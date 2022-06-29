Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery
Below, you'll find the latest cards revealed from Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate. This digital-exclusive set arrives July 7, 2022, on MTG Arena, and you can read more about it in the June 22 Announcements and check where to find the latest previews in our dedicated article.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | SPECIALIZE | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Boareskyr Tollkeeper
Champions of Tyr
Flaming Fist Duskguard
Mace of Disruption
Moradin's Disciples
Patriar's Humiliation
Ranger Squadron
Seatower Imprisonment
Soldiers of the Watch
Sune's Intervention
Sworn to the Legion
Valiant Farewell
Vladimir and Godfrey
Ancient Gold Dragon
Archivist of Oghma
Ascend from Avernus
Blessed Hippogriff
Celestial Unicorn
Dawnbringer Cleric
Devoted Paladin
Flaming Fist Officer
Guardian Naga
Guiding Bolt
Horn of Valhalla
Icewind Stalwart
Lae'zel's Acrobatics
Minimus Containment
Monk of the Open Hand
Pegasus Guardian
Portable Hole
Priest of Ancient Lore
Rally Maneuver
Rescuer Chwinga
Scouting Hawk
Steadfast Paladin
Steadfast Unicorn
Stick Together
You Hear Something on Watch
You're Ambushed on the Road
You're Confronted by Robbers
BLUE
Calim, Djinn Emperor
Hypnotic Pattern
Lizardfolk Librarians
Signature Spells
Snowborn Simulacra
Thayan Evokers
Undersimplify
Water Weird
Wizened Githzerai
Air-Cult Elemental
Ancient Silver Dragon
Blur
Charmed Sleep
Clever Conjurer
Contact Other Plane
Displacer Kitten
Draconic Lore
Dragonborn Looter
Dream Fracture
Gale's Redirection
Goggles of Night
Guild Thief
Illithid Harvester
Irenicus's Vile Duplication
Juvenile Mist Dragon
Kenku Artificer
Kindred Discovery
Lapis Orb of Dragonkind
Pseudodragon Familiar
Ray of Frost
Rimeshield Frost Giant
Robe of the Archmagi
Shocking Grasp
Soulknife Spy
Sword Coast Serpent
Tymora's Invoker
You Come to a River
You Find the Villains' Lair
Young Blue Dragon
Seek New Knowledge
BLACK
Grave Choice
Hook Horror
Mind Spike
Sewer Plague
Stroke of Luck
The Hourglass Coven
Altar of Bhaal
Ambition's Cost
Ancient Brass Dragon
Armor of Shadows
Baleful Beholder
Black Dragon
Black Market Connections
Blood Money
Bonecaller Cleric
Cast Down
Chain Devil
Deadly Dispute
Demogorgon's Clutches
Drider
Eldritch Pact
Eyes of the Beholder
Ghost Lantern
Gray Slaad
Grim Bounty
Grim Hireling
Grim Wanderer
Guildsworn Prowler
Hoard Robber
Intellect Devourer
Manticore
Nefarious Imp
Pact Weapon
Sepulcher Ghoul
Shambling Ghast
Sigil of Myrkul
Skullport Merchant
Summon Undead
Thieves' Tools
Vampire Spawn
Wand of Orcus
A-Sepulcher Ghoul
RED
Chaos Balor
Craving of Yeenoghu
Dragonborn Immolator
Flames of Moradin
Genasi Rabble-Rouser
Giant Fire Beetles
Gnoll Hunting Party
Goblin Trapfinder
Incessant Provocation
Kardum, Patron of Flames
Kobold Warcaller
Mephit's Enthusiasm
Tiefling Outcasts
Unexpected Allies
Uthgardt Fury
Warriors of Tiamat
Ancient Copper Dragon
Battle Cry Goblin
Breath Weapon
Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind
Dragon's Fire
Dueling Rapier
Earth-Cult Elemental
Farideh's Fireball
Fiendlash
Hobgoblin Captain
Improvised Weaponry
Jaded Sell-Sword
Nalfeshnee
Reckless Barbarian
Red Dragon
Storm King's Thunder
Swashbuckler Extraordinaire
Two-Handed Axe
Unexpected Windfall
Valor Singer
Wrathful Red Dragon
You Come to the Gnoll Camp
You Find Some Prisoners
Young Red Dragon
GREEN
Arcane Archery
Favored Enemy
Follow the Tracks
Oyaminartok, Polar Werebear
Verdant Rejuvenation
You Line Up the Shot
Ambitious Dragonborn
Ancient Bronze Dragon
Band Together
Belt of Giant Strength
Choose Your Weapon
Circle of the Land Druid
Circle of the Moon Druid
Draconic Muralists
Dread Linnorm
Druid of the Emerald Grove
Druidic Ritual
Earthquake Dragon
Emerald Dragon
Ettercap
Gnoll Hunter
Hill Giant Herdgorger
Inspiring Bard
Jade Orb of Dragonkind
Lurking Roper
Monster Manual
Owlbear
Owlbear Shepherd
Poison the Blade
Prosperous Innkeeper
Scaled Nurturer
Split the Spoils
Sylvan Shepherd
Traverse the Outlands
Undercellar Myconid
Underdark Basilisk
Wild Shape
You Meet in a Tavern
A-Earthquake Dragon
A-Monster Manual
Yuan-Ti Scaleshield
MULTICOLORED
Jon Irenicus, the Exile
Liara of the Flaming Fist
Minthara of the Absolute
Tasha, Unholy Archmage
Ulder Ravengard, Marshal
Alaundo the Seer
Astarion, the Decadent
Baba Lysaga, Night Witch
Catti-brie of Mithral Hall
Gorion, Wise Mentor
Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter
Kagha, Shadow Archdruid
Kalain, Reclusive Painter
Korlessa, Scale Singer
Krydle of Baldur's Gate
Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy
Mazzy, Truesword Paladin
Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm
Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes
Nalia de'Arnise
Neera, Wild Mage
Oji, the Exquisite Blade
Prosper, Tome-Bound
Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss
Raphael, Fiendish Savior
Thrakkus the Butcher
Trelasarra, Moon Dancer
A-Baba Lysaga, Night Witch
A-Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes
ARTIFACT
Bag of Holding
Basilisk Collar
Bronze Walrus
Chardalyn Dragon
Cloak of the Bat
Fraying Line
Iron Golem
Lantern of Revealing
Meteor Golem
Mirror of Life Trapping
Navigation Orb
Pilgrim's Eye
Prophetic Prism
Spiked Pit Trap
LAND
Gate of the Black Dragon
Gate to Manorborn
Gate to Seatower
Gate to the Citadel
Gate to Tumbledown
Baldur's Gate
SPECIALIZE
Pay mana and discard a color/land type of your choice to change your card to that new card with its effects (the change depends on which color you discarded).
Klement, Novice Acolyte
Klement, Novice Acolyte
Klement, Novice Acolyte
Klement, Novice Acolyte
Klement, Novice Acolyte
Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior
Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior
Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior
Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior
Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior
Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant
Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant
Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant
Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant
Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant
Rasaad, Monk of Selûne
Rasaad, Monk of Selûne
Rasaad, Monk of Selûne
Rasaad, Monk of Selûne
Rasaad, Monk of Selûne
Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Rogue Companion
Alora, Rogue Companion
Gale, Conduit of the Arcane
Gale, Conduit of the Arcane
Gale, Conduit of the Arcane
Gale, Conduit of the Arcane
Gale, Conduit of the Arcane
Imoen, Trickster Friend
Imoen, Trickster Friend
Imoen, Trickster Friend
Imoen, Trickster Friend
Imoen, Trickster Friend
Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Eager Scholar
Vhal, Eager Scholar
Sarevok the Usurper
Sarevok the Usurper
Sarevok the Usurper
Sarevok the Usurper
Sarevok the Usurper
Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric
Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric
Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric
Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric
Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric
Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple
Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple
Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple
Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple
Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple
Ambergris, Citadel Agent
Ambergris, Citadel Agent
Ambergris, Citadel Agent
Ambergris, Citadel Agent
Ambergris, Citadel Agent
Gut, Fanatical Priestess
Gut, Fanatical Priestess
Gut, Fanatical Priestess
Gut, Fanatical Priestess
Gut, Fanatical Priestess
Karlach, Raging Tiefling
Karlach, Raging Tiefling
Karlach, Raging Tiefling
Karlach, Raging Tiefling
Karlach, Raging Tiefling
Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist
Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist
Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist
Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist
Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist
Jaheira, Harper Emissary
Jaheira, Harper Emissary
Jaheira, Harper Emissary
Jaheira, Harper Emissary
Jaheira, Harper Emissary
Lukamina, Moon Druid
Lukamina, Moon Druid
Lukamina, Moon Druid
Lukamina, Moon Druid
Lukamina, Moon Druid
Skanos, Dragon Vassal
Skanos, Dragon Vassal
Skanos, Dragon Vassal
Skanos, Dragon Vassal
Skanos, Dragon Vassal
Wilson, Bear Comrade
Wilson, Bear Comrade
Wilson, Bear Comrade
Wilson, Bear Comrade
Wilson, Bear Comrade
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | SPECIALIZE | ALL CARDS
Follow the Tracks's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Gate to the Citadel
- Gate to Seatower
- Gate of the Black Dragon
- Gate to Tumbledown
- Gate to Manorborn
Oyaminartok, Polar Werebear's spellbook includes the following cards:
- [autocard]Mystic Skyfish[/autocard]
- [autocard]Moat Piranhas[/autocard]
- [autocard]Riptide Turtle[/autocard]
- [autocard]Spined Megalodon[/autocard]
- [autocard]Ruin Crab[/autocard]
- [autocard]Stinging Lionfish[/autocard]
- [autocard]Archipelagore[/autocard]
- [autocard]Pouncing Shoreshark[/autocard]
- [autocard]Junk Winder[/autocard]
- [autocard]Sigiled Starfish[/autocard]
- [autocard]Sea-Dasher Octopus[/autocard]
- [autocard]Voracious Greatshark[/autocard]
- [autocard]Nadir Kraken[/autocard]
- [autocard]Nezahal, Primal Tide[/autocard]
- [autocard]Pursued Whale[/autocard]
The Hourglass Coven's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Hag of Syphoned Breath
- Hag of Dark Duress
- Hag of Ceaseless Torment
- Hag of Inner Weakness
- Hag of Death's Legion
- Hag of Scoured Thoughts
- Hag of Twisted Visions
- Hag of Mage's Doom
- Hag of Noxious Nightmares