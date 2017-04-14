Amonkhet
WHITE
Angel of Sanctions
Anointed Procession
Anointer Priest
Approach of the Second Sun
Aven Mindcensor
Binding Mummy
Cartouche of Solidarity
Cast Out
Compulsory Rest
Devoted Crop-Mate
Djeru’s Resolve
Fan Bearer
Forsake the Worldly
Gideon of the Trials
Gideon’s Intervention
Glory-Bound Initiate
Gust Walker
Impeccable Timing
In Oketra’s Name
Mighty Leap
Oketra the True
Oketra’s Attendant
Protection of the Hekma
Regal Caracal
Renewed Faith
Rhet-Crop Spearmaster
Sacred Cat
Seraph of the Suns
Sparring Mummy
Supply Caravan
Tah-Crop Elite
Those Who Serve
Time to Reflect
Trial of Solidarity
Trueheart Duelist
Unwavering Initiate
Vizier of Deferment
Vizier of Remedies
Winged Shepherd
Dusk /// Dawn
BLUE
Ancient Crab
Angler Drake
As Foretold
Aven Initiate
Cancel
Cartouche of Knowledge
Censor
Compelling Argument
Cryptic Serpent
Curator of Mysteries
Decision Paralysis
Drake Haven
Essence Scatter
Floodwaters
Galestrike
Glyph Keeper
Hekma Sentinels
Hieroglyphic Illumination
Illusory Wrappings
Kefnet the Mindful
Labyrinth Guardian
Lay Claim
Naga Oracle
New Perspectives
Open into Wonder
Pull from Tomorrow
River Serpent
Sacred Excavation
Scribe of the Mindful
Seeker of Insight
Shimmerscale Drake
Slither Blade
Tah-Crop Skirmisher
Trial of Knowledge
Vizier of Many Faces
Vizier of Tumbling Sands
Winds of Rebuke
Zenith Seeker
Commit /// Memory
BLACK
Archfiend of Ifnir
Baleful Ammit
Blighted Bat
Bone Picker
Bontu the Glorified
Cartouche of Ambition
Cruel Reality
Cursed Minotaur
Dispossess
Doomed Dissenter
Dread Wanderer
Dune Beetle
Faith of the Devoted
Festering Mummy
Final Reward
Gravedigger
Grim Strider
Horror of the Broken Lands
Lay Bare the Heart
Liliana, Death’s Majesty
Liliana’s Mastery
Lord of the Accursed
Miasmic Mummy
Nest of Scarabs
Painful Lesson
Pitiless Vizier
Plague Belcher
Ruthless Sniper
Scarab Feast
Shadow of the Grave
Soulstinger
Splendid Agony
Stir the Sands
Supernatural Stamina
Trespasser’s Curse
Trial of Ambition
Unburden
Wander in Death
Wasteland Scorpion
Never /// Return
RED
Ahn-Crop Crasher
Battlefield Scavenger
Blazing Volley
Bloodlust Inciter
Bloodrage Brawler
Brute Strength
By Force
Cartouche of Zeal
Combat Celebrant
Consuming Fervor
Deem Worthy
Desert Cerodon
Electrify
Emberhorn Minotaur
Flameblade Adept
Fling
Glorious End
Glorybringer
Harsh Mentor
Hazoret the Fervent
Hazoret’s Favor
Heart-Piercer Manticore
Hyena Pack
Limits of Solidarity
Magma Spray
Manticore of the Gauntlet
Minotaur Sureshot
Nef-Crop Entangler
Nimble-Blade Khenra
Pathmaker Initiate
Pursue Glory
Soul-Scar Mage
Sweltering Suns
Thresher Lizard
Tormenting Voice
Trial of Zeal
Trueheart Twins
Violent Impact
Warfire Javelineer
Insult /// Injury
GREEN
Benefaction of Rhonas
Bitterblade Warrior
Cartouche of Strength
Champion of Rhonas
Channeler Initiate
Colossapede
Crocodile of the Crossing
Defiant Greatmaw
Dissenter’s Deliverance
Exemplar of Strength
Giant Spider
Gift of Paradise
Greater Sandwurm
Hapatra’s Mark
Harvest Season
Haze of Pollen
Honored Hydra
Hooded Brawler
Initiate’s Companion
Manglehorn
Naga Vitalist
Oashra Cultivator
Ornery Kudu
Pouncing Cheetah
Prowling Serpopard
Quarry Hauler
Rhonas the Indomitable
Sandwurm Convergence
Scaled Behemoth
Shed Weakness
Shefet Monitor
Sixth Sense
Spidery Grasp
Stinging Shot
Synchronized Strike
Trial of Strength
Vizier of the Menagerie
Watchful Naga
Mouth /// Feed
MULTICOLORED
Ahn-Crop Champion
Aven Wind Guide
Bounty of the Luxa
Decimator Beetle
Enigma Drake
Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons
Honored Crop-Captain
Khenra Charioteer
Merciless Javelineer
Neheb, the Worthy
Nissa, Steward of Elements
Samut, Voice of Dissent
Shadowstorm Vizier
Temmet, Vizier of Naktamun
Wayward Servant
Weaver of Currents
Start /// Finish
Reduce /// Rubble
Destined /// Lead
Onward /// Victory
Spring /// Mind
Prepare /// Fight
Failure /// Comply
Rags /// Riches
Cut /// Ribbons
Heaven /// Earth
ARTIFACT
Bontu’s Monument
Edifice of Authority
Embalmer’s Tools
Gate to the Afterlife
Hazoret’s Monument
Honed Khopesh
Kefnet’s Monument
Luxa River Shrine
Oketra’s Monument
Oracle’s Vault
Pyramid of the Pantheon
Rhonas’s Monument
Throne of the God-Pharaoh
Watchers of the Dead
LAND
Canyon Slough
Cascading Cataracts
Cradle of the Accursed
Evolving Wilds
Fetid Pools
Grasping Dunes
Irrigated Farmland
Painted Bluffs
Scattered Groves
Sheltered Thicket
Sunscorched Desert
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
