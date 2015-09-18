 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
Bane of Bala Ged
Blight Herder
Breaker of Armies
Conduit of Ruin
Deathless Behemoth
Desolation Twin
Eldrazi Devastator
Endless One
Gruesome Slaughter
Kozilek's Channeler
Oblivion Sower
Ruin Processor
Scour from Existence
Titan's Presence
Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger
Ulamog's Despoiler
Void Winnower
Angel of Renewal
Angelic Gift
Cliffside Lookout
Courier Griffin
Emeria Shepherd
Encircling Fissure
Expedition Envoy
Felidar Cub
Felidar Sovereign
Fortified Rampart
Ghostly Sentinel
Gideon, Ally of Zendikar
Gideon's Reproach
Hero of Goma Fada
Inspired Charge
Kitesail Scout
Kor Bladewhirl
Kor Castigator
Kor Entanglers
Lantern Scout
Lithomancer's Focus
Makindi Patrol
Ondu Greathorn
Ondu Rising
Planar Outburst
Quarantine Field
Retreat to Emeria
Serene Steward
Shadow Glider
Sheer Drop
Smite the Monstrous
Stasis Snare
Stone Haven Medic
Tandem Tactics
Unified Front
Roil's Retribution
Roilmage's Trick
Adverse Conditions
Benthic Infiltrator
Cryptic Cruiser
Drowner of Hope
Eldrazi Skyspawner
Horribly Awry
Incubator Drone
Mist Intruder
Murk Strider
Oracle of Dust
Ruination Guide
Salvage Drone
Spell Shrivel
Tide Drifter
Ulamog's Reclaimer
Anticipate
Brilliant Spectrum
Cloud Manta
Clutch of Currents
Coastal Discovery
Coralhelm Guide
Dampening Pulse
Dispel
Exert Influence
Guardian of Tazeem
Halimar Tidecaller
Part the Waterveil
Prism Array
Retreat to Coralhelm
Rush of Ice
Scatter to the Winds
Tightening Coils
Ugin's Insight
Wave-Wing Elemental
Windrider Patrol
Complete Disregard
Culling Drone
Dominator Drone
Grave Birthing
Grip of Desolation
Mind Raker
Silent Skimmer
Skitterskin
Sludge Crawler
Smothering Abomination
Swarm Surge
Transgress the Mind
Wasteland Strangler
Altar's Reap
Bloodbond Vampire
Bone Splinters
Carrier Thrall
Defiant Bloodlord
Demon's Grasp
Drana, Liberator of Malakir
Dutiful Return
Geyserfield Stalker
Guul Draz Overseer
Hagra Sharpshooter
Kalastria Healer
Kalastria Nightwatch
Malakir Familiar
Mire's Malice
Nirkana Assassin
Ob Nixilis Reignited
Painful Truths
Retreat to Hagra
Rising Miasma
Ruinous Path
Vampiric Rites
Voracious Null
Zulaport Cutthroat
Barrage Tyrant
Crumble to Dust
Kozilek's Sentinel
Molten Nursery
Nettle Drone
Processor Assault
Serpentine Spike
Touch of the Void
Turn Against
Vestige of Emrakul
Vile Aggregate
Akoum Firebird
Akoum Hellkite
Akoum Stonewaker
Belligerent Whiptail
Boiling Earth
Chasm Guide
Dragonmaster Outcast
Firemantle Mage
Goblin War Paint
Lavastep Raider
Makindi Sliderunner
Ondu Champion
Outnumber
Radiant Flames
Reckless Cohort
Retreat to Valakut
Rolling Thunder
Shatterskull Recruit
Stonefury
Sure Strike
Tunneling Geopede
Valakut Invoker
Valakut Predator
Volcanic Upheaval
Zada, Hedron Grinder
Blisterpod
Brood Monitor
Call the Scions
Eyeless Watcher
From Beyond
Unnatural Aggression
Void Attendant
Beastcaller Savant
Broodhunter Wurm
Earthen Arms
Giant Mantis
Greenwarden of Murasa
Infuse with the Elements
Jaddi Offshoot
Lifespring Druid
Murasa Ranger
Natural Connection
Nissa's Renewal
Oran-Rief Hydra
Oran-Rief Invoker
Plated Crusher
Plummet
Reclaiming Vines
Retreat to Kazandu
Rot Shambler
Scythe Leopard
Seek the Wilds
Snapping Gnarlid
Swell of Growth
Sylvan Scrying
Tajuru Beastmaster
Tajuru Stalwart
Tajuru Warcaller
Territorial Baloth
Undergrowth Champion
Woodland Wanderer
Brood Butcher
Brutal Expulsion
Catacomb Sifter
Dust Stalker
Fathom Feeder
Forerunner of Slaughter
Herald of Kozilek
Sire of Stagnation
Ulamog's Nullifier
Angelic Captain
Bring to Light
Drana's Emissary
Grove Rumbler
Grovetender Druids
Kiora, Master of the Depths
March from the Tomb
Munda, Ambush Leader
Noyan Dar, Roil Shaper
Omnath, Locus of Rage
Resolute Blademaster
Roil Spout
Skyrider Elf
Veteran Warleader
Aligned Hedron Network
Hedron Archive
Hedron Blade
Pathway Arrows
Pilgrim's Eye
Slab Hammer
Ally Encampment
Blighted Cataract
Blighted Fen
Blighted Gorge
Blighted Steppe
Blighted Woodland
Canopy Vista
Cinder Glade
Evolving Wilds
Fertile Thicket
Looming Spires
Lumbering Falls
Mortuary Mire
Prairie Stream
Sanctum of Ugin
Sandstone Bridge
Shambling Vent
Shrine of the Forsaken Gods
Skyline Cascade
Smoldering Marsh
Spawning Bed
Sunken Hollow
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
