Alchemy: Innistrad
Alchemy, a new format on MTG Arena, debuts December 9. The release includes eleven rebalanced cards and the Alchemy: Innistrad supplemental set, which adds 63 totally new cards.
Below you can see the Alchemy: Innistrad cards previewed so far and check back as we update this page with the latest previews until December 8, the day before release. Be sure to also check out our Alchemy overview and FAQ, the State of the Game announcement that dives into more Alchemy details, and the Alchemy Rebalancing Philosophy article.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS
ALL CARDS
WHITE
Angel of Eternal Dawn
Slayer's Bounty
Suntail Squadron
Angel of Unity
Captain Eberhart
Divine Purge
Ethereal Escort
Expedition Supplier
Faithful Disciple
Inquisitor Captain
Sigardian Evangel
BLUE
Absorb Energy
Unexpected Conversion
Clone Crafter
Discover the Formula
Geist of Regret
Geistchanneler
Kindred Denial
Obsessive Collector
Oglor, Devoted Assistant
Rimewall Protector
Sinister Reflections
Tireless Angler
BLACK
Cursebound Witch
Assemble from Parts
Break Expectations
Citystalker Connoisseur
Gutmorn, Pactbound Servant
Patient Zero
Predatory Sludge
Puppet Raiser
Sanguine Brushstroke
Sap Vitality
Veteran Ghoulcaller
RED
Arms Scavenger
Bloodrage Alpha
Brittle Blast
Conductive Current
Electrostatic Blast
Fearsome Whelp
Frenzied Geistblaster
Tibalt, Wicked Tormentor
Toralf's Disciple
Town-razer Tyrant
GREEN
Antique Collector
Garruk, Wrath of the Wilds
Geistpack Alpha
Grizzled Huntmaster
Hinterland Chef
Hollowhenge Wrangler
Ishkanah, Broodmother
Lupine Harbingers
Ravenous Pursuit
Settle the Wilds
Tenacious Pup
MULTICOLORED
Begin Anew
Gitrog, Horror of Zhava
COLORLESS
Ominous Traveler
ARTIFACT
Key to the Archive
Soulstealer Axe
Wickerwing Effigy
LAND
Forsaken Crossroads
DOUBLE-FACED CARDS
Rahilda, Wanted Cutthroat
Arms Scavenger's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Boots of Speed
- Cliffhaven Kitesail
- Colossus Hammer
- Dueling Rapier
- Spare Dagger
- Tormentor's Helm
- Goldvein Pick
- Jousting Lance
- Mask of Immolation
- Mirror Shield
- Relic Axe
- Rogue's Gloves
- Scavenged Blade
- Shield of the Realm
- Ceremonial Knife
Break Expectations's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Colossal Plow
- Millstone
- Whirlermaker
- Magistrate's Scepter
- Replicating Ring
- Raiders' Karve
- Weapon Rack
- Relic Amulet
- Orazca Relic
- Fifty Feet of Rope
- Pyre of Heroes
- Treasure Chest
- Leather Armor
- Spiked Pit Trap
- Gingerbrute
Cursebound Witch's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Witch's Cauldron
- Witch's Vengeance
- Witch's Oven
- Witch's Cottage
- Witch's Familiar
- Curse of Leeches
- Cauldron Familiar
- Black Cat
- Sorcerer's Broom
- Bloodhunter Bat
- Unwilling Ingredient
- Expanded Anatomy
- Cruel Reality
- Torment of Scarabs
- Trespasser's Curse
Faithful Disciple's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Anointed Procession
- Cathars' Crusade
- Authority of the Consuls
- Sigil of the Empty Throne
- All That Glitters
- Banishing Light
- Divine Visitation
- Duelist's Heritage
- Glorious Anthem
- Gauntlets of Light
- Teleportation Circle
- Angelic Gift
- Spectral Steel
- Cleric Class
- Angelic Exaltation
Garruk, Wrath of the Wilds's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Mosscoat Goriak
- Sylvan Brushstrider
- Murasa Rootgrazer
- Dire Wolf Prowler
- Ferocious Pup
- Pestilent Wolf
- Garruk's Uprising
- Dawntreader Elk
- Nessian Hornbeetle
- Territorial Scythecat
- Trufflesnout
- Wary Okapi
- Scurrid Colony
- Barkhide Troll
- Underdark Basilisk
Hinterland Chef's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Almighty Brushwagg
- Frilled Sandwalla
- Moss Viper
- Brushstrider
- Highland Game
- Ironshell Beetle
- Lotus Cobra
- Kazandu Nectarpot
- Gilded Goose
- Nessian Hornbeetle
- Scurrid Colony
- Territorial Boar
- Deathbonnet Sprout
- Spore Crawler
- Moldgraf Millipede
Ishkanah, Broodmother's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Twin-Silk Spider
- Drider
- Brood Weaver
- Glowstone Recluse
- Gnottvold Recluse
- Hatchery Spider
- Mammoth Spider
- Netcaster Spider
- Sentinel Spider
- Snarespinner
- Sporecap Spider
- Spidery Grasp
- Spider Spawning
- Prey Upon
- Arachnoform
Key to the Archive's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Approach of the Second Sun
- Day of Judgment
- Time Warp
- Counterspell
- Demonic Tutor
- Doom Blade
- Lightning Bolt
- Claim the Firstborn
- Krosan Grip
- Regrowth
- Despark
- Electrolyze
- Growth Spiral
- Lightning Helix
- Putrefy
Ominous Traveler's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Dominating Vampire
- Vampire Socialite
- Stromkirk Bloodthief
- Falkenrath Pit Fighter
- Wolfkin Outcast
- Howlpack Piper
- Tovolar, Dire Overlord
- Patrician Geist
- Shipwreck Sifters
- Steelclad Spirit
- Heron-Blessed Geist
- Archghoul of Thraben
- Champion of the Perished
- Headless Rider
- Bladestitched Skaab
Slayer's Bounty's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Bounty Agent
- Outflank
- Bound in Gold
- Bring to Trial
- Glass Casket
- Reprobation
- Collar the Culprit
- Compulsory Rest
- Expel
- Fairgrounds Warden
- Iron Verdict
- Luminous Bonds
- Raise the Alarm
- Seal Away
- Summary Judgment
Tibalt, Wicket Tormentor's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Chained Brute
- Charmbreaker Devils
- Festival Crasher
- Forge Devil
- Frenzied Devils
- Havoc Jester
- Hellrider
- Hobblefiend
- Pitchburn Devils
- Sin Prodder
- Spiteful Prankster
- Tibalt's Rager
- Torch Fiend
- Brimstone Vandal
- Devil's Play
Tireless Angler's spellbook includes the following cards: