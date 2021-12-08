Alchemy, a new format on MTG Arena, debuts December 9. The release includes eleven rebalanced cards and the Alchemy: Innistrad supplemental set, which adds 63 totally new cards.

Below you can see the Alchemy: Innistrad cards previewed so far and check back as we update this page with the latest previews until December 8, the day before release. Be sure to also check out our Alchemy overview and FAQ, the State of the Game announcement that dives into more Alchemy details, and the Alchemy Rebalancing Philosophy article.

Alchemy: Innistrad

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS
ALL CARDS

WHITE

Angel of Eternal Dawn
Angel of Eternal Dawn

Slayer's Bounty
Slayer's Bounty

Suntail Squadron
Suntail Squadron

Angel of Unity
Angel of Unity

Captain Eberhart
Captain Eberhart

Divine Purge
Divine Purge

Ethereal Escort
Ethereal Escort

Expedition Supplier
Expedition Supplier

Faithful Disciple
Faithful Disciple

Inquisitor Captain
Inquisitor Captain

Sigardian Evangel
Sigardian Evangel

BLUE

Absorb Energy
Absorb Energy

Unexpected Conversion
Unexpected Conversion

Clone Crafter
Clone Crafter

Discover the Formula
Discover the Formula

Geist of Regret
Geist of Regret

Geistchanneler
Geistchanneler

Kindred Denial
Kindred Denial

Obsessive Collector
Obsessive Collector

Oglor, Devoted Assistant
Oglor, Devoted Assistant

Rimewall Protector
Rimewall Protector

Sinister Reflections
Sinister Reflections

Tireless Angler
Tireless Angler

BLACK

Cursebound Witch
Cursebound Witch

Assemble from Parts
Assemble from Parts

Break Expectations
Break Expectations

Citystalker Connoisseur
Citystalker Connoisseur

Gutmorn, Pactbound Servant
Gutmorn, Pactbound Servant

Patient Zero
Patient Zero

Predatory Sludge
Predatory Sludge

Puppet Raiser
Puppet Raiser

Sanguine Brushstroke
Sanguine Brushstroke

Sap Vitality
Sap Vitality

Veteran Ghoulcaller
Veteran Ghoulcaller

RED

Arms Scavenger
Arms Scavenger

Bloodrage Alpha
Bloodrage Alpha

Brittle Blast
Brittle Blast

Conductive Current
Conductive Current

Electrostatic Blast
Electrostatic Blast

Fearsome Whelp
Fearsome Whelp

Frenzied Geistblaster
Frenzied Geistblaster

Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor
Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor

Toralf's Disciple
Toralf's Disciple

Town-razer Tyrant
Town-razer Tyrant

GREEN

Antique Collector
Antique Collector

Garruk, Wrath of the Wilds
Garruk, Wrath of the Wilds

Geistpack Alpha
Geistpack Alpha

Grizzled Huntmaster
Grizzled Huntmaster

Hinterland Chef
Hinterland Chef

Hollowhenge Wrangler
Hollowhenge Wrangler

Ishkanah, Broodmother
Ishkanah, Broodmother

Lupine Harbingers
Lupine Harbingers

Ravenous Pursuit
Ravenous Pursuit

Settle the Wilds
Settle the Wilds

Tenacious Pup
Tenacious Pup

MULTICOLORED

Begin Anew
Begin Anew

Gitrog, Horror of Zhava
Gitrog, Horror of Zhava

COLORLESS

Ominous Traveler
Ominous Traveler

ARTIFACT

Key to the Archive
Key to the Archive

Soulstealer Axe
Soulstealer Axe

Wickerwing Effigy
Wickerwing Effigy

LAND

Forsaken Crossroads
Forsaken Crossroads

DOUBLE-FACED CARDS

Rahilda, Wanted Cutthroat
Rahilda, Feral Outlaw

Rahilda, Wanted Cutthroat

 

