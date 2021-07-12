Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Art Cards
Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Boosters include an art card showcasing one of 81 amazing illustrations from the set. Even better, 1 in 20 art cards opened are gold stamped with an artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol and 27 (both stamped and non-stamped versions) have Dungeons & Dragons monster stats on the back.
Learn more about Set Boosters from the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms product overview and check out the foil-stamped versions of the art cards below (non-stamped versions have the same art without the signature).
ART CARDS WITH STATS
Beholder Art Card 1/81
Mind Flayer Art Card 2/81
Purple Worm Art Card 3/81
Demilich Art Card 4/81
Frost Giant Art Card 5/81
Manticore Art Card 6/81
Gelatinous Cube Art Card 7/81
Displacer Beast Art Card 8/81
Basilisk Art Card 9/81
Dragon Turtle Art Card 10/81
Gnoll Art Card 11/81
Flumph Art Card 12/81
Ettin Art Card 13/81
Flameskull Art Card 14/81
Owlbear Art Card 15/81
Bulette Art Card 16/81
Drider Art Card 17/81
Ghoul Art Card 18/81
Tarrasque Art Card 19/81
Blink Dog Art Card 20/81
Troll Art Card 21/81
Kobold Art Card 22/81
Xorn Art Card 23/81
Goblin Art Card 24/81
Roper Art Card 25/81
Tiamat Art Card 26/81
Mimic Art Card 27/81
ART CARDS
Half-Elf Monk Art Card 28/81
Xanathar, Guild Kingpin Art Card 29/81
Hobgoblin Bandit Lord Art Card 30/81
Delina, Wild Mage Art Card 31/81
Farideh, Devil's Chosen Art Card 32/81
Minsc, Beloved Ranger Art Card 33/81
Den of the Bugbear Art Card 34/81
Power Word Kill Art Card 35/81
Veteran Dungeoneer Art Card 36/81
Contact Other Plane Art Card 37/81
Critical Hit Art Card 38/81
Sudden Insight Art Card 39/81
You Find the Villains' Lair Art Card 40/81
Hoard Robber Art Card 41/81
You Come to the Gnoll Camp Art Card 42/81
True Polymorph Art Card 43/81
Bag of Holding Art Card 44/81
Bar the Gate Art Card 45/81
Cave of the Frost Dragon Art Card 46/81
Jaded Sell-Sword Art Card 47/81
Magic Missile Art Card 48/81
You Meet in a Tavern Art Card 49/81
Wish Art Card 50/81
Long Rest Art Card 51/81
Drizzt Do'Urden Art Card 52/81
Hive of the Eye Tyrant Art Card 53/81
Hall of Storm Giants Art Card 54/81
Forest Art Card 55/81
Fly Art Card 56/81
Dungeon Map Art Card 57/81
Adult Gold Dragon Art Card 58/81
Mountain Art Card 59/81
Den of the Bugbear Art Card 60/81
Forest Art Card 61/81
Mountain Art Card 62/81
Plains Art Card 63/81
Wandering Troubadour Art Card 64/81
Cloister Gargoyle Art Card 65/81
Circle of Dreams Druid Art Card 66/81
Lair of the Hydra Art Card 67/81
Baleful Beholder Art Card 68/81
Neverwinter Dryad Art Card 69/81
Feywild Trickster Art Card 70/81
Gelatinous Cube Art Card 71/81
Grim Bounty Art Card 72/81
Blue Dragon Art Card 73/81
Djinni Windseer Art Card 74/81
Mordenkainen Art Card 75/81
Owlbear Art Card 76/81
Zariel, Archduke of Avernus Art Card 77/81
Pixie Guide Art Card 78/81
Grand Master of Flowers Art Card 79/81
Iron Golem Art Card 80/81
Red Dragon Art Card 81/81