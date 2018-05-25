 

WHITE

Regna, the Redeemer
Sylvia Brightspear
Blaring Recruiter
Proud Mentor
Arena Rector
Aurora Champion
Brightling
Bring Down
Dwarven Lightsmith
Jubilant Mascot
Play of the Game
Regna’s Sanction
Skystreamer
Together Forever
Angel of Retribution
Angelic Chorus
Angelic Gift
Battle Mastery
Champion of Arashin
Doomed Traveler
Expedition Raptor
Kor Spiritdancer
Land Tax
Lightwalker
Long Road Home
Loyal Pegasus
Mangara of Corondor
Midnight Guard
Oreskos Explorer
Pacifism
Raptor Companion
Rebuke
Royal Trooper
Shoulder to Shoulder
Silverchase Fox
Solemn Offering
Sparring Mummy
Steppe Glider
Swords to Plowshares
Take Up Arms
Tandem Tactics
BLUE

Will Kenrith
Zndrsplt, Eye of Wisdom
Toothy, Imaginary Friend
Chakram Retriever
Lore Weaver
Arcane Artisan
Fumble
Game Plan
Huddle Up
Nimbus Champion
Out of Bounds
Saltwater Stalwart
Soaring Show-Off
Spellseeker
Spellweaver Duo
Zndrsplt’s Judgment
Benthic Giant
Call to Heel
Claustrophobia
Coralhelm Guide
Fog Bank
Frost Lynx
Impulse
Kitesail Corsair
Kraken Hatchling
Mystic Confluence
Negate
Nimbus of the Isles
Omenspeaker
Opportunity
Oracle’s Insight
Peregrine Drake
Phantom Warrior
Reckless Scholar
Sower of Temptation
Spell Snare
Switcheroo
Tidespout Tyrant
Totally Lost
True-Name Nemesis
Watercourser
BLACK

Krav, the Unredeemed
Virtus the Veiled
Blaring Captain
Soulblade Corrupter
Archfiend of Despair
Bloodborn Scoundrels
Fan Favorite
Gang Up
Inner Demon
Mindblade Render
Sickle Dancer
Stunning Reversal
Thrasher Brute
Thrilling Encore
Virtus’s Maneuver
Assassin’s Strike
Assassinate
Daggerdrome Imp
Diabolic Intent
Doomed Dissenter
Eyeblight Assassin
Fill with Fright
Grotesque Mutation
Hand of Silumgar
Last Gasp
Liturgy of Blood
Morbid Curiosity
Nirkana Revenant
Noosegraf Mob
Noxious Dragon
Nyxathid
Painful Lesson
Prakhata Club Security
Quest for the Gravelord
Rotfeaster Maggot
Screeching Buzzard
Shambling Ghoul
Slum Reaper
Swarm of Bloodflies
Tavern Swindler
Tenacious Dead
RED

Rowan Kenrith
Okaun, Eye of Chaos
Khorvath Brightflame
Chakram Slinger
Impetuous Protege
Azra Bladeseeker
Bonus Round
Bull-Rush Bruiser
Cheering Fanatic
Khorvath’s Fury
Lava-Field Overlord
Magma Hellion
Najeela, the Blade-Blossom
Stadium Vendors
Stolen Strategy
Bathe in Dragonfire
Battle Rampart
Battle-Rattle Shaman
Blaze
Blood Feud
Boldwyr Intimidator
Borderland Marauder
Chain Lightning
Dragon Breath
Dragon Hatchling
Earth Elemental
Ember Beast
Enthralling Victor
Expedite
Flamewave Invoker
Goblin Razerunners
Lightning Talons
Magmatic Force
Pathmaker Initiate
Reckless Reveler
Shock
Thunder Strike
Trumpet Blast
War’s Toll
Wrap in Flames
GREEN

Gorm the Great
Pir, Imaginative Rascal
Soulblade Renewer
Ley Weaver
Bramble Sovereign
Charging Binox
Combo Attack
The Crowd Goes Wild
Decorated Champion
Generous Patron
Grothama, All-Devouring
Jungle Wayfinder
Pir’s Whim
Aim High
Beast Within
Canopy Spider
Charging Rhino
Cowl Prowler
Daggerback Basilisk
Doubling Season
Elvish Visionary
Feral Hydra
Fertile Ground
Fertilid
Giant Growth
Greater Good
Hunted Wumpus
Karametra’s Favor
Kraul Warrior
Lead by Example
Magus of the Candelabra
Plated Crusher
Primal Huntbeast
Pulse of Murasa
Return to the Earth
Saddleback Lagac
Seedborn Muse
Skyshroud Claim
Veteran Explorer
Vigor
Wandering Wolf
MULTICOLORED

Archon of Valor’s Reach
Azra Oddsmaker
Last One Standing
Rushblade Commander
Vampire Charmseeker
Apocalypse Hydra
Auger Spree
Centaur Healer
Dinrova Horror
Enduring Scalelord
Evil Twin
Gwafa Hazid, Profiteer
Jelenn Sphinx
Kiss of the Amesha
Relentless Hunter
Rhox Brute
Riptide Crab
Savage Ventmaw
Unflinching Courage
Urborg Drake
ARTIFACT

Sentinel Tower
Victory Chimes
Consulate Skygate
Culling Dais
Eager Construct
Genesis Chamber
Gold-Forged Sentinel
Hexplate Golem
Juggernaut
Millennial Gargoyle
Mind’s Eye
Mycosynth Lattice
Night Market Guard
Peace Strider
Pierce Strider
Seer’s Lantern
Spectral Searchlight
Stone Golem
Tyrant’s Machine
Yotian Soldier
LAND

Bountiful Promenade
Luxury Suite
Morphic Pool
Sea of Clouds
Spire Garden
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
