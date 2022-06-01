Alchemy: New Capenna, featuring 30 new digital-only cards for MTG Arena, arrives June 2! Hit the streets with even more for Alchemy and learn about this new release with our MTG Arena announcements today!

Alchemy: New Capenna

 

WHITE

Celestial Vault
Herald of Vengeance
Skyline Savior
BLUE

Agent of Raffine
Choice of Fortunes
Nightclub Bouncer
BLACK

Graven Archfiend
Shattering Finale
Xander's Wake
RED

Big Spender
Pass the Torch
Traumatic Prank
GREEN

Giant Regrowth
Loose in the Park
Menagerie Curator
MULTICOLORED

Arming Gala
Back-Alley Gardener
Bank Job
Bind to Secrecy
Brokers' Safeguard
Cabaretti Revels
Diviner of Fates
Effluence Devourer
Obscura Polymorphist
Racketeer Boss
Riveteers Provocateur
Rope Line Attendant
Spara's Bodyguard
Spelldrain Assassin
Syndicate Recruiter
Celestial Vault

Celestial Vault's spellbook includes the following cards:

  • Angel of Destiny
  • Resplendent Angel
  • Angel of Vitality
  • Righteous Valkyrie
  • Angel of Invention
  • Angel of Sanctions
  • Valkyrie Harbinger
  • Emancipation Angel
  • Youthful Valkyrie
  • Resplendent Marshal
  • Enduring Angel
  • Sigardian Savior
  • Serra Angel
  • Stalwart Valkyrie
  • Segovian Angel

Xander's Wake

Xander's Wake's spellbook includes the following cards:

  • Thieves' Guild Enforcer
  • Slaughter Specialist
  • Acquisitions Expert
  • Malakir Blood-Priest
  • Boneclad Necromancer
  • Tavern Swindler
  • Blade Juggler
  • Hoard Robber
  • Morbid Opportunist
  • Bloodthirsty Aerialist
  • Asylum Visitor
  • Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade
  • Tithebearer Giant
  • Malakir Cullblade
  • Vengeful Warchief

Big Spender

Big Spender's spellbook includes the following cards:

  • Stuffed Bear
  • Daredevil Dragster
  • Honored Heirloom
  • Treasure Vault
  • Gilded Lotus
  • Heraldic Banner
  • Key to the City
  • Prophetic Prism
  • Filigree Familiar
  • Golden Egg
  • Fountain of Renewal
  • Guild Globe
  • Zephyr Boots
  • Arcane Encyclopedia
  • Diamond Mare

Loose in the Park

Loose in the Park's spellbook includes the following cards:

  • Exuberant Wolfbear
  • Master Symmetrist
  • Thrashing Brontodon
  • Ornery Dilophosaur
  • Prized Unicorn
  • Sabertooth Mauler
  • Spike-Tailed Ceratops
  • Bristling Boar
  • Enraged Ceratok
  • Spore Crawler
  • Predatory Wurm
  • Gaea's Protector
  • Wardscale Crocodile
  • Overgrown Armasaur
  • World Shaper

Bind to Secrecy

Bind to Secrecy's spellbook includes the following cards:

  • Reassembling Skeleton
  • Unmarked Grave
  • Strategic Planning
  • Corpse Churn
  • Corpse Hauler
  • Durable Coilbug
  • Necrotic Wound
  • Obsessive Stitcher
  • Gorging Vulture
  • Liliana's Elite
  • Courier Bat
  • Locked in the Cemetery
  • Fear of Death
  • Naga Oracle
  • Wonder