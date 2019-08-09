 

WHITE

Cliffside Rescuer
Commander's Insignia
Doomed Artisan
Mandate of Peace
Sevinne's Reclamation
Song of the Worldsoul
Thalia's Geistcaller
Angel of Sanctions
Divine Reckoning
Dusk // Dawn
Ghostly Prison
Hour of Reckoning
Increasing Devotion
Intangible Virtue
Phyrexian Rebirth
Prismatic Strands
Pristine Angel
Purify the Grave
Ray of Distortion
Roc Egg
Rootborn Defenses
Storm Herd
Sun Titan
Trostani's Judgment
Wingmate Roc
Zetalpa, Primal Dawn
BLUE

Kadena's Silencer
Leadership Vacuum
Mass Diminish
Sudden Substitution
Thought Sponge
Wall of Stolen Identity
Chemister's Insight
Chromeshell Crab
Clever Impersonator
Deep Analysis
Echoing Truth
Fact or Fiction
Fervent Denial
Ixidron
Jace's Sanctum
Kheru Spellsnatcher
Mystic Retrieval
Oona's Grace
Reality Shift
River Kelpie
Runic Repetition
Secrets of the Dead
Stratus Dancer
Talrand, Sky Summoner
Tezzeret's Gambit
Think Twice
Thousand Winds
Vesuvan Shapeshifter
Willbender
BLACK

Archfiend of Spite
Bone Miser
Curse of Fool's Wisdom
Gift of Doom
K'rrik, Son of Yawgmoth
Mire in Misery
Nightmare Unmaking
Thieving Amalgam
Asylum Visitor
Bane of the Living
Beacon of Unrest
Big Game Hunter
Boneyard Parley
Call to the Netherworld
Champion of Stray Souls
Dark Withering
Doomed Necromancer
Faith of the Devoted
From Under the Floorboards
Geth, Lord of the Vault
Ghastly Conscription
Gorgon Recluse
Grave Scrabbler
Grim Haruspex
Hedonist's Trove
Hex
In Garruk's Wake
Murderous Compulsion
Nightshade Assassin
Ob Nixilis Reignited
Overseer of the Damned
Plaguecrafter
Sanitarium Skeleton
Silumgar Assassin
Skinthinner
Soul of Innistrad
The Eldest Reborn
Zombie Infestation
RED

Anje's Ravager
Backdraft Hellkite
Dockside Extortionist
Ghired's Belligerence
Hate Mirage
Ignite the Future
Skyfire Phoenix
Tectonic Hellion
Wildfire Devils
Alchemist's Greeting
Avacyn's Judgment
Burning Vengeance
Chaos Warp
Desperate Ravings
Devil's Play
Dragonmaster Outcast
Faithless Looting
Feldon of the Third Path
Fiery Temper
Flamerush Rider
Flayer of the Hatebound
Guttersnipe
Heart-Piercer Manticore
Increasing Vengeance
Magmaquake
Magus of the Wheel
Malevolent Whispers
Rolling Temblor
Squee, Goblin Nabob
Stromkirk Occultist
Violent Eruption
Warstorm Surge
GREEN

Apex Altisaur
Full Flowering
Ohran Frostfang
Road of Return
Selesnya Eulogist
Voice of Many
Ainok Survivalist
Beast Within
Colossal Majesty
Cultivate
Deathmist Raptor
Den Protector
Druid's Deliverance
Elemental Bond
Explore
Farseek
Fresh Meat
Garruk, Primal Hunter
Garruk's Packleader
Giant Adephage
Great Oak Guardian
Harmonize
Hooded Hydra
Momentous Fall
Nantuko Vigilante
Overwhelming Stampede
Rampaging Baloths
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Second Harvest
Seedborn Muse
Shamanic Revelation
Slice in Twain
Soul of Zendikar
Tempt with Discovery
Thelonite Hermit
Thragtusk
Trail of Mystery
MULTICOLORED

Anje Falkenrath
Atla Palani, Nest Tender
Chainer, Nightmare Adept
Elsha of the Infinite
Gerrard, Weatherlight Hero
Ghired, Conclave Exile
Greven, Predator Captain
Grismold, the Dreadsower
Kadena, Slinking Sorcerer
Marisi, Breaker of the Coil
Pramikon, Sky Rampart
Rayami, First of the Fallen
Sevinne, the Chronoclasm
Tahngarth, First Mate
Volrath, the Shapestealer
Biomass Mutation
Bloodhall Priest
Bounty of the Luxa
Crackling Drake
Emmara Tandris
Farm // Market
Growing Ranks
Icefeather Aven
Naya Charm
Pristine Skywise
Putrefy
Ral Zarek
Refuse // Cooperate
Sagu Mauler
Secret Plans
Sultai Charm
Sundering Growth
Trostani, Selesnya's Voice
Urban Evolution
Vitu-Ghazi Guildmage
Vraska the Unseen
Wayfaring Temple
COLORLESS

Desolation Twin
ARTIFACT

Aeon Engine
Bloodthirsty Blade
Empowered Autogenerator
Idol of Oblivion
Pendant of Prosperity
Scaretiller
Scroll of Fate
Armillary Sphere
Azorius Locket
Burnished Hart
Commander's Sphere
Grimoire of the Dead
Hedron Archive
Izzet Locket
Key to the City
Lightning Greaves
Meteor Golem
Mimic Vat
Rakdos Locket
Sol Ring
Solemn Simulacrum
Soul Foundry
Strionic Resonator
Thran Dynamo
LAND

Sanctum of Eternity
Akoum Refuge
Ash Barrens
Azorius Chancery
Barren Moor
Bloodfell Caves
Blossoming Sands
Bojuka Bog
Boros Garrison
Boros Guildgate
Cinder Barrens
Cinder Glade
Command Tower
Darkwater Catacombs
Dimir Aqueduct
Drownyard Temple
Evolving Wilds
Exotic Orchard
Forgotten Cave
Foul Orchard
Gargoyle Castle
Geier Reach Sanitarium
Golgari Guildgate
Golgari Rot Farm
Graypelt Refuge
Gruul Turf
Highland Lake
Izzet Boilerworks
Izzet Guildgate
Jungle Hollow
Jungle Shrine
Kazandu Refuge
Krosan Verge
Llanowar Wastes
Memorial to Folly
Mortuary Mire
Myriad Landscape
Mystic Monastery
Naya Panorama
Opulent Palace
Prairie Stream
Rakdos Carnarium
Rakdos Guildgate
Reliquary Tower
Rix Maadi, Dungeon Palace
Rogue's Passage
Rugged Highlands
Selesnya Sanctuary
Shrine of the Forsaken Gods
Simic Growth Chamber
Simic Guildgate
Stone Quarry
Sungrass Prairie
Sunken Hollow
Swiftwater Cliffs
Temple of the False God
Terramorphic Expanse
Thespian's Stage
Thornwood Falls
Tranquil Cove
Wind-Scarred Crag
Woodland Stream
Yavimaya Coast
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
