Alchemy: Thunder Junction arrives May 7, 2024, bringing 30 new cards to MTG Arena that are legal in Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats. View all the cards in the set below.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS

SPELLBOOKS | CONJURED CARDS

WHITE

Prairie Survivalist

Resolute Rejection

Saint Elenda

Ruby Collector

Stalwart Realmwarden

BLUE

Solitary Defiance

Emerald Collector

Thieving Aven

BLACK

Rankle, Pitiless Trickster

Pearl Collector

Grave Expectations

RED

Wagon Wrecker

Sapphire Collector

Switchgrass Grazer

Impetuous Lootmonger

GREEN

Jessie Zane, Fangbringer

Jet Collector

Blooming Cactusfolk

MULTICOLORED

Grenzo, Crooked Jailer

Weave the Nightmare

Intruder's Inquisition

Cathartic Operation

Teysa of the Ghost Council

Albiorix, Goose Tyrant

Emperor Apatzec Intli IV

Vona de Iedo, the Antifex

Silent Extraction

Triumphant Getaway

Nashi, Illusion Gadgeteer