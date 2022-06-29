Wizards of the Coast

Below, you'll find the latest cards revealed from Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate. This digital-exclusive set arrives July 7, 2022, on MTG Arena, and you can read more about it in the June 22 Announcements and check where to find the latest previews in our dedicated article.

WHITE

Boareskyr Tollkeeper

Champions of Tyr

Flaming Fist Duskguard

Mace of Disruption

Moradin's Disciples

Patriar's Humiliation

Ranger Squadron

Seatower Imprisonment

Soldiers of the Watch

Sune's Intervention

Sworn to the Legion

Valiant Farewell

Vladimir and Godfrey

Ancient Gold Dragon

Archivist of Oghma

Ascend from Avernus

Blessed Hippogriff

Celestial Unicorn

Dawnbringer Cleric

Devoted Paladin

Flaming Fist Officer

Guardian Naga

Guiding Bolt

Horn of Valhalla

Icewind Stalwart

Lae'zel's Acrobatics

Minimus Containment

Monk of the Open Hand

Pegasus Guardian

Portable Hole

Priest of Ancient Lore

Rally Maneuver

Rescuer Chwinga

Scouting Hawk

Steadfast Paladin

Steadfast Unicorn

Stick Together

You Hear Something on Watch

You're Ambushed on the Road

You're Confronted by Robbers

BLUE

Calim, Djinn Emperor

Hypnotic Pattern

Lizardfolk Librarians

Signature Spells

Snowborn Simulacra

Thayan Evokers

Undersimplify

Water Weird

Wizened Githzerai

Air-Cult Elemental

Ancient Silver Dragon

Blur

Charmed Sleep

Clever Conjurer

Contact Other Plane

Displacer Kitten

Draconic Lore

Dragonborn Looter

Dream Fracture

Gale's Redirection

Goggles of Night

Guild Thief

Illithid Harvester

Irenicus's Vile Duplication

Juvenile Mist Dragon

Kenku Artificer

Kindred Discovery

Lapis Orb of Dragonkind

Pseudodragon Familiar

Ray of Frost

Rimeshield Frost Giant

Robe of the Archmagi

Shocking Grasp

Soulknife Spy

Sword Coast Serpent

Tymora's Invoker

You Come to a River

You Find the Villains' Lair

Young Blue Dragon

Seek New Knowledge

BLACK

Grave Choice

Hook Horror

Mind Spike

Sewer Plague

Stroke of Luck

The Hourglass Coven

Altar of Bhaal

Ambition's Cost

Ancient Brass Dragon

Armor of Shadows

Baleful Beholder

Black Dragon

Black Market Connections

Blood Money

Bonecaller Cleric

Cast Down

Chain Devil

Deadly Dispute

Demogorgon's Clutches

Drider

Eldritch Pact

Eyes of the Beholder

Ghost Lantern

Gray Slaad

Grim Bounty

Grim Hireling

Grim Wanderer

Guildsworn Prowler

Hoard Robber

Intellect Devourer

Manticore

Nefarious Imp

Pact Weapon

Sepulcher Ghoul

Shambling Ghast

Sigil of Myrkul

Skullport Merchant

Summon Undead

Thieves' Tools

Vampire Spawn

Wand of Orcus

A-Sepulcher Ghoul

RED

Chaos Balor

Craving of Yeenoghu

Dragonborn Immolator

Flames of Moradin

Genasi Rabble-Rouser

Giant Fire Beetles

Gnoll Hunting Party

Goblin Trapfinder

Incessant Provocation

Kardum, Patron of Flames

Kobold Warcaller

Mephit's Enthusiasm

Tiefling Outcasts

Unexpected Allies

Uthgardt Fury

Warriors of Tiamat

Ancient Copper Dragon

Battle Cry Goblin

Breath Weapon

Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind

Dragon's Fire

Dueling Rapier

Earth-Cult Elemental

Farideh's Fireball

Fiendlash

Hobgoblin Captain

Improvised Weaponry

Jaded Sell-Sword

Nalfeshnee

Reckless Barbarian

Red Dragon

Storm King's Thunder

Swashbuckler Extraordinaire

Two-Handed Axe

Unexpected Windfall

Valor Singer

Wrathful Red Dragon

You Come to the Gnoll Camp

You Find Some Prisoners

Young Red Dragon

GREEN

Arcane Archery

Favored Enemy

Follow the Tracks

Oyaminartok, Polar Werebear

Verdant Rejuvenation

You Line Up the Shot

Ambitious Dragonborn

Ancient Bronze Dragon

Band Together

Belt of Giant Strength

Choose Your Weapon

Circle of the Land Druid

Circle of the Moon Druid

Draconic Muralists

Dread Linnorm

Druid of the Emerald Grove

Druidic Ritual

Earthquake Dragon

Emerald Dragon

Ettercap

Gnoll Hunter

Hill Giant Herdgorger

Inspiring Bard

Jade Orb of Dragonkind

Lurking Roper

Monster Manual

Owlbear

Owlbear Shepherd

Poison the Blade

Prosperous Innkeeper

Scaled Nurturer

Split the Spoils

Sylvan Shepherd

Traverse the Outlands

Undercellar Myconid

Underdark Basilisk

Wild Shape

You Meet in a Tavern

A-Earthquake Dragon

A-Monster Manual

Yuan-Ti Scaleshield

MULTICOLORED

Jon Irenicus, the Exile

Liara of the Flaming Fist

Minthara of the Absolute

Tasha, Unholy Archmage

Ulder Ravengard, Marshal

Alaundo the Seer

Astarion, the Decadent

Baba Lysaga, Night Witch

Catti-brie of Mithral Hall

Gorion, Wise Mentor

Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter

Kagha, Shadow Archdruid

Kalain, Reclusive Painter

Korlessa, Scale Singer

Krydle of Baldur's Gate

Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy

Mazzy, Truesword Paladin

Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm

Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes

Nalia de'Arnise

Neera, Wild Mage

Oji, the Exquisite Blade

Prosper, Tome-Bound

Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss

Raphael, Fiendish Savior

Thrakkus the Butcher

Trelasarra, Moon Dancer

A-Baba Lysaga, Night Witch

A-Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes

ARTIFACT

Bag of Holding

Basilisk Collar

Bronze Walrus

Chardalyn Dragon

Cloak of the Bat

Fraying Line

Iron Golem

Lantern of Revealing

Meteor Golem

Mirror of Life Trapping

Navigation Orb

Pilgrim's Eye

Prophetic Prism

Spiked Pit Trap

LAND

Gate of the Black Dragon

Gate to Manorborn

Gate to Seatower

Gate to the Citadel

Gate to Tumbledown

Baldur's Gate

SPECIALIZE Pay mana and discard a color/land type of your choice to change your card to that new card with its effects (the change depends on which color you discarded). Turn Over Klement, Novice Acolyte Turn Over Klement, Novice Acolyte Turn Over Klement, Novice Acolyte Turn Over Klement, Novice Acolyte Turn Over Klement, Novice Acolyte Turn Over Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior Turn Over Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior Turn Over Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior Turn Over Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior Turn Over Lae'zel, Githyanki Warrior Turn Over Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant Turn Over Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant Turn Over Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant Turn Over Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant Turn Over Lulu, Forgetful Hollyphant Turn Over Rasaad, Monk of Selûne Turn Over Rasaad, Monk of Selûne Turn Over Rasaad, Monk of Selûne Turn Over Rasaad, Monk of Selûne Turn Over Rasaad, Monk of Selûne Turn Over Alora, Rogue Companion Turn Over Alora, Rogue Companion Turn Over Alora, Rogue Companion Turn Over Alora, Rogue Companion Turn Over Alora, Rogue Companion Turn Over Gale, Conduit of the Arcane Turn Over Gale, Conduit of the Arcane Turn Over Gale, Conduit of the Arcane Turn Over Gale, Conduit of the Arcane Turn Over Gale, Conduit of the Arcane Turn Over Imoen, Trickster Friend Turn Over Imoen, Trickster Friend Turn Over Imoen, Trickster Friend Turn Over Imoen, Trickster Friend Turn Over Imoen, Trickster Friend Turn Over Vhal, Eager Scholar Turn Over Vhal, Eager Scholar Turn Over Vhal, Eager Scholar Turn Over Vhal, Eager Scholar Turn Over Vhal, Eager Scholar Turn Over Sarevok the Usurper Turn Over Sarevok the Usurper Turn Over Sarevok the Usurper Turn Over Sarevok the Usurper Turn Over Sarevok the Usurper Turn Over Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric Turn Over Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric Turn Over Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric Turn Over Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric Turn Over Shadowheart, Sharran Cleric Turn Over Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple Turn Over Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple Turn Over Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple Turn Over Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple Turn Over Viconia, Nightsinger's Disciple Turn Over Ambergris, Citadel Agent Turn Over Ambergris, Citadel Agent Turn Over Ambergris, Citadel Agent Turn Over Ambergris, Citadel Agent Turn Over Ambergris, Citadel Agent Turn Over Gut, Fanatical Priestess Turn Over Gut, Fanatical Priestess Turn Over Gut, Fanatical Priestess Turn Over Gut, Fanatical Priestess Turn Over Gut, Fanatical Priestess Turn Over Karlach, Raging Tiefling Turn Over Karlach, Raging Tiefling Turn Over Karlach, Raging Tiefling Turn Over Karlach, Raging Tiefling Turn Over Karlach, Raging Tiefling Turn Over Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist Turn Over Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist Turn Over Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist Turn Over Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist Turn Over Wyll, Pact-Bound Duelist Turn Over Jaheira, Harper Emissary Turn Over Jaheira, Harper Emissary Turn Over Jaheira, Harper Emissary Turn Over Jaheira, Harper Emissary Turn Over Jaheira, Harper Emissary Turn Over Lukamina, Moon Druid Turn Over Lukamina, Moon Druid Turn Over Lukamina, Moon Druid Turn Over Lukamina, Moon Druid Turn Over Lukamina, Moon Druid Turn Over Skanos, Dragon Vassal Turn Over Skanos, Dragon Vassal Turn Over Skanos, Dragon Vassal Turn Over Skanos, Dragon Vassal Turn Over Skanos, Dragon Vassal Turn Over Wilson, Bear Comrade Turn Over Wilson, Bear Comrade Turn Over Wilson, Bear Comrade Turn Over Wilson, Bear Comrade Turn Over Wilson, Bear Comrade

Follow the Tracks's spellbook includes the following cards:

Gate to the Citadel

Gate to Seatower

Gate of the Black Dragon

Gate to Tumbledown

Gate to Manorborn

Oyaminartok, Polar Werebear's spellbook includes the following cards:

[autocard]Mystic Skyfish[/autocard]

[autocard]Moat Piranhas[/autocard]

[autocard]Riptide Turtle[/autocard]

[autocard]Spined Megalodon[/autocard]

[autocard]Ruin Crab[/autocard]

[autocard]Stinging Lionfish[/autocard]

[autocard]Archipelagore[/autocard]

[autocard]Pouncing Shoreshark[/autocard]

[autocard]Junk Winder[/autocard]

[autocard]Sigiled Starfish[/autocard]

[autocard]Sea-Dasher Octopus[/autocard]

[autocard]Voracious Greatshark[/autocard]

[autocard]Nadir Kraken[/autocard]

[autocard]Nezahal, Primal Tide[/autocard]

[autocard]Pursued Whale[/autocard]

The Hourglass Coven's spellbook includes the following cards: