Alchemy: Karlov Manor arrives March 5, 2024, and introduces 30 new cards to MTG Arena that are legal in Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats. Here you can view all the cards in the set.

Alchemy: Karlov Manor logo

Alchemy: Karlov Manor Card Image Gallery

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS

SPELLBOOKS | CONJURED CARDS

WHITE

Scrutiny of the Guildpact
Spotlight Falcon
Sleuth Instructor
BLUE

Mapping the Maze
Ominous Lockbox
Emporium Thopterist
Excogitator Sphinx
Case of the Lost Witness
BLACK

Lurking Spinecrawler
Snarlfang Vermin
Perforator Crocodile
Cackling Observer
RED

Construction Arsonist
Case of the Market Melee
Shove Aside
Concert Kaboomist
GREEN

Guildpact Greenwalker
Relics of the Rubblebelt
Sproutwatch Dryad
Woodland Investigation
Rampaging Ursaguana
MULTICOLORED

Juggle the Performance
Thought-String Analyst
Emmara, Voice of the Conclave
Izzet Polarizer
Tajic, Legion's Valor
Roalesk, Prime Specimen
Scour the Scene
Veko, Death's Doorkeeper
Furgul, Quag Nurturer
Spellbooks

Relics of the Rubblebelt

  • Azorius Signet
  • Boros Signet
  • Dimir Signet
  • Golgari Signet
  • Gruul Signet
  • Izzet Signet
  • Orzhov Signet
  • Rakdos Signet
  • Selesnya Signet
  • Simic Signet

Emmara, Voice of the Conclave

  • Ancient Imperiosaur
  • Conclave Tribunal
  • Knight-Errant of Eos
  • Loxodon Restorer
  • March of the Multitudes
  • Nissa's Expedition
  • Overwhelm
  • Triplicate Spirits
  • Venerated Loxodon

Tajic, Legion's Valor

  • Boros Recruit
  • Swiftblade Vindicator
  • Skyknight Legionnaire
  • Spark Trooper
  • Aurelia, the Law Above

Conjured Cards

Juggle the Performance

  • Conjures a duplicate of each of seven random cards from the library of the player to their right into their hand.

Izzet Polarizer

  • Ionize or Electrolyze

Tajic, Legion's Valor

  • Conjures a card with mana value equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on Tajic, Legion's Valor from Tajic, Legion's Valor's spellbook onto the battlefield.

Roalesk, Prime Specimen

  • Conjures a duplicate of a random creature card with mana value X into your hand.

Spotlight Falcon

Emporium Thopterist

  • Ornithopter

Perforator Crocodile

  • Stab Wound

Case of the Lost Witness

  • Fblthp, the Lost

Furgul, Quag Nurturer

  • Slimy Dualleech

