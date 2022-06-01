Alchemy: New Capenna, featuring 30 new digital-only cards for MTG Arena, arrives June 2! Hit the streets with even more for Alchemy and learn about this new release with our MTG Arena announcements today!

Alchemy: New Capenna

WHITE

Celestial Vault

Herald of Vengeance

Skyline Savior

BLUE

Agent of Raffine

Choice of Fortunes

Nightclub Bouncer

BLACK

Graven Archfiend

Shattering Finale

Xander's Wake

RED

Big Spender

Pass the Torch

Traumatic Prank

GREEN

Giant Regrowth

Loose in the Park

Menagerie Curator

MULTICOLORED

Arming Gala

Back-Alley Gardener

Bank Job

Bind to Secrecy

Brokers' Safeguard

Cabaretti Revels

Diviner of Fates

Effluence Devourer

Obscura Polymorphist

Racketeer Boss

Riveteers Provocateur

Rope Line Attendant

Spara's Bodyguard

Spelldrain Assassin

Syndicate Recruiter

Celestial Vault's spellbook includes the following cards:

Angel of Destiny

Resplendent Angel

Angel of Vitality

Righteous Valkyrie

Angel of Invention

Angel of Sanctions

Valkyrie Harbinger

Emancipation Angel

Youthful Valkyrie

Resplendent Marshal

Enduring Angel

Sigardian Savior

Serra Angel

Stalwart Valkyrie

Segovian Angel

Xander's Wake's spellbook includes the following cards:

Thieves' Guild Enforcer

Slaughter Specialist

Acquisitions Expert

Malakir Blood-Priest

Boneclad Necromancer

Tavern Swindler

Blade Juggler

Hoard Robber

Morbid Opportunist

Bloodthirsty Aerialist

Asylum Visitor

Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade

Tithebearer Giant

Malakir Cullblade

Vengeful Warchief

Big Spender's spellbook includes the following cards:

Stuffed Bear

Daredevil Dragster

Honored Heirloom

Treasure Vault

Gilded Lotus

Heraldic Banner

Key to the City

Prophetic Prism

Filigree Familiar

Golden Egg

Fountain of Renewal

Guild Globe

Zephyr Boots

Arcane Encyclopedia

Diamond Mare

Loose in the Park's spellbook includes the following cards:

Exuberant Wolfbear

Master Symmetrist

Thrashing Brontodon

Ornery Dilophosaur

Prized Unicorn

Sabertooth Mauler

Spike-Tailed Ceratops

Bristling Boar

Enraged Ceratok

Spore Crawler

Predatory Wurm

Gaea's Protector

Wardscale Crocodile

Overgrown Armasaur

World Shaper

Bind to Secrecy's spellbook includes the following cards: