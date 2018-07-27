Commander (2018 Edition)
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Boreas Charger
Empyrial Storm
Heavenly Blademaster
Loyal Unicorn
Magus of the Balance
Adarkar Valkyrie
Ajani's Chosen
Akroma's Vengeance
Banishing Stroke
Celestial Archon
Crib Swap
Dismantling Blow
Entreat the Angels
Lightform
Martial Coup
Phyrexian Rebirth
Return to Dust
Sage's Reverie
Serra Avatar
Sigil of the Empty Throne
Silent Sentinel
Soul Snare
Terminus
Unquestioned Authority
Winds of Rath
BLUE
Aminatou's Augury
Echo Storm
Estrid's Invocation
Ever-Watching Threshold
Loyal Drake
Octopus Umbra
Primordial Mist
Vedalken Humiliator
Aether Gale
Archetype of Imagination
Brainstorm
Cloudform
Conundrum Sphinx
Devastation Tide
Dictate of Kruphix
Djinn of Wishes
Dream Cache
Eel Umbra
Etherium Sculptor
Inkwell Leviathan
Into the Roil
Jeskai Infiltrator
Mulldrifter
Ninja of the Deep Hours
Ponder
Portent
Predict
Reverse Engineer
Saheeli's Artistry
Sharding Sphinx
Sigiled Starfish
Sphinx of Jwar Isle
Sphinx of Uthuun
Telling Time
Thirst for Knowledge
Thopter Spy Network
Tidings
Treasure Hunt
Vow of Flight
Whirler Rogue
Whitewater Naiads
BLACK
Bloodtracker
Entreat the Dead
Loyal Subordinate
Night Incarnate
Skull Storm
Sower of Discord
Army of the Damned
Moonlight Bargain
Phyrexian Delver
Retreat to Hagra
Ruinous Path
Soul of Innistrad
Stitch Together
RED
Emissary of Grudges
Enchanter's Bane
Fury Storm
Loyal Apprentice
Nesting Dragon
Reality Scramble
Saheeli's Directive
Treasure Nabber
Varchild, Betrayer of Kjeldor
Blasphemous Act
Chain Reaction
Chaos Warp
Flameblast Dragon
Hellkite Igniter
Magmaquake
Thopter Engineer
GREEN
Crash of Rhino Beetles
Genesis Storm
Loyal Guardian
Myth Unbound
Nylea's Colossus
Ravenous Slime
Turntimber Sower
Whiptongue Hydra
Acidic Slime
Aura Gnarlid
Avenger of Zendikar
Baloth Woodcrasher
Bear Umbra
Boon Satyr
Borderland Explorer
Budoka Gardener
Centaur Vinecrasher
Consign to Dust
Creeping Renaissance
Cultivate
Dawn's Reflection
Eidolon of Blossoms
Enchantress's Presence
Epic Proportions
Explore
Explosive Vegetation
Far Wanderings
Farhaven Elf
Fertile Ground
Grapple with the Past
Ground Seal
Harrow
Herald of the Pantheon
Hunting Wilds
Hydra Omnivore
Khalni Heart Expedition
Kruphix's Insight
Moldgraf Monstrosity
Overgrowth
Rampaging Baloths
Reclamation Sage
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Scute Mob
Snake Umbra
Spawning Grounds
Vow of Wildness
Wild Growth
Yavimaya Elder
Yavimaya Enchantress
MULTICOLORED
Aminatou, the Fateshifter
Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle
Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer
Estrid, the Masked
Gyrus, Waker of Corpses
Kestia, the Cultivator
Lord Windgrace
Saheeli, the Gifted
Tawnos, Urza's Apprentice
Thantis, the Warweaver
Tuvasa the Sunlit
Varina, Lich Queen
Windgrace's Judgment
Xantcha, Sleeper Agent
Yennett, Cryptic Sovereign
Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow
Aethermage's Touch
Bant Charm
Bruna, Light of Alabaster
Charnelhoard Wurm
Cold-Eyed Selkie
Daxos of Meletis
Deathreap Ritual
Decimate
Duskmantle Seer
Elderwood Scion
Enigma Sphinx
Esper Charm
Finest Hour
Gaze of Granite
Grisly Salvage
High Priest of Penance
Lavalanche
Maverick Thopterist
Mortify
Putrefy
Righteous Authority
Rubblehulk
Savage Twister
Silent-Blade Oni
Unflinching Courage
Utter End
Worm Harvest
Zendikar Incarnate
ARTIFACT
Ancient Stone Idol
Coveted Jewel
Endless Atlas
Geode Golem
Retrofitter Foundry
Azorius Signet
Blinkmoth Urn
Bosh, Iron Golem
Chief of the Foundry
Commander's Sphere
Crystal Ball
Darksteel Juggernaut
Dimir Signet
Dreamstone Hedron
Duplicant
Hedron Archive
Izzet Signet
Magnifying Glass
Mimic Vat
Mind Stone
Mirrorworks
Myr Battlesphere
Orzhov Signet
Pilgrim's Eye
Prismatic Lens
Prototype Portal
Psychosis Crawler
Scrabbling Claws
Scuttling Doom Engine
Seer's Lantern
Seer's Sundial
Sol Ring
Soul of New Phyrexia
Steel Hellkite
Swiftfoot Boots
Thopter Assembly
Unstable Obelisk
Unwinding Clock
Vessel of Endless Rest
Worn Powerstone
LAND
Forge of Heroes
Isolated Watchtower
Akoum Refuge
Arcane Sanctum
Azorius Chancery
Azorius Guildgate
Barren Moor
Blighted Woodland
Blossoming Sands
Bojuka Bog
Buried Ruin
Command Tower
Darksteel Citadel
Dimir Aqueduct
Dimir Guildgate
Dismal Backwater
Evolving Wilds
Forgotten Cave
Forsaken Sanctuary
Foundry of the Consuls
Golgari Rot Farm
Great Furnace
Grim Backwoods
Gruul Turf
Halimar Depths
Haunted Fengraf
Highland Lake
Izzet Boilerworks
Izzet Guildgate
Jund Panorama
Jungle Hollow
Jwar Isle Refuge
Kazandu Refuge
Khalni Garden
Krosan Verge
Lonely Sandbar
Meandering River
Mortuary Mire
Mosswort Bridge
Mountain Valley
Myriad Landscape
New Benalia
Orzhov Basilica
Orzhov Guildgate
Rakdos Carnarium
Rocky Tar Pit
Savage Lands
Scoured Barrens
Seaside Citadel
Seat of the Synod
Secluded Steppe
Sejiri Refuge
Selesnya Sanctuary
Simic Growth Chamber
Submerged Boneyard
Swiftwater Cliffs
Temple of the False God
Terramorphic Expanse
Thornwood Falls
Tranquil Cove
Tranquil Expanse
Tranquil Thicket
Warped Landscape
Woodland Stream
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS