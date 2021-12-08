Alchemy, a new format on MTG Arena, debuts December 9. The release includes eleven rebalanced cards and the Alchemy: Innistrad supplemental set, which adds 63 totally new cards.

Below you can see the Alchemy: Innistrad cards previewed so far and check back as we update this page with the latest previews until December 8, the day before release. Be sure to also check out our Alchemy overview and FAQ, the State of the Game announcement that dives into more Alchemy details, and the Alchemy Rebalancing Philosophy article.

Alchemy: Innistrad

WHITE

Angel of Eternal Dawn

Slayer's Bounty

Suntail Squadron

Angel of Unity

Captain Eberhart

Divine Purge

Ethereal Escort

Expedition Supplier

Faithful Disciple

Inquisitor Captain

Sigardian Evangel

BLUE

Absorb Energy

Unexpected Conversion

Clone Crafter

Discover the Formula

Geist of Regret

Geistchanneler

Kindred Denial

Obsessive Collector

Oglor, Devoted Assistant

Rimewall Protector

Sinister Reflections

Tireless Angler

BLACK

Cursebound Witch

Assemble from Parts

Break Expectations

Citystalker Connoisseur

Gutmorn, Pactbound Servant

Patient Zero

Predatory Sludge

Puppet Raiser

Sanguine Brushstroke

Sap Vitality

Veteran Ghoulcaller

RED

Arms Scavenger

Bloodrage Alpha

Brittle Blast

Conductive Current

Electrostatic Blast

Fearsome Whelp

Frenzied Geistblaster

Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor

Toralf's Disciple

Town-razer Tyrant

GREEN

Antique Collector

Garruk, Wrath of the Wilds

Geistpack Alpha

Grizzled Huntmaster

Hinterland Chef

Hollowhenge Wrangler

Ishkanah, Broodmother

Lupine Harbingers

Ravenous Pursuit

Settle the Wilds

Tenacious Pup

MULTICOLORED

Begin Anew

Gitrog, Horror of Zhava

COLORLESS

Ominous Traveler

ARTIFACT

Key to the Archive

Soulstealer Axe

Wickerwing Effigy

LAND

Forsaken Crossroads

DOUBLE-FACED CARDS Turn Over Rahilda, Wanted Cutthroat

Arms Scavenger's spellbook includes the following cards:

Break Expectations's spellbook includes the following cards:

Cursebound Witch's spellbook includes the following cards:

Faithful Disciple's spellbook includes the following cards:

Garruk, Wrath of the Wilds's spellbook includes the following cards:

Hinterland Chef's spellbook includes the following cards:

Ishkanah, Broodmother's spellbook includes the following cards:

Key to the Archive's spellbook includes the following cards:

Ominous Traveler's spellbook includes the following cards:

Slayer's Bounty's spellbook includes the following cards:

Tibalt, Wicket Tormentor's spellbook includes the following cards:

Tireless Angler's spellbook includes the following cards: