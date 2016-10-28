 

WHITE

Duelist’s Heritage
Entrapment Maneuver
Orzhov Advokist
Selfless Squire
Sublime Exhalation
Abzan Falconer
Blazing Archon
Blind Obedience
Brave the Sands
Cathars’ Crusade
Citadel Siege
Custodi Soulbinders
Dispeller’s Capsule
Elite Scaleguard
Ghostly Prison
Hoofprints of the Stag
Hushwing Gryff
Mentor of the Meek
Mirror Entity
Oblation
Open the Vaults
Phyrexian Rebirth
Reveillark
Reverse the Sands
Sanctum Gargoyle
Sphere of Safety
Swords to Plowshares
Wave of Reckoning
Windborn Muse
BLUE

Coastal Breach
Deepglow Skate
Faerie Artisans
Grip of Phyresis
Manifold Insights
Academy Elite
Aeon Chronicler
Arcane Denial
Chain of Vapor
Chasm Skulker
Chief Engineer
Devastation Tide
Disdainful Stroke
Etherium Sculptor
Ethersworn Adjudicator
Evacuation
Master of Etherium
Minds Aglow
Propaganda
Read the Runes
Reins of Power
Spelltwine
Swan Song
Tezzeret’s Gambit
Thrummingbird
Treasure Cruise
Trinket Mage
Vedalken Engineer
Windfall
BLACK

Cruel Entertainment
Curse of Vengeance
Curtains’ Call
Magus of the Will
Parting Thoughts
Army of the Damned
Bane of the Living
Beacon of Unrest
Brutal Hordechief
Executioner’s Capsule
Festercreep
Ghastly Conscription
Guiltfeeder
In Garruk’s Wake
Languish
Necroplasm
Sangromancer
Waste Not
Wight of Precinct Six
RED

Charging Cinderhorn
Divergent Transformations
Frenzied Fugue
Goblin Spymaster
Runehorn Hellkite
Alesha, Who Smiles at Death
Blasphemous Act
Breath of Fury
Chaos Warp
Daretti, Scrap Savant
Dragon Mage
Godo, Bandit Warlord
Grab the Reins
Hellkite Igniter
Hellkite Tyrant
Humble Defector
Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs
Past in Flames
Reforge the Soul
Slobad, Goblin Tinkerer
Stalking Vengeance
Taurean Mauler
Trash for Treasure
Volcanic Vision
Wheel of Fate
Whims of the Fates
Whipflare
GREEN

Benefactor’s Draught
Evolutionary Escalation
Primeval Protector
Seeds of Renewal
Stonehoof Chieftain
Beast Within
Beastmaster Ascension
Burgeoning
Champion of Lambholt
Collective Voyage
Cultivate
Den Protector
Far Wanderings
Farseek
Forgotten Ancient
Gamekeeper
Hardened Scales
Inspiring Call
Kalonian Hydra
Kodama’s Reach
Lurking Predators
Managorger Hydra
Mycoloth
Oath of Druids
Quirion Explorer
Rampant Growth
Realm Seekers
Rites of Flourishing
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Satyr Wayfinder
Scavenging Ooze
Shamanic Revelation
Solidarity of Heroes
Sylvok Explorer
Tempt with Discovery
Thelonite Hermit
Thunderfoot Baloth
Tuskguard Captain
Veteran Explorer
Wall of Blossoms
Wild Beastmaster
MULTICOLORED

Akiri, Line-Slinger
Ancient Excavation
Atraxa, Praetors’ Voice
Breya, Etherium Shaper
Bruse Tarl, Boorish Herder
Grave Upheaval
Ikra Shidiqi, the Usurper
Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker
Kraum, Ludevic’s Opus
Kydele, Chosen of Kruphix
Kynaios and Tiro of Meletis
Ludevic, Necro-Alchemist
Migratory Route
Ravos, Soultender
Reyhan, Last of the Abzan
Saskia the Unyielding
Sidar Kondo of Jamuraa
Silas Renn, Seeker Adept
Sylvan Reclamation
Tana, the Bloodsower
Thrasios, Triton Hero
Treacherous Terrain
Tymna the Weaver
Vial Smasher the Fierce
Yidris, Maelstrom Wielder
Abzan Charm
Ankle Shanker
Artifact Mutation
Aura Mutation
Baleful Strix
Bituminous Blast
Blood Tyrant
Bloodbraid Elf
Boros Charm
Bred for the Hunt
Clan Defiance
Coiling Oracle
Consuming Aberration
Corpsejack Menace
Crackling Doom
Dauntless Escort
Decimate
Duneblast
Edric, Spymaster of Trest
Enduring Scalelord
Etherium-Horn Sorcerer
Fathom Mage
Filigree Angel
Ghave, Guru of Spores
Glint-Eye Nephilim
Gwafa Hazid, Profiteer
Hanna, Ship’s Navigator
Horizon Chimera
Iroas, God of Victory
Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer
Juniper Order Ranger
Korozda Guildmage
Lavalanche
Master Biomancer
Merciless Eviction
Mortify
Nath of the Gilt-Leaf
Naya Charm
Necrogenesis
Progenitor Mimic
Putrefy
Rakdos Charm
Rubblehulk
Selvala, Explorer Returned
Sharuum the Hegemon
Spellheart Chimera
Sphinx Summoner
Sydri, Galvanic Genius
Terminate
Utter End
Vorel of the Hull Clade
Vulturous Zombie
Whispering Madness
Wilderness Elemental
Zedruu the Greathearted
Zhur-Taa Druid
Everlasting Torment
Mirrorweave
Selesnya Guildmage
Spitting Image
Thopter Foundry
Worm Harvest
Trial // Error
Order // Chaos
ARTIFACT

Armory Automaton
Boompile
Conqueror’s Flail
Crystalline Crawler
Prismatic Geoscope
Akroan Horse
Assault Suit
Astral Cornucopia
Blinkmoth Urn
Bonehoard
Cauldron of Souls
Chromatic Lantern
Commander’s Sphere
Cranial Plating
Darksteel Ingot
Empyrial Plate
Etched Oracle
Everflowing Chalice
Fellwar Stone
Golgari Signet
Gruul Signet
Howling Mine
Ichor Wellspring
Keening Stone
Lightning Greaves
Loxodon Warhammer
Mycosynth Wellspring
Myr Battlesphere
Myr Retriever
Nevinyrral’s Disk
Orzhov Signet
Psychosis Crawler
Rakdos Signet
Shimmer Myr
Simic Signet
Skullclamp
Sol Ring
Solemn Simulacrum
Soul of New Phyrexia
Sunforger
Swiftfoot Boots
Temple Bell
Trading Post
Venser’s Journal
Whispersilk Cloak
LAND

Ash Barrens
Arcane Sanctum
Azorius Chancery
Boros Garrison
Buried Ruin
Caves of Koilos
Command Tower
Crumbling Necropolis
Darksteel Citadel
Darkwater Catacombs
Dimir Aqueduct
Dismal Backwater
Dragonskull Summit
Dreadship Reef
Evolving Wilds
Exotic Orchard
Forbidden Orchard
Frontier Bivouac
Golgari Rot Farm
Grand Coliseum
Gruul Turf
Homeward Path
Izzet Boilerworks
Jungle Hollow
Jungle Shrine
Karplusan Forest
Krosan Verge
Mosswort Bridge
Murmuring Bosk
Myriad Landscape
Mystic Monastery
Nomad Outpost
Opal Palace
Opulent Palace
Orzhov Basilica
Rakdos Carnarium
Reliquary Tower
Rootbound Crag
Rugged Highlands
Rupture Spire
Sandsteppe Citadel
Savage Lands
Seaside Citadel
Seat of the Synod
Selesnya Sanctuary
Shadowblood Ridge
Simic Growth Chamber
Spinerock Knoll
Sungrass Prairie
Sunpetal Grove
Swiftwater Cliffs
Temple of the False God
Terramorphic Expanse
Thornwood Falls
Transguild Promenade
Underground River
Windbrisk Heights
