrasque Art Card 19/81
Tarrasque Stat Card 19/81

Tarrasque Art Card 19/81

Blink Dog Art Card 20/81
Blink Dog Stat Card 20/81

Blink Dog Art Card 20/81

Troll Art Card 21/81
Troll Stat Card 21/81

Troll Art Card 21/81

Kobold Art Card 22/81
Kobold Stat Card 22/81

Kobold Art Card 22/81

Xorn Art Card 23/81
Xorn Stat Card 23/81

Xorn Art Card 23/81

Goblin Art Card 24/81
Goblin Stat Card 24/81

Goblin Art Card 24/81

Roper Art Card 25/81
Roper Stat Card 25/81

Roper Art Card 25/81

Tiamat Art Card 26/81
Tiamat Stat Card 26/81

Tiamat Art Card 26/81

Mimic Art Card 27/81
Mimic Stat Card 27/81

Mimic Art Card 27/81

Half-Elf Monk Art Card 28/81
Half-Elf Monk Art Card 28/81

Xanathar, Guild Kingpin Art Card 29/81
Xanathar, Guild Kingpin Art Card 29/81

Hobgoblin Bandit Lord Art Card 30/81
Hobgoblin Bandit Lord Art Card 30/81

Delina, Wild Mage Art Card 31/81
Delina, Wild Mage Art Card 31/81

Farideh, Devil's Chosen Art Card 32/81
Farideh, Devil's Chosen Art Card 32/81

Minsc, Beloved Ranger Art Card 33/81
Minsc, Beloved Ranger Art Card 33/81

Den of the Bugbear Art Card 34/81
Den of the Bugbear Art Card 34/81

Power Word Kill Art Card 35/81
Power Word Kill Art Card 35/81

Veteran Dungeoneer Art Card 36/81
Veteran Dungeoneer Art Card 36/81

Contact Other Plane Art Card 37/81
Contact Other Plane Art Card 37/81

Critical Hit Art Card 38/81
Critical Hit Art Card 38/81

Sudden Insight Art Card 39/81
Sudden Insight Art Card 39/81

You Find the Villains' Lair Art Card 40/81
You Find the Villains' Lair Art Card 40/81

Hoard Robber Art Card 41/81
Hoard Robber Art Card 41/81

You Come to the Gnoll Camp Art Card 42/81
You Come to the Gnoll Camp Art Card 42/81

True Polymorph Art Card 43/81
True Polymorph Art Card 43/81

Bag of Holding Art Card 44/81
Bag of Holding Art Card 44/81

Bar the Gate Art Card 45/81
Bar the Gate Art Card 45/81

Cave of the Frost Dragon Art Card 46/81
Cave of the Frost Dragon Art Card 46/81

Jaded Sell-Sword Art Card 47/81
Jaded Sell-Sword Art Card 47/81

Magic Missile Art Card 48/81
Magic Missile Art Card 48/81

You Meet in a Tavern Art Card 49/81
You Meet in a Tavern Art Card 49/81

Wish Art Card 50/81
Wish Art Card 50/81

Long Rest Art Card 51/81
Long Rest Art Card 51/81

Drizzt Do'Urden Art Card 52/81
Drizzt Do'Urden Art Card 52/81

Hive of the Eye Tyrant Art Card 53/81
Hive of the Eye Tyrant Art Card 53/81

Hall of Storm Giants Art Card 54/81
Hall of Storm Giants Art Card 54/81

Forest Art Card 55/81
Forest Art Card 55/81

Fly Art Card 56/81
Fly Art Card 56/81

Dungeon Map Art Card 57/81
Dungeon Map Art Card 57/81

Adult Gold Dragon Art Card 58/81
Adult Gold Dragon Art Card 58/81

Mountain Art Card 59/81
Mountain Art Card 59/81

Den of the Bugbear Art Card 60/81
Den of the Bugbear Art Card 60/81

Forest Art Card 61/81
Forest Art Card 61/81

Mountain Art Card 62/81
Mountain Art Card 62/81

Plains Art Card 63/81
Plains Art Card 63/81

Wandering Troubadour Art Card 64/81
Wandering Troubadour Art Card 64/81

Cloister Gargoyle Art Card 65/81
Cloister Gargoyle Art Card 65/81

Circle of Dreams Druid Art Card 66/81
Circle of Dreams Druid Art Card 66/81

Lair of the Hydra Art Card 67/81
Lair of the Hydra Art Card 67/81

Baleful Beholder Art Card 68/81
Baleful Beholder Art Card 68/81

Neverwinter Dryad Art Card 69/81
Neverwinter Dryad Art Card 69/81

Feywild Trickster Art Card 70/81
Feywild Trickster Art Card 70/81

Gelatinous Cube Art Card 71/81
Gelatinous Cube Art Card 71/81

Grim Bounty Art Card 72/81
Grim Bounty Art Card 72/81

Blue Dragon Art Card 73/81
Blue Dragon Art Card 73/81

Djinni Windseer Art Card 74/81
Djinni Windseer Art Card 74/81

Mordenkainen Art Card 75/81
Mordenkainen Art Card 75/81

Owlbear Art Card 76/81
Owlbear Art Card 76/81

Zariel, Archduke of Avernus Art Card 77/81
Zariel, Archduke of Avernus Art Card 77/81

Pixie Guide Art Card 78/81
Pixie Guide Art Card 78/81

Grand Master of Flowers Art Card 79/81
Grand Master of Flowers Art Card 79/81

Iron Golem Art Card 80/81
Iron Golem Art Card 80/81

Red Dragon Art Card 81/81
Red Dragon Art Card 81/81

 

