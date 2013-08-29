White | Blue | Black | Red | Green | Multicolored | Artifact | Land | ALL CARDS

Battlewise Valor
Cavalry Pegasus
Celestial Archon
Chained to the Rocks
Chosen by Heliod
Dauntless Onslaught
Decorated Griffin
Divine Verdict
Elspeth, Sunâ€™s Champion
Epharaâ€™s Warden
Evangel of Heliod
Fabled Hero
Favored Hoplite
Gift of Immortality
Glare of Heresy
Gods Willing
Heliod, God of the Sun
Heliodâ€™s Emissary
Hopeful Eidolon
Hundred-Handed One
Lagonna-Band Elder
Last Breath
Leonin Snarecaster
Observant Alseid
Ordeal of Heliod
Phalanx Leader
Ray of Dissolution
Scholar of Atheros
Setessan Battle Priest
Setessan Griffin
Silent Artisan
Soldier of the Pantheon
Spear of Heliod
Traveling Philosopher
Vanquish the Foul
Wingsteed Rider
Yoked Ox
Annul
Aqueous Form
Artisan of Forms
Benthic Giant
Bident of Thassa
Breaching Hippocamp
Coastline Chimera
Crackling Triton
Curse of the Swine
Dissolve
Fate Foretold
Gainsay
Griptide
Horizon Scholar
Lost in a Labyrinth
Master of Waves
Meletis Charlatan
Mnemonic Wall
Nimbus Naiad
Omenspeaker
Ordeal of Thassa
Prescient Chimera
Prognostic Sphinx
Sea Godâ€™s Revenge
Sealock Monster
Shipbreaker Kraken
Stymied Hopes
Swan Song
Thassa, God of the Sea
Thassaâ€™s Bounty
Thassaâ€™s Emissary
Triton Fortune Hunter
Triton Shorethief
Triton Tactics
Vaporkin
Voyageâ€™s End
Wavecrash Triton
Abhorrent Overlord
Agent of the Fates
Asphodel Wanderer
Baleful Eidolon
Blood-Toll Harpy
Boon of Erebos
Cavern Lampad
Cutthroat Maneuver
Dark Betrayal
Disciple of Phenax
Erebos, God of the Dead
Erebosâ€™s Emissary
Felhide Minotaur
Fleshmad Steed
Gray Merchant of Asphodel
Heroâ€™s Downfall
Hythonia the Cruel
Insatiable Harpy
Keepsake Gorgon
Lash of the Whip
Loathsome Catoblepas
March of the Returned
Mogisâ€™s Marauder
Nighthowler
Ordeal of Erebos
Pharikaâ€™s Cure
Read the Bones
Rescue from the Underworld
Returned Centaur
Returned Phalanx
Scourgemark
Sip of Hemlock
Thoughtseize
Tormented Hero
Viperâ€™s Kiss
Whip of Erebos
Akroan Crusader
Anger of the Gods
Arena Athlete
Borderland Minotaur
Boulderfall
Coordinated Assault
Deathbellow Raider
Demolish
Dragon Mantle
Ember Swallower
Fanatic of Mogis
Firedrinker Satyr
Flamespeaker Adept
Hammer of Purphoros
Ill-Tempered Cyclops
Labyrinth Champion
Lightning Strike
Magma Jet
Messengerâ€™s Speed
Minotaur Skullcleaver
Ordeal of Purphoros
Peak Eruption
Portent of Betrayal
Priest of Iroas
Purphoros, God of the Forge
Purphorosâ€™s Emissary
Rage of Purphoros
Rageblood Shaman
Satyr Rambler
Spark Jolt
Spearpoint Oread
Stoneshock Giant
Stormbreath Dragon
Titan of Eternal Fire
Titanâ€™s Strength
Two-Headed Cerberus
Wild Celebrants
Agent of Horizons
Anthousa, Setessan Hero
Arbor Colossus
Artisanâ€™s Sorrow
Boon Satyr
Bow of Nylea
Centaur Battlemaster
Commune with the Gods
Defend the Hearth
Fade into Antiquity
Feral Invocation
Hunt the Hunter
Karametraâ€™s Acolyte
Leafcrown Dryad
Mistcutter Hydra
Nemesis of Mortals
Nessian Asp
Nessian Courser
Nylea, God of the Hunt
Nyleaâ€™s Disciple
Nyleaâ€™s Emissary
Nyleaâ€™s Presence
Ordeal of Nylea
Pheres-Band Centaurs
Polukranos, World Eater
Reverent Hunter
Satyr Hedonist
Satyr Piper
Savage Surge
Sedge Scorpion
Shredding Winds
Staunch-Hearted Warrior
Sylvan Caryatid
Time to Feed
Voyaging Satyr
Vulpine Goliath
Warriorsâ€™ Lesson
Akroan Hoplite
Anax and Cymede
Ashen Rider
Ashiok, Nightmare Weaver
Battlewise Hoplite
Chronicler of Heroes
Daxos of Meletis
Destructive Revelry
Fleecemane Lion
Horizon Chimera
Kragma Warcaller
Medomai the Ageless
Pharikaâ€™s Mender
Polis Crusher
Prophet of Kruphix
Psychic Intrusion
Reaper of the Wilds
Sentry of the Underworld
Shipwreck Singer
Spellheart Chimera
Steam Augury
Triad of Fates
Tymaret, the Murder King
Underworld Cerberus
Xenagos, the Reveler
Akroan Horse
Anvilwrought Raptor
Bronze Sable
Burnished Hart
Colossus of Akros
Flamecast Wheel
Fleetfeather Sandals
Guardians of Meletis
Opaline Unicorn
Prowlerâ€™s Helm
Pyxis of Pandemonium
Travelerâ€™s Amulet
Witchesâ€™ Eye
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Island
Island
Island
Island
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Temple of Abandon
Temple of Deceit
Temple of Mystery
Temple of Silence
Temple of Triumph
Unknown Shores
