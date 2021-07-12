Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Boosters include an art card showcasing one of 81 amazing illustrations from the set. Even better, 1 in 20 art cards opened are gold stamped with an artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol and 27 (both stamped and non-stamped versions) have Dungeons & Dragons monster stats on the back.

Learn more about Set Boosters from the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms product overview and check out the foil-stamped versions of the art cards below (non-stamped versions have the same art without the signature).

ART CARDS WITH STATS Turn Over Beholder Art Card 1/81 Turn Over Mind Flayer Art Card 2/81 Turn Over Purple Worm Art Card 3/81 Turn Over Demilich Art Card 4/81 Turn Over Frost Giant Art Card 5/81 Turn Over Manticore Art Card 6/81 Turn Over Gelatinous Cube Art Card 7/81 Turn Over Displacer Beast Art Card 8/81 Turn Over Basilisk Art Card 9/81 Turn Over Dragon Turtle Art Card 10/81 Turn Over Gnoll Art Card 11/81 Turn Over Flumph Art Card 12/81 Turn Over Ettin Art Card 13/81 Turn Over Flameskull Art Card 14/81 Turn Over Owlbear Art Card 15/81 Turn Over Bulette Art Card 16/81 Turn Over Drider Art Card 17/81 Turn Over Ghoul Art Card 18/81 Turn Over Tarrasque Art Card 19/81 Turn Over Blink Dog Art Card 20/81 Turn Over Troll Art Card 21/81 Turn Over Kobold Art Card 22/81 Turn Over Xorn Art Card 23/81 Turn Over Goblin Art Card 24/81 Turn Over Roper Art Card 25/81 Turn Over Tiamat Art Card 26/81 Turn Over Mimic Art Card 27/81

ART CARDS

Half-Elf Monk Art Card 28/81

Xanathar, Guild Kingpin Art Card 29/81

Hobgoblin Bandit Lord Art Card 30/81

Delina, Wild Mage Art Card 31/81

Farideh, Devil's Chosen Art Card 32/81

Minsc, Beloved Ranger Art Card 33/81

Den of the Bugbear Art Card 34/81

Power Word Kill Art Card 35/81

Veteran Dungeoneer Art Card 36/81

Contact Other Plane Art Card 37/81

Critical Hit Art Card 38/81

Sudden Insight Art Card 39/81

You Find the Villains' Lair Art Card 40/81

Hoard Robber Art Card 41/81

You Come to the Gnoll Camp Art Card 42/81

True Polymorph Art Card 43/81

Bag of Holding Art Card 44/81

Bar the Gate Art Card 45/81

Cave of the Frost Dragon Art Card 46/81

Jaded Sell-Sword Art Card 47/81

Magic Missile Art Card 48/81

You Meet in a Tavern Art Card 49/81

Wish Art Card 50/81

Long Rest Art Card 51/81

Drizzt Do'Urden Art Card 52/81

Hive of the Eye Tyrant Art Card 53/81

Hall of Storm Giants Art Card 54/81

Forest Art Card 55/81

Fly Art Card 56/81

Dungeon Map Art Card 57/81

Adult Gold Dragon Art Card 58/81

Mountain Art Card 59/81

Den of the Bugbear Art Card 60/81

Forest Art Card 61/81

Mountain Art Card 62/81

Plains Art Card 63/81

Wandering Troubadour Art Card 64/81

Cloister Gargoyle Art Card 65/81

Circle of Dreams Druid Art Card 66/81

Lair of the Hydra Art Card 67/81

Baleful Beholder Art Card 68/81

Neverwinter Dryad Art Card 69/81

Feywild Trickster Art Card 70/81

Gelatinous Cube Art Card 71/81

Grim Bounty Art Card 72/81

Blue Dragon Art Card 73/81

Djinni Windseer Art Card 74/81

Mordenkainen Art Card 75/81

Owlbear Art Card 76/81

Zariel, Archduke of Avernus Art Card 77/81

Pixie Guide Art Card 78/81

Grand Master of Flowers Art Card 79/81

Iron Golem Art Card 80/81

Red Dragon Art Card 81/81

