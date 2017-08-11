 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Alms Collector
Alms Collector

Balan, Wandering Knight
Balan, Wandering Knight

Curse of Vitality
Curse of Vitality

Fortunate Few
Fortunate Few

Kindred Boon
Kindred Boon

Scalelord Reckoner
Scalelord Reckoner

Stalking Leonin
Stalking Leonin

Teferi’s Protection
Teferi’s Protection

Blind Obedience
Blind Obedience

Condemn
Condemn

Divine Reckoning
Divine Reckoning

Fell the Mighty
Fell the Mighty

Jareth, Leonine Titan
Jareth, Leonine Titan

Jazal Goldmane
Jazal Goldmane

Kemba, Kha Regent
Kemba, Kha Regent

Leonin Arbiter
Leonin Arbiter

Leonin Relic-Warder
Leonin Relic-Warder

Leonin Shikari
Leonin Shikari

Orator of Ojutai
Orator of Ojutai

Oreskos Explorer
Oreskos Explorer

Raksha Golden Cub
Raksha Golden Cub

Return to Dust
Return to Dust

Rout
Rout

Seht’s Tiger
Seht’s Tiger

Spirit of the Hearth
Spirit of the Hearth

Sunscorch Regent
Sunscorch Regent

Sunspear Shikari
Sunspear Shikari

Swords to Plowshares
Swords to Plowshares

Taj-Nar Swordsmith
Taj-Nar Swordsmith

White Sun’s Zenith
White Sun’s Zenith

Wing Shards
Wing Shards

BLUE

Curse of Verbosity
Curse of Verbosity

Galecaster Colossus
Galecaster Colossus

Kindred Discovery
Kindred Discovery

Magus of the Mind
Magus of the Mind

Portal Mage
Portal Mage

Arcanis the Omnipotent
Arcanis the Omnipotent

Archaeomancer
Archaeomancer

Azami, Lady of Scrolls
Azami, Lady of Scrolls

Body Double
Body Double

Clone Legion
Clone Legion

Harbinger of the Tides
Harbinger of the Tides

Into the Roil
Into the Roil

Merchant of Secrets
Merchant of Secrets

Monastery Siege
Monastery Siege

Opportunity
Opportunity

Polymorphist’s Jest
Polymorphist’s Jest

Reality Shift
Reality Shift

Sea Gate Oracle
Sea Gate Oracle

Serendib Sorcerer
Serendib Sorcerer

Spelltwine
Spelltwine

BLACK

Bloodline Necromancer
Bloodline Necromancer

Boneyard Scourge
Boneyard Scourge

Curse of Disturbance
Curse of Disturbance

Kheru Mind-Eater
Kheru Mind-Eater

Kindred Dominance
Kindred Dominance

New Blood
New Blood

Patron of the Vein
Patron of the Vein

Vindictive Lich
Vindictive Lich

Ambition’s Cost
Ambition’s Cost

Anowon, the Ruin Sage
Anowon, the Ruin Sage

Apprentice Necromancer
Apprentice Necromancer

Black Market
Black Market

Blood Artist
Blood Artist

Blood Tribute
Blood Tribute

Bloodhusk Ritualist
Bloodhusk Ritualist

Bloodlord of Vaasgoth
Bloodlord of Vaasgoth

Butcher of Malakir
Butcher of Malakir

Captivating Vampire
Captivating Vampire

Consuming Vapors
Consuming Vapors

Corpse Augur
Corpse Augur

Crux of Fate
Crux of Fate

Damnable Pact
Damnable Pact

Dark Impostor
Dark Impostor

Deathbringer Regent
Deathbringer Regent

Decree of Pain
Decree of Pain

Drana, Kalastria Bloodchief
Drana, Kalastria Bloodchief

Falkenrath Noble
Falkenrath Noble

Go for the Throat
Go for the Throat

Magus of the Abyss
Magus of the Abyss

Malakir Bloodwitch
Malakir Bloodwitch

Necromantic Selection
Necromantic Selection

Painful Truths
Painful Truths

Palace Siege
Palace Siege

Pawn of Ulamog
Pawn of Ulamog

Puppeteer Clique
Puppeteer Clique

Read the Bones
Read the Bones

Sangromancer
Sangromancer

Sanguine Bond
Sanguine Bond

Skeletal Scrying
Skeletal Scrying

Skeletal Vampire
Skeletal Vampire

Syphon Mind
Syphon Mind

Underworld Connections
Underworld Connections

Vampire Nighthawk
Vampire Nighthawk

Vein Drinker
Vein Drinker

RED

Bloodsworn Steward
Bloodsworn Steward

Crimson Honor Guard
Crimson Honor Guard

Curse of Opulence
Curse of Opulence

Disrupt Decorum
Disrupt Decorum

Izzet Chemister
Izzet Chemister

Kindred Charge
Kindred Charge

Shifting Shadow
Shifting Shadow

Territorial Hellkite
Territorial Hellkite

Chaos Warp
Chaos Warp

Comet Storm
Comet Storm

Crucible of Fire
Crucible of Fire

Dragon Tempest
Dragon Tempest

Dragonlord’s Servant
Dragonlord’s Servant

Dragonspeaker Shaman
Dragonspeaker Shaman

Earthquake
Earthquake

Hellkite Charger
Hellkite Charger

Outpost Siege
Outpost Siege

Rakish Heir
Rakish Heir

Ryusei, the Falling Star
Ryusei, the Falling Star

Scourge of Valkas
Scourge of Valkas

Tyrant’s Familiar
Tyrant’s Familiar

Utvara Hellkite
Utvara Hellkite

GREEN

Curse of Bounty
Curse of Bounty

Hungry Lynx
Hungry Lynx

Kindred Summons
Kindred Summons

Qasali Slingers
Qasali Slingers

Traverse the Outlands
Traverse the Outlands

Abundance
Abundance

Crushing Vines
Crushing Vines

Cultivate
Cultivate

Elemental Bond
Elemental Bond

Farseek
Farseek

Frontier Siege
Frontier Siege

Harmonize
Harmonize

Hunter’s Prowess
Hunter’s Prowess

Jedit Ojanen of Efrava
Jedit Ojanen of Efrava

Kodama’s Reach
Kodama’s Reach

Nissa’s Pilgrimage
Nissa’s Pilgrimage

Rain of Thorns
Rain of Thorns

Relic Crush
Relic Crush

Soul’s Majesty
Soul’s Majesty

Temur Sabertooth
Temur Sabertooth

Zendikar Resurgent
Zendikar Resurgent

MULTICOLORED

Arahbo, Roar of the World
Arahbo, Roar of the World

Edgar Markov
Edgar Markov

Fractured Identity
Fractured Identity

Inalla, Archmage Ritualist
Inalla, Archmage Ritualist

Kess, Dissident Mage
Kess, Dissident Mage

Licia, Sanguine Tribune
Licia, Sanguine Tribune

Mairsil, the Pretender
Mairsil, the Pretender

Mathas, Fiend Seeker
Mathas, Fiend Seeker

Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist
Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist

Nazahn, Revered Bladesmith
Nazahn, Revered Bladesmith

O-Kagachi, Vengeful Kami
O-Kagachi, Vengeful Kami

Taigam, Ojutai Master
Taigam, Ojutai Master

Taigam, Sidisi’s Hand
Taigam, Sidisi’s Hand

The Ur-Dragon
The Ur-Dragon

Wasitora, Nekoru Queen
Wasitora, Nekoru Queen

Atarka, World Render
Atarka, World Render

Behemoth Sledge
Behemoth Sledge

Bladewing the Risen
Bladewing the Risen

Blood Baron of Vizkopa
Blood Baron of Vizkopa

Broodmate Dragon
Broodmate Dragon

Cauldron Dance
Cauldron Dance

Crackling Doom
Crackling Doom

Crosis, the Purger
Crosis, the Purger

Crosis’s Charm
Crosis’s Charm

Dromoka, the Eternal
Dromoka, the Eternal

Etherium-Horn Sorcerer
Etherium-Horn Sorcerer

Fleecemane Lion
Fleecemane Lion

Havengul Lich
Havengul Lich

Intet, the Dreamer
Intet, the Dreamer

Izzet Chronarch
Izzet Chronarch

Kolaghan, the Storm’s Fury
Kolaghan, the Storm’s Fury

Marchesa, the Black Rose
Marchesa, the Black Rose

Memory Plunder
Memory Plunder

Merciless Eviction
Merciless Eviction

Mercurial Chemister
Mercurial Chemister

Mirari’s Wake
Mirari’s Wake

Mortify
Mortify

Nin, the Pain Artist
Nin, the Pain Artist

Niv-Mizzet, Dracogenius
Niv-Mizzet, Dracogenius

Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind
Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind

Nivix Guildmage
Nivix Guildmage

Ojutai, Soul of Winter
Ojutai, Soul of Winter

Phantom Nishoba
Phantom Nishoba

Qasali Pridemage
Qasali Pridemage

Rakdos Charm
Rakdos Charm

Savage Ventmaw
Savage Ventmaw

Scion of the Ur-Dragon
Scion of the Ur-Dragon

Shadowmage Infiltrator
Shadowmage Infiltrator

Silumgar, the Drifting Death
Silumgar, the Drifting Death

Silumgar’s Command
Silumgar’s Command

Spellbound Dragon
Spellbound Dragon

Stromkirk Captain
Stromkirk Captain

Teneb, the Harvester
Teneb, the Harvester

Terminate
Terminate

Tithe Drinker
Tithe Drinker

Vela the Night-Clad
Vela the Night-Clad

ARTIFACT

Bloodforged Battle-Axe
Bloodforged Battle-Axe

Hammer of Nazahn
Hammer of Nazahn

Heirloom Blade
Heirloom Blade

Herald’s Horn
Herald’s Horn

Mirror of the Forebears
Mirror of the Forebears

Ramos, Dragon Engine
Ramos, Dragon Engine

Argentum Armor
Argentum Armor

Armillary Sphere
Armillary Sphere

Blade of the Bloodchief
Blade of the Bloodchief

Boros Signet
Boros Signet

Commander’s Sphere
Commander’s Sphere

Darksteel Ingot
Darksteel Ingot

Door of Destinies
Door of Destinies

Dreamstone Hedron
Dreamstone Hedron

Fellwar Stone
Fellwar Stone

Fist of Suns
Fist of Suns

Grappling Hook
Grappling Hook

Hedron Archive
Hedron Archive

Hero’s Blade
Hero’s Blade

Lightning Greaves
Lightning Greaves

Loxodon Warhammer
Loxodon Warhammer

Nevinyrral’s Disk
Nevinyrral’s Disk

Nihil Spellbomb
Nihil Spellbomb

Orzhov Signet
Orzhov Signet

Quietus Spike
Quietus Spike

Rakdos Signet
Rakdos Signet

Skullclamp
Skullclamp

Sol Ring
Sol Ring

Staff of Nin
Staff of Nin

Steel Hellkite
Steel Hellkite

Swiftfoot Boots
Swiftfoot Boots

Sword of the Animist
Sword of the Animist

Sword of Vengeance
Sword of Vengeance

Unstable Obelisk
Unstable Obelisk

Wayfarer’s Bauble
Wayfarer’s Bauble

Well of Lost Dreams
Well of Lost Dreams

Worn Powerstone
Worn Powerstone

LAND

Path of Ancestry
Path of Ancestry

Akoum Refuge
Akoum Refuge

Arcane Sanctum
Arcane Sanctum

Blighted Woodland
Blighted Woodland

Bloodfell Caves
Bloodfell Caves

Blossoming Sands
Blossoming Sands

Bojuka Bog
Bojuka Bog

Boros Garrison
Boros Garrison

Boros Guildgate
Boros Guildgate

Cinder Barrens
Cinder Barrens

Command Tower
Command Tower

Crucible of the Spirit Dragon
Crucible of the Spirit Dragon

Crumbling Necropolis
Crumbling Necropolis

Dimir Aqueduct
Dimir Aqueduct

Dismal Backwater
Dismal Backwater

Elfhame Palace
Elfhame Palace

Evolving Wilds
Evolving Wilds

Exotic Orchard
Exotic Orchard

Forsaken Sanctuary
Forsaken Sanctuary

Frontier Bivouac
Frontier Bivouac

Grasslands
Grasslands

Graypelt Refuge
Graypelt Refuge

Grixis Panorama
Grixis Panorama

Haven of the Spirit Dragon
Haven of the Spirit Dragon

Izzet Boilerworks
Izzet Boilerworks

Jungle Shrine
Jungle Shrine

Jwar Isle Refuge
Jwar Isle Refuge

Kabira Crossroads
Kabira Crossroads

Krosan Verge
Krosan Verge

Mosswort Bridge
Mosswort Bridge

Myriad Landscape
Myriad Landscape

Mystic Monastery
Mystic Monastery

Mystifying Maze
Mystifying Maze

Nomad Outpost
Nomad Outpost

Opal Palace
Opal Palace

Opulent Palace
Opulent Palace

Orzhov Basilica
Orzhov Basilica

Orzhov Guildgate
Orzhov Guildgate

Rakdos Carnarium
Rakdos Carnarium

Rakdos Guildgate
Rakdos Guildgate

Rogue’s Passage
Rogue’s Passage

Saltcrusted Steppe
Saltcrusted Steppe

Sandsteppe Citadel
Sandsteppe Citadel

Savage Lands
Savage Lands

Scoured Barrens
Scoured Barrens

Seaside Citadel
Seaside Citadel

Secluded Steppe
Secluded Steppe

Selesnya Guildgate
Selesnya Guildgate

Selesnya Sanctuary
Selesnya Sanctuary

Stirring Wildwood
Stirring Wildwood

Stone Quarry
Stone Quarry

Swiftwater Cliffs
Swiftwater Cliffs

Temple of the False God
Temple of the False God

Terramorphic Expanse
Terramorphic Expanse

Tranquil Expanse
Tranquil Expanse

Tranquil Thicket
Tranquil Thicket

Urborg Volcano
Urborg Volcano

Vivid Crag
Vivid Crag

Vivid Creek
Vivid Creek

Vivid Grove
Vivid Grove

Vivid Marsh
Vivid Marsh

Vivid Meadow
Vivid Meadow

Wind-Scarred Crag
Wind-Scarred Crag

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS