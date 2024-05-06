Alchemy: Thunder Junction logo

Alchemy: Thunder Junction arrives May 7, 2024, bringing 30 new cards to MTG Arena that are legal in Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats. View all the cards in the set below.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS

SPELLBOOKS | CONJURED CARDS

WHITE

Prairie Survivalist
Resolute Rejection
Saint Elenda
Saint Elenda

Ruby Collector
Stalwart Realmwarden
BLUE

Solitary Defiance
Emerald Collector
Thieving Aven
BLACK

Rankle, Pitiless Trickster
Pearl Collector
Grave Expectations
RED

Wagon Wrecker
Sapphire Collector
Switchgrass Grazer
Impetuous Lootmonger
GREEN

Jessie Zane, Fangbringer
Jet Collector
Blooming Cactusfolk
MULTICOLORED

Grenzo, Crooked Jailer
Weave the Nightmare
Intruder's Inquisition
Cathartic Operation
Teysa of the Ghost Council
Albiorix, Goose Tyrant
Emperor Apatzec Intli IV
Vona de Iedo, the Antifex
Silent Extraction
Triumphant Getaway
Nashi, Illusion Gadgeteer
ARTIFACT

Runecarved Obelisk
Conjured

