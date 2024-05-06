Alchemy: Thunder Junction Card Image Gallery
Alchemy: Thunder Junction arrives May 7, 2024, bringing 30 new cards to MTG Arena that are legal in Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats. View all the cards in the set below.
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Prairie Survivalist
Resolute Rejection
Saint Elenda
Ruby Collector
Stalwart Realmwarden
BLUE
Solitary Defiance
Emerald Collector
Thieving Aven
BLACK
Rankle, Pitiless Trickster
Pearl Collector
Grave Expectations
RED
Wagon Wrecker
Sapphire Collector
Switchgrass Grazer
Impetuous Lootmonger
GREEN
Jessie Zane, Fangbringer
Jet Collector
Blooming Cactusfolk
MULTICOLORED
Grenzo, Crooked Jailer
Weave the Nightmare
Intruder's Inquisition
Cathartic Operation
Teysa of the Ghost Council
Albiorix, Goose Tyrant
Emperor Apatzec Intli IV
Vona de Iedo, the Antifex
Silent Extraction
Triumphant Getaway
Nashi, Illusion Gadgeteer
ARTIFACT
Runecarved Obelisk