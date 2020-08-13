 

WHITE

Angel of Sanctions
Anointed Procession
Anointer Priest
Approach of the Second Sun
Aven Mindcensor
Aven of Enduring Hope
Binding Mummy
Cartouche of Solidarity
Cast Out
Compulsory Rest
Crested Sunmare
Dauntless Aven
Desert's Hold
Disposal Mummy
Djeru's Resolve
Dusk // Dawn
Fan Bearer
Forsake the Worldly
Gideon of the Trials
Gideon's Intervention
Glory-Bound Initiate
Gust Walker
Hour of Revelation
Impeccable Timing
In Oketra's Name
Mighty Leap
Oketra the True
Oketra's Attendant
Oketra's Avenger
Overwhelming Splendor
Protection of the Hekma
Regal Caracal Buy-a-Box Promo
Renewed Faith
Rest in Peace
Sacred Cat
Solemnity
Solitary Camel
Steward of Solidarity
Sunscourge Champion
Supply Caravan
Tah-Crop Elite
Those Who Serve
Trial of Solidarity
Unconventional Tactics
Vizier of Deferment
Vizier of Remedies
Wrath of God
BLUE

Aerial Guide
Ancient Crab
As Foretold
Aven Initiate
Cartouche of Knowledge
Censor
Champion of Wits
Commit // Memory
Compelling Argument
Countervailing Winds
Cryptic Serpent
Curator of Mysteries
Drake Haven
Essence Scatter
Eternal of Harsh Truths
Floodwaters
Hekma Sentinels
Hieroglyphic Illumination
Jace, Unraveler of Secrets
Kefnet the Mindful
Labyrinth Guardian
Lay Claim
Naga Oracle
New Perspectives
Nimble Obstructionist
Ominous Sphinx
Pact of Negation
Pull from Tomorrow
Riddleform
Seeker of Insight
Seer of the Last Tomorrow
Shimmerscale Drake
Slither Blade
Spellweaver Eternal
Strategic Planning
Striped Riverwinder
Supreme Will
Trial of Knowledge
Unesh, Criosphinx Sovereign
Unquenchable Thirst
Vizier of Many Faces
Vizier of Tumbling Sands
Vizier of the Anointed
Winds of Rebuke
BLACK

Archfiend of Ifnir
Baleful Ammit
Blighted Bat
Bone Picker
Bontu the Glorified
Bontu's Last Reckoning
Cartouche of Ambition
Cruel Reality
Demonic Pact
Dispossess
Doomed Dissenter
Doomfall
Dread Wanderer
Dune Beetle
Festering Mummy
Final Reward
Gravedigger
Horror of the Broken Lands
Khenra Eternal
Lethal Sting
Liliana's Defeat
Liliana's Mastery
Liliana, Death's Majesty
Lord of the Accursed
Marauding Boneslasher
Miasmic Mummy
Nest of Scarabs
Never // Return
Pitiless Vizier
Razaketh, the Foulblooded
Ruthless Sniper
Scarab Feast
Shadow of the Grave
Soulstinger
Splendid Agony
Supernatural Stamina
Thoughtseize
Torment of Hailfire
Trespasser's Curse
Trial of Ambition
Unburden
Vile Manifestation
Wander in Death
Wasp of the Bitter End
Wasteland Scorpion
RED

Abrade
Ahn-Crop Crasher
Anger of the Gods
Battlefield Scavenger
Bloodlust Inciter
Blur of Blades
Brute Strength
Burning-Fist Minotaur
By Force
Cartouche of Zeal
Chandra's Defeat
Chandra, Pyromaster
Combat Celebrant
Crash Through
Deem Worthy
Desert Cerodon
Earthshaker Khenra
Fervent Paincaster
Firebrand Archer
Gilded Cerodon
Glorious End
Glorybringer
Harsh Mentor
Hazoret the Fervent
Hour of Devastation
Imminent Doom
Insult // Injury
Khenra Scrapper
Magma Spray
Magmaroth
Nef-Crop Entangler
Neheb, the Eternal
Nimble-Blade Khenra
Open Fire
Pathmaker Initiate
Puncturing Blow
Pursue Glory
Sand Strangler
Shatterstorm
Soul-Scar Mage
Sweltering Suns
Thorned Moloch
Thresher Lizard
Tormenting Voice
Trial of Zeal
Zealot of the God-Pharaoh
GREEN

Beneath the Sands
Bitterbow Sharpshooters
Cartouche of Strength
Champion of Rhonas
Collected Company
Crocodile of the Crossing
Defiant Greatmaw
Dissenter's Deliverance
Exemplar of Strength
Feral Prowler
Greater Sandwurm
Haze of Pollen
Hooded Brawler
Hope Tender
Hornet Queen
Hour of Promise
Initiate's Companion
Life Goes On
Majestic Myriarch
Manglehorn
Mouth // Feed
Naga Vitalist
Oashra Cultivator
Oasis Ritualist
Ornery Kudu
Pouncing Cheetah
Pride Sovereign
Prowling Serpopard
Quarry Hauler
Ramunap Excavator
Resilient Khenra
Rhonas the Indomitable
Rhonas's Stalwart
Sandwurm Convergence
Shed Weakness
Shefet Monitor
Sidewinder Naga
Sifter Wurm
Sixth Sense
Stinging Shot
Synchronized Strike
Trial of Strength
Vizier of the Menagerie
Watchful Naga
MULTICOLORED

Ahn-Crop Champion
Appeal // Authority
Aven Wind Guide
Claim // Fame
Consign // Oblivion
Cut // Ribbons
Destined // Lead
Driven // Despair
Enigma Drake
Failure // Comply
Farm // Market
Grind // Dust
Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons
Heaven // Earth
Honored Crop-Captain
Khenra Charioteer
Leave // Chance
Lord of Extinction
Merciless Javelineer
Neheb, the Worthy
Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh
Nissa, Steward of Elements
Obelisk Spider
Onward // Victory
Prepare // Fight
Rags // Riches
Reason // Believe
Reduce // Rubble
Refuse // Cooperate
River Hoopoe
Samut, Voice of Dissent
Samut, the Tested
Shadowstorm Vizier
Sphinx's Revelation
Spring // Mind
Start // Finish
Struggle // Survive
Temmet, Vizier of Naktamun
The Locust God
The Scarab God
The Scorpion God
Wayward Servant
ARTIFACT

Abandoned Sarcophagus
Bontu's Monument
Edifice of Authority
Gate to the Afterlife
God-Pharaoh's Gift
Hazoret's Monument
Hollow One
Kefnet's Monument
Mirage Mirror
Oketra's Monument
Perilous Vault
Rhonas's Monument
Sunset Pyramid
Throne of the God-Pharaoh
Wall of Forgotten Pharaohs
Watchers of the Dead
LAND

Canyon Slough
Cascading Cataracts
Crypt of the Eternals
Desert of the Fervent
Desert of the Glorified
Desert of the Indomitable
Desert of the Mindful
Desert of the True
Evolving Wilds
Fetid Pools
Hashep Oasis
Ifnir Deadlands
Ipnu Rivulet
Irrigated Farmland
Ramunap Ruins
Scattered Groves
Scavenger Grounds
Shefet Dunes
Sheltered Thicket
Sunscorched Desert
