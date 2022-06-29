Below, you'll find the latest cards revealed from Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate. This digital-exclusive set arrives July 7, 2022, on MTG Arena, and you can read more about it in the June 22 Announcements and check where to find the latest previews in our dedicated article.

 

WHITE

Boareskyr Tollkeeper
Boareskyr Tollkeeper

Champions of Tyr
Champions of Tyr

Flaming Fist Duskguard
Flaming Fist Duskguard

Mace of Disruption
Mace of Disruption

Moradin's Disciples
Moradin's Disciples

Patriar's Humiliation
Patriar's Humiliation

Ranger Squadron
Ranger Squadron

Seatower Imprisonment
Seatower Imprisonment

Soldiers of the Watch
Soldiers of the Watch

Sune's Intervention
Sune's Intervention

Sworn to the Legion
Sworn to the Legion

Valiant Farewell
Valiant Farewell

Vladimir and Godfrey
Vladimir and Godfrey

Ancient Gold Dragon
Ancient Gold Dragon

Archivist of Oghma
Archivist of Oghma

Ascend from Avernus
Ascend from Avernus

Blessed Hippogriff
Blessed Hippogriff

Celestial Unicorn
Celestial Unicorn

Dawnbringer Cleric
Dawnbringer Cleric

Devoted Paladin
Devoted Paladin

Flaming Fist Officer
Flaming Fist Officer

Guardian Naga
Guardian Naga

Guiding Bolt
Guiding Bolt

Horn of Valhalla
Horn of Valhalla

Icewind Stalwart
Icewind Stalwart

Lae'zel's Acrobatics
Lae'zel's Acrobatics

Minimus Containment
Minimus Containment

Monk of the Open Hand
Monk of the Open Hand

Pegasus Guardian
Pegasus Guardian

Portable Hole
Portable Hole

Priest of Ancient Lore
Priest of Ancient Lore

Rally Maneuver
Rally Maneuver

Rescuer Chwinga
Rescuer Chwinga

Scouting Hawk
Scouting Hawk

Steadfast Paladin
Steadfast Paladin

Steadfast Unicorn
Steadfast Unicorn

Stick Together
Stick Together

You Hear Something on Watch
You Hear Something on Watch

You're Ambushed on the Road
You're Ambushed on the Road

You're Confronted by Robbers
You're Confronted by Robbers

BLUE

Calim, Djinn Emperor
Calim, Djinn Emperor

Hypnotic Pattern
Hypnotic Pattern

Lizardfolk Librarians
Lizardfolk Librarians

Signature Spells
Signature Spells

Snowborn Simulacra
Snowborn Simulacra

Thayan Evokers
Thayan Evokers

Undersimplify
Undersimplify

Water Weird
Water Weird

Wizened Githzerai
Wizened Githzerai

Air-Cult Elemental
Air-Cult Elemental

Ancient Silver Dragon
Ancient Silver Dragon

Blur
Blur

Charmed Sleep
Charmed Sleep

Clever Conjurer
Clever Conjurer

Contact Other Plane
Contact Other Plane

Displacer Kitten
Displacer Kitten

Draconic Lore
Draconic Lore

Dragonborn Looter
Dragonborn Looter

Dream Fracture
Dream Fracture

Gale's Redirection
Gale's Redirection

Goggles of Night
Goggles of Night

Guild Thief
Guild Thief

Illithid Harvester
Illithid Harvester

Irenicus's Vile Duplication
Irenicus's Vile Duplication

Juvenile Mist Dragon
Juvenile Mist Dragon

Kenku Artificer
Kenku Artificer

Kindred Discovery
Kindred Discovery

Lapis Orb of Dragonkind
Lapis Orb of Dragonkind

Pseudodragon Familiar
Pseudodragon Familiar

Ray of Frost
Ray of Frost

Rimeshield Frost Giant
Rimeshield Frost Giant

Robe of the Archmagi
Robe of the Archmagi

Shocking Grasp
Shocking Grasp

Soulknife Spy
Soulknife Spy

Sword Coast Serpent
Sword Coast Serpent

Tymora's Invoker
Tymora's Invoker

You Come to a River
You Come to a River

You Find the Villains' Lair
You Find the Villains' Lair

Young Blue Dragon
Young Blue Dragon

Seek New Knowledge
Seek New Knowledge

BLACK

Grave Choice
Grave Choice

Hook Horror
Hook Horror

Mind Spike
Mind Spike

Sewer Plague
Sewer Plague

Stroke of Luck
Stroke of Luck

The Hourglass Coven
The Hourglass Coven

Altar of Bhaal
Altar of Bhaal

Ambition's Cost
Ambition's Cost

Ancient Brass Dragon
Ancient Brass Dragon

Armor of Shadows
Armor of Shadows

Baleful Beholder
Baleful Beholder

Black Dragon
Black Dragon

Black Market Connections
Black Market Connections

Blood Money
Blood Money

Bonecaller Cleric
Bonecaller Cleric

Cast Down
Cast Down

Chain Devil
Chain Devil

Deadly Dispute
Deadly Dispute

Demogorgon's Clutches
Demogorgon's Clutches

Drider
Drider

Eldritch Pact
Eldritch Pact

Eyes of the Beholder
Eyes of the Beholder

Ghost Lantern
Ghost Lantern

Gray Slaad
Gray Slaad

Grim Bounty
Grim Bounty

Grim Hireling
Grim Hireling

Grim Wanderer
Grim Wanderer

Guildsworn Prowler
Guildsworn Prowler

Hoard Robber
Hoard Robber

Intellect Devourer
Intellect Devourer

Manticore
Manticore

Nefarious Imp
Nefarious Imp

Pact Weapon
Pact Weapon

Sepulcher Ghoul
Sepulcher Ghoul

Shambling Ghast
Shambling Ghast

Sigil of Myrkul
Sigil of Myrkul

Skullport Merchant
Skullport Merchant

Summon Undead
Summon Undead

Thieves' Tools
Thieves' Tools

Vampire Spawn
Vampire Spawn

Wand of Orcus
Wand of Orcus

A-Sepulcher Ghoul
A-Sepulcher Ghoul

RED

Chaos Balor
Chaos Balor

Craving of Yeenoghu
Craving of Yeenoghu

Dragonborn Immolator
Dragonborn Immolator

Flames of Moradin
Flames of Moradin

Genasi Rabble-Rouser
Genasi Rabble-Rouser

Giant Fire Beetles
Giant Fire Beetles

Gnoll Hunting Party
Gnoll Hunting Party

Goblin Trapfinder
Goblin Trapfinder

Incessant Provocation
Incessant Provocation

Kardum, Patron of Flames
Kardum, Patron of Flames

Kobold Warcaller
Kobold Warcaller

Mephit's Enthusiasm
Mephit's Enthusiasm

Tiefling Outcasts
Tiefling Outcasts

Unexpected Allies
Unexpected Allies

Uthgardt Fury
Uthgardt Fury

Warriors of Tiamat
Warriors of Tiamat

Ancient Copper Dragon
Ancient Copper Dragon

Battle Cry Goblin
Battle Cry Goblin

Breath Weapon
Breath Weapon

Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind
Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind

Dragon's Fire
Dragon's Fire

Dueling Rapier
Dueling Rapier

Earth-Cult Elemental
Earth-Cult Elemental

Farideh's Fireball
Farideh's Fireball

Fiendlash
Fiendlash

Hobgoblin Captain
Hobgoblin Captain

Improvised Weaponry
Improvised Weaponry

Jaded Sell-Sword
Jaded Sell-Sword

Nalfeshnee
Nalfeshnee

Reckless Barbarian
Reckless Barbarian

Red Dragon
Red Dragon

Storm King's Thunder
Storm King's Thunder

Swashbuckler Extraordinaire
Swashbuckler Extraordinaire

Two-Handed Axe
Two-Handed Axe

Unexpected Windfall
Unexpected Windfall

Valor Singer
Valor Singer

Wrathful Red Dragon
Wrathful Red Dragon

You Come to the Gnoll Camp
You Come to the Gnoll Camp

You Find Some Prisoners
You Find Some Prisoners

Young Red Dragon
Young Red Dragon

GREEN

Arcane Archery
Arcane Archery

Favored Enemy
Favored Enemy

Follow the Tracks
Follow the Tracks

Oyaminartok, Polar Werebear
Oyaminartok, Polar Werebear

Verdant Rejuvenation
Verdant Rejuvenation

You Line Up the Shot
You Line Up the Shot

Ambitious Dragonborn
Ambitious Dragonborn

Ancient Bronze Dragon
Ancient Bronze Dragon

Band Together
Band Together

Belt of Giant Strength
Belt of Giant Strength

Choose Your Weapon
Choose Your Weapon

Circle of the Land Druid
Circle of the Land Druid

Circle of the Moon Druid
Circle of the Moon Druid

Draconic Muralists
Draconic Muralists

Dread Linnorm
Dread Linnorm

Druid of the Emerald Grove
Druid of the Emerald Grove

Druidic Ritual
Druidic Ritual

Earthquake Dragon
Earthquake Dragon

Emerald Dragon
Emerald Dragon

Ettercap
Ettercap

Gnoll Hunter
Gnoll Hunter

Hill Giant Herdgorger
Hill Giant Herdgorger

Inspiring Bard
Inspiring Bard

Jade Orb of Dragonkind
Jade Orb of Dragonkind

Lurking Roper
Lurking Roper

Monster Manual
Monster Manual

Owlbear
Owlbear

Owlbear Shepherd
Owlbear Shepherd

Poison the Blade
Poison the Blade

Prosperous Innkeeper
Prosperous Innkeeper

Scaled Nurturer
Scaled Nurturer

Split the Spoils
Split the Spoils

Sylvan Shepherd
Sylvan Shepherd

Traverse the Outlands
Traverse the Outlands

Undercellar Myconid
Undercellar Myconid

Underdark Basilisk
Underdark Basilisk

Wild Shape
Wild Shape

You Meet in a Tavern
You Meet in a Tavern

A-Earthquake Dragon
A-Earthquake Dragon

A-Monster Manual
A-Monster Manual

Yuan-Ti Scaleshield
Yuan-Ti Scaleshield

MULTICOLORED

Jon Irenicus, the Exile
Jon Irenicus, the Exile

Liara of the Flaming Fist
Liara of the Flaming Fist

Minthara of the Absolute
Minthara of the Absolute

Tasha, Unholy Archmage
Tasha, Unholy Archmage

Ulder Ravengard, Marshal
Ulder Ravengard, Marshal

Alaundo the Seer
Alaundo the Seer

Astarion, the Decadent
Astarion, the Decadent

Baba Lysaga, Night Witch
Baba Lysaga, Night Witch

Catti-brie of Mithral Hall
Catti-brie of Mithral Hall

Gorion, Wise Mentor
Gorion, Wise Mentor

Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter
Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter

Kagha, Shadow Archdruid
Kagha, Shadow Archdruid

Kalain, Reclusive Painter
Kalain, Reclusive Painter

Korlessa, Scale Singer
Korlessa, Scale Singer

Krydle of Baldur's Gate
Krydle of Baldur's Gate

Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy
Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy

Mazzy, Truesword Paladin
Mazzy, Truesword Paladin

Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm
Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm

Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes
Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes

Nalia de'Arnise
Nalia de'Arnise

Neera, Wild Mage
Neera, Wild Mage

Oji, the Exquisite Blade
Oji, the Exquisite Blade

Prosper, Tome-Bound
Prosper, Tome-Bound

Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss
Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss

Raphael, Fiendish Savior
Raphael, Fiendish Savior

Thrakkus the Butcher
Thrakkus the Butcher

Trelasarra, Moon Dancer
Trelasarra, Moon Dancer

A-Baba Lysaga, Night Witch
A-Baba Lysaga, Night Witch

A-Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes
A-Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes

ARTIFACT

Bag of Holding
Bag of Holding

Basilisk Collar
Basilisk Collar

Bronze Walrus
Bronze Walrus

Chardalyn Dragon
Chardalyn Dragon

Cloak of the Bat
Cloak of the Bat

Fraying Line
Fraying Line

Iron Golem
Iron Golem

Lantern of Revealing
Lantern of Revealing

Meteor Golem
Meteor Golem

Mirror of Life Trapping
Mirror of Life Trapping

Navigation Orb
Navigation Orb

Pilgrim's Eye
Pilgrim's Eye

Prophetic Prism
Prophetic Prism

Spiked Pit Trap
Spiked Pit Trap

LAND

Gate of the Black Dragon
Gate of the Black Dragon

Gate to Manorborn
Gate to Manorborn

Gate to Seatower
Gate to Seatower

Gate to the Citadel
Gate to the Citadel

Gate to Tumbledown
Gate to Tumbledown

Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate

SPECIALIZE

Pay mana and discard a color/land type of your choice to change your card to that new card with its effects (the change depends on which color you discarded).

Klement, Novice Acolyte
Klement, Life Acolyte

Klement, Novice Acolyte

Klement, Novice Acolyte
Klement, Knowledge Acolyte

Klement, Novice Acolyte

Klement, Novice Acolyte
Klement, Death Acolyte

Klement, Novice Acolyte

Klement, Novice Acolyte
Klement, Tempest Acolyte

Klement, Novice Acolyte

Klement, Novice Acolyte
Klement, Nature Acolyte

Klement, Novice Acolyte

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior
Lae'zel, Blessed Warrior

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior
Lae'zel, Illithid Thrall

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior
Lae'zel, Callous Warrior

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior
Lae'zel, Wrathful Warrior

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior
Lae'zel, Primal Warrior

Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior

Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant
Lulu, Helpful Hollyphant

Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant

Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant
Lulu, Curious Hollyphant

Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant

Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant
Lulu, Vengeful Hollyphant

Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant

Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant
Lulu, Inspiring Hollyphant

Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant

Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant
Lulu, Wild Hollyphant

Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant

Rasaad, Monk of Selûne
Rasaad, Radiant Monk

Rasaad, Monk of Selûne

Rasaad, Monk of Selûne
Rasaad, Dragon Monk

Rasaad, Monk of Selûne

Rasaad, Monk of Selûne
Rasaad, Shadow Monk

Rasaad, Monk of Selûne

Rasaad, Monk of Selûne
Rasaad, Warrior Monk

Rasaad, Monk of Selûne

Rasaad, Monk of Selûne
Rasaad, Sylvan Monk

Rasaad, Monk of Selûne

Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Cheerful Mastermind

Alora, Rogue Companion

Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Cheerful Thief

Alora, Rogue Companion

Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Cheerful Assassin

Alora, Rogue Companion

Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Cheerful Swashbuckler

Alora, Rogue Companion

Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Cheerful Scout

Alora, Rogue Companion

Gale, Conduit of the Arcane
Gale, Holy Conduit

Gale, Conduit of the Arcane

Gale, Conduit of the Arcane
Gale, Temporal Conduit

Gale, Conduit of the Arcane

Gale, Conduit of the Arcane
Gale, Abyssal Conduit

Gale, Conduit of the Arcane

Gale, Conduit of the Arcane
Gale, Storm Conduit

Gale, Conduit of the Arcane

Gale, Conduit of the Arcane
Gale, Primeval Conduit

Gale, Conduit of the Arcane

Imoen, Trickster Friend
Imoen, Honorable Trickster

Imoen, Trickster Friend

Imoen, Trickster Friend
Imoen, Wily Trickster

Imoen, Trickster Friend

Imoen, Trickster Friend
Imoen, Occult Trickster

Imoen, Trickster Friend

Imoen, Trickster Friend
Imoen, Chaotic Trickster

Imoen, Trickster Friend

Imoen, Trickster Friend
Imoen, Wise Trickster

Imoen, Trickster Friend

Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Scholar of Tactics

Vhal, Eager Scholar

Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Scholar of Prophecy

Vhal, Eager Scholar

Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Scholar of Mortality

Vhal, Eager Scholar

Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Scholar of Elements

Vhal, Eager Scholar

Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Scholar of Creation

Vhal, Eager Scholar

Sarevok the Usurper
Sarevok, Divine Usurper

Sarevok the Usurper

Sarevok the Usurper
Sarevok, Deceitful Usurper

Sarevok the Usurper

Sarevok the Usurper
Sarevok, Deadly Usurper

Sarevok the Usurper

Sarevok the Usurper
Sarevok, Ferocious Usurper

Sarevok the Usurper

Sarevok the Usurper
Sarevok, Mighty Usurper

Sarevok the Usurper

Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric
Shadowheart, Cleric of Order

Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric

Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric
Shadowheart, Cleric of Trickery

Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric

Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric
Shadowheart, Cleric of Graves

Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric

Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric
Shadowheart, Cleric of War

Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric

Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric
Shadowheart, Cleric of Twilight

Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric

Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple
Viconia, Disciple of Rebirth

Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple

Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple
Viconia, Disciple of Arcana

Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple

Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple
Viconia, Disciple of Blood

Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple

Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple
Viconia, Disciple of Violence

Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple

Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple
Viconia, Disciple of Strength

Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple

Ambergris, Citadel Agent
Ambergris, Agent of Law

Ambergris, Citadel Agent

Ambergris, Citadel Agent
Ambergris, Agent of Progress

Ambergris, Citadel Agent

Ambergris, Citadel Agent
Ambergris, Agent of Tyranny

Ambergris, Citadel Agent

Ambergris, Citadel Agent
Ambergris, Agent of Destruction

Ambergris, Citadel Agent

Ambergris, Citadel Agent
Ambergris, Agent of Balance

Ambergris, Citadel Agent

Gut, Fanatical Priestess
Gut, Zealous Fanatic

Gut, Fanatical Priestess

Gut, Fanatical Priestess
Gut, Devious Fanatic

Gut, Fanatical Priestess

Gut, Fanatical Priestess
Gut, Brutal Fanatic

Gut, Fanatical Priestess

Gut, Fanatical Priestess
Gut, Furious Fanatic

Gut, Fanatical Priestess

Gut, Fanatical Priestess
Gut, Bestial Fanatic

Gut, Fanatical Priestess

Karlach, Raging Tiefling
Karlach, Tiefling Zealot

Karlach, Raging Tiefling

Karlach, Raging Tiefling
Karlach, Tiefling Spellrager

Karlach, Raging Tiefling

Karlach, Raging Tiefling
Karlach, Tiefling Punisher

Karlach, Raging Tiefling

Karlach, Raging Tiefling
Karlach, Tiefling Berserker

Karlach, Raging Tiefling

Karlach, Raging Tiefling
Karlach, Tiefling Guardian

Karlach, Raging Tiefling

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist
Wyll of the Celestial Pact

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist
Wyll of the Elder Pact

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist
Wyll of the Fiend Pact

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist
Wyll of the Blade Pact

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist
Wyll of the Fey Pact

Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist

Jaheira, Harper Emissary
Jaheira, Heroic Harper

Jaheira, Harper Emissary

Jaheira, Harper Emissary
Jaheira, Insightful Harper

Jaheira, Harper Emissary

Jaheira, Harper Emissary
Jaheira, Ruthless Harper

Jaheira, Harper Emissary

Jaheira, Harper Emissary
Jaheira, Stirring Harper

Jaheira, Harper Emissary

Jaheira, Harper Emissary
Jaheira, Merciful Harper

Jaheira, Harper Emissary

Lukamina, Moon Druid
Lukamina, Hawk Form

Lukamina, Moon Druid

Lukamina, Moon Druid
Lukamina, Crocodile Form

Lukamina, Moon Druid

Lukamina, Moon Druid
Lukamina, Scorpion Form

Lukamina, Moon Druid

Lukamina, Moon Druid
Lukamina, Wolf Form

Lukamina, Moon Druid

Lukamina, Moon Druid
Lukamina, Bear Form

Lukamina, Moon Druid

Skanos, Dragon Vassal
Skanos, White Dragon Vassal

Skanos, Dragon Vassal

Skanos, Dragon Vassal
Skanos, Blue Dragon Vassal

Skanos, Dragon Vassal

Skanos, Dragon Vassal
Skanos, Black Dragon Vassal

Skanos, Dragon Vassal

Skanos, Dragon Vassal
Skanos, Red Dragon Vassal

Skanos, Dragon Vassal

Skanos, Dragon Vassal
Skanos, Green Dragon Vassal

Skanos, Dragon Vassal

Wilson, Bear Comrade
Wilson, Urbane Bear

Wilson, Bear Comrade

Wilson, Bear Comrade
Wilson, Subtle Bear

Wilson, Bear Comrade

Wilson, Bear Comrade
Wilson, Fearsome Bear

Wilson, Bear Comrade

Wilson, Bear Comrade
Wilson, Ardent Bear

Wilson, Bear Comrade

Wilson, Bear Comrade
Wilson, Majestic Bear

Wilson, Bear Comrade

 

Follow the Tracks

Follow the Tracks's spellbook includes the following cards:

  • Gate to the Citadel
  • Gate to Seatower
  • Gate of the Black Dragon
  • Gate to Tumbledown
  • Gate to Manorborn

Gate to the CitadelGate to SeatowerGate of the Black Dragon

Gate to TumbledownGate to Manorborn

Oyaminartok, Polar Werebear

Oyaminartok, Polar Werebear's spellbook includes the following cards:

  • [autocard]Mystic Skyfish[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Moat Piranhas[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Riptide Turtle[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Spined Megalodon[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Ruin Crab[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Stinging Lionfish[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Archipelagore[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Pouncing Shoreshark[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Junk Winder[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Sigiled Starfish[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Sea-Dasher Octopus[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Voracious Greatshark[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Nadir Kraken[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Nezahal, Primal Tide[/autocard]
  • [autocard]Pursued Whale[/autocard]

The Hourglass Coven

The Hourglass Coven's spellbook includes the following cards:

  • Hag of Syphoned Breath
  • Hag of Dark Duress
  • Hag of Ceaseless Torment
  • Hag of Inner Weakness
  • Hag of Death's Legion
  • Hag of Scoured Thoughts
  • Hag of Twisted Visions
  • Hag of Mage's Doom
  • Hag of Noxious Nightmares