Alchemy: Dominaria, Alchemy's latest release, arrives October 6! It adds 30 new digital-only cards to MTG Arena for new strategies in your Alchemy matches.

Learn more about the latest changes to MTG Arena with our State of the Game – Alchemy: Dominaria article.

Alchemy: Dominaria

 

WHITE

Benalish Knight-Counselor
Priest of Possibility
Pull of the Mist Moon
BLUE

Oracle of the Alpha
Skywriter Djinn
Trove Mage
Vesuvan Mist
BLACK

Darigaaz's Whelp
Diminished Returner
Reezug, the Bonecobbler
Smogbelcher Chariot
RED

Ghitu Embercoiler
Goblin Influx Array
Goblin Morale Sergeant
Spellchain Scatter
GREEN

Marwyn's Kindred
Nantuko Slicer
Vinesoul Spider
Wandering Treefolk
MULTICOLORED

Arvad, Weatherlight Smuggler
Bloodsprout Talisman
Darigaaz, Shivan Champion
Juggernaut Peddler
Niambi, Beloved Protector
Protean War Engine
Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant
Teferi's Contingency
Tiana, Angelic Mechanic
Vodalian Tide Mage
ARTIFACT

Coalition Construct
Darigaaz, Shivan Champion

Darigaaz, Shivan Champion's spellbook includes the following cards:

Goblin Influx Array

Goblin Influx Array's spellbook includes the following cards:

Oracle of the Alpha

Oracle of the Alpha's spellbook includes the following cards:

Protean War Engine

Protean War Engine's spellbook includes the following cards:

Skywriter Djinn

Skywriter Djinn's spellbook includes the following cards:

Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant

Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant's spellbook includes the following cards: