Commander (2017 Edition)
WHITE
Alms Collector
Balan, Wandering Knight
Curse of Vitality
Fortunate Few
Kindred Boon
Scalelord Reckoner
Stalking Leonin
Teferi’s Protection
Blind Obedience
Condemn
Divine Reckoning
Fell the Mighty
Jareth, Leonine Titan
Jazal Goldmane
Kemba, Kha Regent
Leonin Arbiter
Leonin Relic-Warder
Leonin Shikari
Orator of Ojutai
Oreskos Explorer
Raksha Golden Cub
Return to Dust
Rout
Seht’s Tiger
Spirit of the Hearth
Sunscorch Regent
Sunspear Shikari
Swords to Plowshares
Taj-Nar Swordsmith
White Sun’s Zenith
Wing Shards
BLUE
Curse of Verbosity
Galecaster Colossus
Kindred Discovery
Magus of the Mind
Portal Mage
Arcanis the Omnipotent
Archaeomancer
Azami, Lady of Scrolls
Body Double
Clone Legion
Harbinger of the Tides
Into the Roil
Merchant of Secrets
Monastery Siege
Opportunity
Polymorphist’s Jest
Reality Shift
Sea Gate Oracle
Serendib Sorcerer
Spelltwine
BLACK
Bloodline Necromancer
Boneyard Scourge
Curse of Disturbance
Kheru Mind-Eater
Kindred Dominance
New Blood
Patron of the Vein
Vindictive Lich
Ambition’s Cost
Anowon, the Ruin Sage
Apprentice Necromancer
Black Market
Blood Artist
Blood Tribute
Bloodhusk Ritualist
Bloodlord of Vaasgoth
Butcher of Malakir
Captivating Vampire
Consuming Vapors
Corpse Augur
Crux of Fate
Damnable Pact
Dark Impostor
Deathbringer Regent
Decree of Pain
Drana, Kalastria Bloodchief
Falkenrath Noble
Go for the Throat
Magus of the Abyss
Malakir Bloodwitch
Necromantic Selection
Painful Truths
Palace Siege
Pawn of Ulamog
Puppeteer Clique
Read the Bones
Sangromancer
Sanguine Bond
Skeletal Scrying
Skeletal Vampire
Syphon Mind
Underworld Connections
Vampire Nighthawk
Vein Drinker
RED
Bloodsworn Steward
Crimson Honor Guard
Curse of Opulence
Disrupt Decorum
Izzet Chemister
Kindred Charge
Shifting Shadow
Territorial Hellkite
Chaos Warp
Comet Storm
Crucible of Fire
Dragon Tempest
Dragonlord’s Servant
Dragonspeaker Shaman
Earthquake
Hellkite Charger
Outpost Siege
Rakish Heir
Ryusei, the Falling Star
Scourge of Valkas
Tyrant’s Familiar
Utvara Hellkite
GREEN
Curse of Bounty
Hungry Lynx
Kindred Summons
Qasali Slingers
Traverse the Outlands
Abundance
Crushing Vines
Cultivate
Elemental Bond
Farseek
Frontier Siege
Harmonize
Hunter’s Prowess
Jedit Ojanen of Efrava
Kodama’s Reach
Nissa’s Pilgrimage
Rain of Thorns
Relic Crush
Soul’s Majesty
Temur Sabertooth
Zendikar Resurgent
MULTICOLORED
Arahbo, Roar of the World
Edgar Markov
Fractured Identity
Inalla, Archmage Ritualist
Kess, Dissident Mage
Licia, Sanguine Tribune
Mairsil, the Pretender
Mathas, Fiend Seeker
Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist
Nazahn, Revered Bladesmith
O-Kagachi, Vengeful Kami
Taigam, Ojutai Master
Taigam, Sidisi’s Hand
The Ur-Dragon
Wasitora, Nekoru Queen
Atarka, World Render
Behemoth Sledge
Bladewing the Risen
Blood Baron of Vizkopa
Broodmate Dragon
Cauldron Dance
Crackling Doom
Crosis, the Purger
Crosis’s Charm
Dromoka, the Eternal
Etherium-Horn Sorcerer
Fleecemane Lion
Havengul Lich
Intet, the Dreamer
Izzet Chronarch
Kolaghan, the Storm’s Fury
Marchesa, the Black Rose
Memory Plunder
Merciless Eviction
Mercurial Chemister
Mirari’s Wake
Mortify
Nin, the Pain Artist
Niv-Mizzet, Dracogenius
Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind
Nivix Guildmage
Ojutai, Soul of Winter
Phantom Nishoba
Qasali Pridemage
Rakdos Charm
Savage Ventmaw
Scion of the Ur-Dragon
Shadowmage Infiltrator
Silumgar, the Drifting Death
Silumgar’s Command
Spellbound Dragon
Stromkirk Captain
Teneb, the Harvester
Terminate
Tithe Drinker
Vela the Night-Clad
ARTIFACT
Bloodforged Battle-Axe
Hammer of Nazahn
Heirloom Blade
Herald’s Horn
Mirror of the Forebears
Ramos, Dragon Engine
Argentum Armor
Armillary Sphere
Blade of the Bloodchief
Boros Signet
Commander’s Sphere
Darksteel Ingot
Door of Destinies
Dreamstone Hedron
Fellwar Stone
Fist of Suns
Grappling Hook
Hedron Archive
Hero’s Blade
Lightning Greaves
Loxodon Warhammer
Nevinyrral’s Disk
Nihil Spellbomb
Orzhov Signet
Quietus Spike
Rakdos Signet
Skullclamp
Sol Ring
Staff of Nin
Steel Hellkite
Swiftfoot Boots
Sword of the Animist
Sword of Vengeance
Unstable Obelisk
Wayfarer’s Bauble
Well of Lost Dreams
Worn Powerstone
LAND
Path of Ancestry
Akoum Refuge
Arcane Sanctum
Blighted Woodland
Bloodfell Caves
Blossoming Sands
Bojuka Bog
Boros Garrison
Boros Guildgate
Cinder Barrens
Command Tower
Crucible of the Spirit Dragon
Crumbling Necropolis
Dimir Aqueduct
Dismal Backwater
Elfhame Palace
Evolving Wilds
Exotic Orchard
Forsaken Sanctuary
Frontier Bivouac
Grasslands
Graypelt Refuge
Grixis Panorama
Haven of the Spirit Dragon
Izzet Boilerworks
Jungle Shrine
Jwar Isle Refuge
Kabira Crossroads
Krosan Verge
Mosswort Bridge
Myriad Landscape
Mystic Monastery
Mystifying Maze
Nomad Outpost
Opal Palace
Opulent Palace
Orzhov Basilica
Orzhov Guildgate
Rakdos Carnarium
Rakdos Guildgate
Rogue’s Passage
Saltcrusted Steppe
Sandsteppe Citadel
Savage Lands
Scoured Barrens
Seaside Citadel
Secluded Steppe
Selesnya Guildgate
Selesnya Sanctuary
Stirring Wildwood
Stone Quarry
Swiftwater Cliffs
Temple of the False God
Terramorphic Expanse
Tranquil Expanse
Tranquil Thicket
Urborg Volcano
Vivid Crag
Vivid Creek
Vivid Grove
Vivid Marsh
Vivid Meadow
Wind-Scarred Crag
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
