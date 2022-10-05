Alchemy: Dominaria, Alchemy's latest release, arrives October 6! It adds 30 new digital-only cards to MTG Arena for new strategies in your Alchemy matches.

Learn more about the latest changes to MTG Arena with our State of the Game – Alchemy: Dominaria article.

Alchemy: Dominaria

WHITE

Benalish Knight-Counselor

Priest of Possibility

Pull of the Mist Moon

BLUE

Oracle of the Alpha

Skywriter Djinn

Trove Mage

Vesuvan Mist

BLACK

Darigaaz's Whelp

Diminished Returner

Reezug, the Bonecobbler

Smogbelcher Chariot

RED

Ghitu Embercoiler

Goblin Influx Array

Goblin Morale Sergeant

Spellchain Scatter

GREEN

Marwyn's Kindred

Nantuko Slicer

Vinesoul Spider

Wandering Treefolk

MULTICOLORED

Arvad, Weatherlight Smuggler

Bloodsprout Talisman

Darigaaz, Shivan Champion

Juggernaut Peddler

Niambi, Beloved Protector

Protean War Engine

Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant

Teferi's Contingency

Tiana, Angelic Mechanic

Vodalian Tide Mage

ARTIFACT

Coalition Construct

