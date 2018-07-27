 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Boreas Charger
Boreas Charger

Empyrial Storm
Empyrial Storm

Heavenly Blademaster
Heavenly Blademaster

Loyal Unicorn
Loyal Unicorn

Magus of the Balance
Magus of the Balance

Adarkar Valkyrie
Adarkar Valkyrie

Ajani's Chosen
Ajani's Chosen

Akroma's Vengeance
Akroma's Vengeance

Banishing Stroke
Banishing Stroke

Celestial Archon
Celestial Archon

Crib Swap
Crib Swap

Dismantling Blow
Dismantling Blow

Entreat the Angels
Entreat the Angels

Lightform
Lightform

Martial Coup
Martial Coup

Phyrexian Rebirth
Phyrexian Rebirth

Return to Dust
Return to Dust

Sage's Reverie
Sage's Reverie

Serra Avatar
Serra Avatar

Sigil of the Empty Throne
Sigil of the Empty Throne

Silent Sentinel
Silent Sentinel

Soul Snare
Soul Snare

Terminus
Terminus

Unquestioned Authority
Unquestioned Authority

Winds of Rath
Winds of Rath

BLUE

Aminatou's Augury
Aminatou's Augury

Echo Storm
Echo Storm

Estrid's Invocation
Estrid's Invocation

Ever-Watching Threshold
Ever-Watching Threshold

Loyal Drake
Loyal Drake

Octopus Umbra
Octopus Umbra

Primordial Mist
Primordial Mist

Vedalken Humiliator
Vedalken Humiliator

Aether Gale
Aether Gale

Archetype of Imagination
Archetype of Imagination

Brainstorm
Brainstorm

Cloudform
Cloudform

Conundrum Sphinx
Conundrum Sphinx

Devastation Tide
Devastation Tide

Dictate of Kruphix
Dictate of Kruphix

Djinn of Wishes
Djinn of Wishes

Dream Cache
Dream Cache

Eel Umbra
Eel Umbra

Etherium Sculptor
Etherium Sculptor

Inkwell Leviathan
Inkwell Leviathan

Into the Roil
Into the Roil

Jeskai Infiltrator
Jeskai Infiltrator

Mulldrifter
Mulldrifter

Ninja of the Deep Hours
Ninja of the Deep Hours

Ponder
Ponder

Portent
Portent

Predict
Predict

Reverse Engineer
Reverse Engineer

Saheeli's Artistry
Saheeli's Artistry

Sharding Sphinx
Sharding Sphinx

Sigiled Starfish
Sigiled Starfish

Sphinx of Jwar Isle
Sphinx of Jwar Isle

Sphinx of Uthuun
Sphinx of Uthuun

Telling Time
Telling Time

Thirst for Knowledge
Thirst for Knowledge

Thopter Spy Network
Thopter Spy Network

Tidings
Tidings

Treasure Hunt
Treasure Hunt

Vow of Flight
Vow of Flight

Whirler Rogue
Whirler Rogue

Whitewater Naiads
Whitewater Naiads

BLACK

Bloodtracker
Bloodtracker

Entreat the Dead
Entreat the Dead

Loyal Subordinate
Loyal Subordinate

Night Incarnate
Night Incarnate

Skull Storm
Skull Storm

Sower of Discord
Sower of Discord

Army of the Damned
Army of the Damned

Moonlight Bargain
Moonlight Bargain

Phyrexian Delver
Phyrexian Delver

Retreat to Hagra
Retreat to Hagra

Ruinous Path
Ruinous Path

Soul of Innistrad
Soul of Innistrad

Stitch Together
Stitch Together

RED

Emissary of Grudges
Emissary of Grudges

Enchanter's Bane
Enchanter's Bane

Fury Storm
Fury Storm

Loyal Apprentice
Loyal Apprentice

Nesting Dragon
Nesting Dragon

Reality Scramble
Reality Scramble

Saheeli's Directive
Saheeli's Directive

Treasure Nabber
Treasure Nabber

Varchild, Betrayer of Kjeldor
Varchild, Betrayer of Kjeldor

Blasphemous Act
Blasphemous Act

Chain Reaction
Chain Reaction

Chaos Warp
Chaos Warp

Flameblast Dragon
Flameblast Dragon

Hellkite Igniter
Hellkite Igniter

Magmaquake
Magmaquake

Thopter Engineer
Thopter Engineer

GREEN

Crash of Rhino Beetles
Crash of Rhino Beetles

Genesis Storm
Genesis Storm

Loyal Guardian
Loyal Guardian

Myth Unbound
Myth Unbound

Nylea's Colossus
Nylea's Colossus

Ravenous Slime
Ravenous Slime

Turntimber Sower
Turntimber Sower

Whiptongue Hydra
Whiptongue Hydra

Acidic Slime
Acidic Slime

Aura Gnarlid
Aura Gnarlid

Avenger of Zendikar
Avenger of Zendikar

Baloth Woodcrasher
Baloth Woodcrasher

Bear Umbra
Bear Umbra

Boon Satyr
Boon Satyr

Borderland Explorer
Borderland Explorer

Budoka Gardener
Budoka Gardener

Centaur Vinecrasher
Centaur Vinecrasher

Consign to Dust
Consign to Dust

Creeping Renaissance
Creeping Renaissance

Cultivate
Cultivate

Dawn's Reflection
Dawn's Reflection

Eidolon of Blossoms
Eidolon of Blossoms

Enchantress's Presence
Enchantress's Presence

Epic Proportions
Epic Proportions

Explore
Explore

Explosive Vegetation
Explosive Vegetation

Far Wanderings
Far Wanderings

Farhaven Elf
Farhaven Elf

Fertile Ground
Fertile Ground

Grapple with the Past
Grapple with the Past

Ground Seal
Ground Seal

Harrow
Harrow

Herald of the Pantheon
Herald of the Pantheon

Hunting Wilds
Hunting Wilds

Hydra Omnivore
Hydra Omnivore

Khalni Heart Expedition
Khalni Heart Expedition

Kruphix's Insight
Kruphix's Insight

Moldgraf Monstrosity
Moldgraf Monstrosity

Overgrowth
Overgrowth

Rampaging Baloths
Rampaging Baloths

Reclamation Sage
Reclamation Sage

Sakura-Tribe Elder
Sakura-Tribe Elder

Scute Mob
Scute Mob

Snake Umbra
Snake Umbra

Spawning Grounds
Spawning Grounds

Vow of Wildness
Vow of Wildness

Wild Growth
Wild Growth

Yavimaya Elder
Yavimaya Elder

Yavimaya Enchantress
Yavimaya Enchantress

MULTICOLORED

Aminatou, the Fateshifter
Aminatou, the Fateshifter

Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle
Arixmethes, Slumbering Isle

Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer
Brudiclad, Telchor Engineer

Estrid, the Masked
Estrid, the Masked

Gyrus, Waker of Corpses
Gyrus, Waker of Corpses

Kestia, the Cultivator
Kestia, the Cultivator

Lord Windgrace
Lord Windgrace

Saheeli, the Gifted
Saheeli, the Gifted

Tawnos, Urza's Apprentice
Tawnos, Urza's Apprentice

Thantis, the Warweaver
Thantis, the Warweaver

Tuvasa the Sunlit
Tuvasa the Sunlit

Varina, Lich Queen
Varina, Lich Queen

Windgrace's Judgment
Windgrace's Judgment

Xantcha, Sleeper Agent
Xantcha, Sleeper Agent

Yennett, Cryptic Sovereign
Yennett, Cryptic Sovereign

Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow
Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow

Aethermage's Touch
Aethermage's Touch

Bant Charm
Bant Charm

Bruna, Light of Alabaster
Bruna, Light of Alabaster

Charnelhoard Wurm
Charnelhoard Wurm

Cold-Eyed Selkie
Cold-Eyed Selkie

Daxos of Meletis
Daxos of Meletis

Deathreap Ritual
Deathreap Ritual

Decimate
Decimate

Duskmantle Seer
Duskmantle Seer

Elderwood Scion
Elderwood Scion

Enigma Sphinx
Enigma Sphinx

Esper Charm
Esper Charm

Finest Hour
Finest Hour

Gaze of Granite
Gaze of Granite

Grisly Salvage
Grisly Salvage

High Priest of Penance
High Priest of Penance

Lavalanche
Lavalanche

Maverick Thopterist
Maverick Thopterist

Mortify
Mortify

Putrefy
Putrefy

Righteous Authority
Righteous Authority

Rubblehulk
Rubblehulk

Savage Twister
Savage Twister

Silent-Blade Oni
Silent-Blade Oni

Unflinching Courage
Unflinching Courage

Utter End
Utter End

Worm Harvest
Worm Harvest

Zendikar Incarnate
Zendikar Incarnate

ARTIFACT

Ancient Stone Idol
Ancient Stone Idol

Coveted Jewel
Coveted Jewel

Endless Atlas
Endless Atlas

Geode Golem
Geode Golem

Retrofitter Foundry
Retrofitter Foundry

Azorius Signet
Azorius Signet

Blinkmoth Urn
Blinkmoth Urn

Bosh, Iron Golem
Bosh, Iron Golem

Chief of the Foundry
Chief of the Foundry

Commander's Sphere
Commander's Sphere

Crystal Ball
Crystal Ball

Darksteel Juggernaut
Darksteel Juggernaut

Dimir Signet
Dimir Signet

Dreamstone Hedron
Dreamstone Hedron

Duplicant
Duplicant

Hedron Archive
Hedron Archive

Izzet Signet
Izzet Signet

Magnifying Glass
Magnifying Glass

Mimic Vat
Mimic Vat

Mind Stone
Mind Stone

Mirrorworks
Mirrorworks

Myr Battlesphere
Myr Battlesphere

Orzhov Signet
Orzhov Signet

Pilgrim's Eye
Pilgrim's Eye

Prismatic Lens
Prismatic Lens

Prototype Portal
Prototype Portal

Psychosis Crawler
Psychosis Crawler

Scrabbling Claws
Scrabbling Claws

Scuttling Doom Engine
Scuttling Doom Engine

Seer's Lantern
Seer's Lantern

Seer's Sundial
Seer's Sundial

Sol Ring
Sol Ring

Soul of New Phyrexia
Soul of New Phyrexia

Steel Hellkite
Steel Hellkite

Swiftfoot Boots
Swiftfoot Boots

Thopter Assembly
Thopter Assembly

Unstable Obelisk
Unstable Obelisk

Unwinding Clock
Unwinding Clock

Vessel of Endless Rest
Vessel of Endless Rest

Worn Powerstone
Worn Powerstone

LAND

Forge of Heroes
Forge of Heroes

Isolated Watchtower
Isolated Watchtower

Akoum Refuge
Akoum Refuge

Arcane Sanctum
Arcane Sanctum

Azorius Chancery
Azorius Chancery

Azorius Guildgate
Azorius Guildgate

Barren Moor
Barren Moor

Blighted Woodland
Blighted Woodland

Blossoming Sands
Blossoming Sands

Bojuka Bog
Bojuka Bog

Buried Ruin
Buried Ruin

Command Tower
Command Tower

Darksteel Citadel
Darksteel Citadel

Dimir Aqueduct
Dimir Aqueduct

Dimir Guildgate
Dimir Guildgate

Dismal Backwater
Dismal Backwater

Evolving Wilds
Evolving Wilds

Forgotten Cave
Forgotten Cave

Forsaken Sanctuary
Forsaken Sanctuary

Foundry of the Consuls
Foundry of the Consuls

Golgari Rot Farm
Golgari Rot Farm

Great Furnace
Great Furnace

Grim Backwoods
Grim Backwoods

Gruul Turf
Gruul Turf

Halimar Depths
Halimar Depths

Haunted Fengraf
Haunted Fengraf

Highland Lake
Highland Lake

Izzet Boilerworks
Izzet Boilerworks

Izzet Guildgate
Izzet Guildgate

Jund Panorama
Jund Panorama

Jungle Hollow
Jungle Hollow

Jwar Isle Refuge
Jwar Isle Refuge

Kazandu Refuge
Kazandu Refuge

Khalni Garden
Khalni Garden

Krosan Verge
Krosan Verge

Lonely Sandbar
Lonely Sandbar

Meandering River
Meandering River

Mortuary Mire
Mortuary Mire

Mosswort Bridge
Mosswort Bridge

Mountain Valley
Mountain Valley

Myriad Landscape
Myriad Landscape

New Benalia
New Benalia

Orzhov Basilica
Orzhov Basilica

Orzhov Guildgate
Orzhov Guildgate

Rakdos Carnarium
Rakdos Carnarium

Rocky Tar Pit
Rocky Tar Pit

Savage Lands
Savage Lands

Scoured Barrens
Scoured Barrens

Seaside Citadel
Seaside Citadel

Seat of the Synod
Seat of the Synod

Secluded Steppe
Secluded Steppe

Sejiri Refuge
Sejiri Refuge

Selesnya Sanctuary
Selesnya Sanctuary

Simic Growth Chamber
Simic Growth Chamber

Submerged Boneyard
Submerged Boneyard

Swiftwater Cliffs
Swiftwater Cliffs

Temple of the False God
Temple of the False God

Terramorphic Expanse
Terramorphic Expanse

Thornwood Falls
Thornwood Falls

Tranquil Cove
Tranquil Cove

Tranquil Expanse
Tranquil Expanse

Tranquil Thicket
Tranquil Thicket

Warped Landscape
Warped Landscape

Woodland Stream
Woodland Stream

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS