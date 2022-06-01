Alchemy: New Capenna Card Image Gallery
Alchemy: New Capenna, featuring 30 new digital-only cards for MTG Arena, arrives June 2! Hit the streets with even more for Alchemy and learn about this new release with our MTG Arena announcements today!
Alchemy: New Capenna
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Celestial Vault
Herald of Vengeance
Skyline Savior
BLUE
Agent of Raffine
Choice of Fortunes
Nightclub Bouncer
BLACK
Graven Archfiend
Shattering Finale
Xander's Wake
RED
Big Spender
Pass the Torch
Traumatic Prank
GREEN
Giant Regrowth
Loose in the Park
Menagerie Curator
MULTICOLORED
Arming Gala
Back-Alley Gardener
Bank Job
Bind to Secrecy
Brokers' Safeguard
Cabaretti Revels
Diviner of Fates
Effluence Devourer
Obscura Polymorphist
Racketeer Boss
Riveteers Provocateur
Rope Line Attendant
Spara's Bodyguard
Spelldrain Assassin
Syndicate Recruiter
Celestial Vault's spellbook includes the following cards:
Angel of Destiny Resplendent Angel Angel of Vitality Righteous Valkyrie Angel of Invention Angel of Sanctions Valkyrie Harbinger Emancipation Angel Youthful Valkyrie Resplendent Marshal Enduring Angel Sigardian Savior Serra Angel Stalwart Valkyrie Segovian Angel
Xander's Wake's spellbook includes the following cards:
Thieves' Guild Enforcer Slaughter Specialist Acquisitions Expert Malakir Blood-Priest Boneclad Necromancer Tavern Swindler Blade Juggler Hoard Robber Morbid Opportunist Bloodthirsty Aerialist Asylum Visitor Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade Tithebearer Giant Malakir Cullblade Vengeful Warchief
Big Spender's spellbook includes the following cards:
Stuffed Bear Daredevil Dragster Honored Heirloom Treasure Vault Gilded Lotus Heraldic Banner Key to the City Prophetic Prism Filigree Familiar Golden Egg Fountain of Renewal Guild Globe Zephyr Boots Arcane Encyclopedia Diamond Mare
Loose in the Park's spellbook includes the following cards:
Exuberant Wolfbear Master Symmetrist Thrashing Brontodon Ornery Dilophosaur Prized Unicorn Sabertooth Mauler Spike-Tailed Ceratops Bristling Boar Enraged Ceratok Spore Crawler Predatory Wurm Gaea's Protector Wardscale Crocodile Overgrown Armasaur World Shaper
Bind to Secrecy's spellbook includes the following cards:
Reassembling Skeleton Unmarked Grave Strategic Planning Corpse Churn Corpse Hauler Durable Coilbug Necrotic Wound Obsessive Stitcher Gorging Vulture Liliana's Elite Courier Bat Locked in the Cemetery Fear of Death Naga Oracle Wonder