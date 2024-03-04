Alchemy: Karlov Manor Card Image Gallery
Alchemy: Karlov Manor arrives March 5, 2024, and introduces 30 new cards to MTG Arena that are legal in Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats. Here you can view all the cards in the set.
WHITE
Scrutiny of the Guildpact
Spotlight Falcon
Sleuth Instructor
BLUE
Mapping the Maze
Ominous Lockbox
Emporium Thopterist
Excogitator Sphinx
Case of the Lost Witness
BLACK
Lurking Spinecrawler
Snarlfang Vermin
Perforator Crocodile
Cackling Observer
RED
Construction Arsonist
Case of the Market Melee
Shove Aside
Concert Kaboomist
GREEN
Guildpact Greenwalker
Relics of the Rubblebelt
Sproutwatch Dryad
Woodland Investigation
Rampaging Ursaguana
MULTICOLORED
Juggle the Performance
Thought-String Analyst
Emmara, Voice of the Conclave
Izzet Polarizer
Tajic, Legion's Valor
Roalesk, Prime Specimen
Scour the Scene
Veko, Death's Doorkeeper
Furgul, Quag Nurturer
Spellbooks
Relics of the Rubblebelt
Azorius Signet Boros Signet Dimir Signet Golgari Signet Gruul Signet Izzet Signet Orzhov Signet Rakdos Signet Selesnya Signet Simic Signet
Emmara, Voice of the Conclave
Ancient Imperiosaur Conclave Tribunal Knight-Errant of Eos Loxodon Restorer March of the Multitudes Nissa's Expedition Overwhelm Triplicate Spirits Venerated Loxodon
Tajic, Legion's Valor
Boros Recruit Swiftblade Vindicator Skyknight Legionnaire Spark Trooper Aurelia, the Law Above
Conjured Cards
Juggle the Performance
- Conjures a duplicate of each of seven random cards from the library of the player to their right into their hand.
Izzet Polarizer
Ionizeor Electrolyze
Tajic, Legion's Valor
- Conjures a card with mana value equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on Tajic, Legion's Valor from Tajic, Legion's Valor's spellbook onto the battlefield.
Roalesk, Prime Specimen
- Conjures a duplicate of a random creature card with mana value X into your hand.
Spotlight Falcon
Emporium Thopterist
Ornithopter
Perforator Crocodile
Stab Wound
Case of the Lost Witness
Fblthp, the Lost
Furgul, Quag Nurturer
Slimy Dualleech