 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Trynn, Champion of Freedom
Trynn, Champion of Freedom

Avenging Huntbonder
Avenging Huntbonder

Call the Coppercoats
Call the Coppercoats

Cartographer's Hawk
Cartographer's Hawk

Dismantling Wave
Dismantling Wave

Flawless Maneuver
Flawless Maneuver

Herald of the Forgotten
Herald of the Forgotten

Martial Impetus
Martial Impetus

Verge Rangers
Verge Rangers

Vitality Hunter
Vitality Hunter

Aerial Responder
Aerial Responder

Akroma, Angel of Wrath
Akroma, Angel of Wrath

Akroma's Vengeance
Akroma's Vengeance

Angel of Finality
Angel of Finality

Astral Drift
Astral Drift

Banisher Priest
Banisher Priest

Bounty Agent
Bounty Agent

Cast Out
Cast Out

Cataclysmic Gearhulk
Cataclysmic Gearhulk

Cavalry Pegasus
Cavalry Pegasus

Citywide Bust
Citywide Bust

Cleansing Nova
Cleansing Nova

Dearly Departed
Dearly Departed

Decree of Justice
Decree of Justice

Descend upon the Sinful
Descend upon the Sinful

Devout Chaplain
Devout Chaplain

Eternal Dragon
Eternal Dragon

Frontline Medic
Frontline Medic

Hoofprints of the Stag
Hoofprints of the Stag

Increasing Devotion
Increasing Devotion

Kalemne's Captain
Kalemne's Captain

Knight of the White Orchid
Knight of the White Orchid

Magus of the Disk
Magus of the Disk

Odric, Lunarch Marshal
Odric, Lunarch Marshal

Odric, Master Tactician
Odric, Master Tactician

Reveillark
Reveillark

Riders of Gavony
Riders of Gavony

Solemn Recruit
Solemn Recruit

Spirit Cairn
Spirit Cairn

Sun Titan
Sun Titan

Sunblast Angel
Sunblast Angel

Thalia's Lieutenant
Thalia's Lieutenant

Thraben Doomsayer
Thraben Doomsayer

Together Forever
Together Forever

Unexpectedly Absent
Unexpectedly Absent

Zetalpa, Primal Dawn
Zetalpa, Primal Dawn

BLUE

Haldan, Avid Arcanist
Haldan, Avid Arcanist

Crystalline Resonance
Crystalline Resonance

Decoy Gambit
Decoy Gambit

Eon Frolicker
Eon Frolicker

Ethereal Forager
Ethereal Forager

Fierce Guardianship
Fierce Guardianship

Nascent Metamorph
Nascent Metamorph

Psychic Impetus
Psychic Impetus

Souvenir Snatcher
Souvenir Snatcher

Tidal Barracuda
Tidal Barracuda

Chemister's Insight
Chemister's Insight

Curator of Mysteries
Curator of Mysteries

Drake Haven
Drake Haven

Frantic Search
Frantic Search

Hieroglyphic Illumination
Hieroglyphic Illumination

Illusory Ambusher
Illusory Ambusher

Jace, Architect of Thought
Jace, Architect of Thought

Lunar Mystic
Lunar Mystic

Mind Spring
Mind Spring

Mulldrifter
Mulldrifter

Murmuring Mystic
Murmuring Mystic

New Perspectives
New Perspectives

Niblis of Frost
Niblis of Frost

Nimble Obstructionist
Nimble Obstructionist

Portal Mage
Portal Mage

Propaganda
Propaganda

Swarm Intelligence
Swarm Intelligence

Talrand, Sky Summoner
Talrand, Sky Summoner

Vizier of Tumbling Sands
Vizier of Tumbling Sands

Whiplash Trap
Whiplash Trap

Windfall
Windfall

BLACK

Nikara, Lair Scavenger
Nikara, Lair Scavenger

Boneyard Mycodrax
Boneyard Mycodrax

Daring Fiendbonder
Daring Fiendbonder

Deadly Rollick
Deadly Rollick

Dredge the Mire
Dredge the Mire

Mindleecher
Mindleecher

Netherborn Altar
Netherborn Altar

Parasitic Impetus
Parasitic Impetus

Species Specialist
Species Specialist

Titan Hunter
Titan Hunter

Ambition's Cost
Ambition's Cost

Cairn Wanderer
Cairn Wanderer

Deadly Tempest
Deadly Tempest

Disciple of Bolas
Disciple of Bolas

Ever After
Ever After

Painful Truths
Painful Truths

Profane Command
Profane Command

Shriekmaw
Shriekmaw

Soul of Innistrad
Soul of Innistrad

Soulflayer
Soulflayer

Unburial Rites
Unburial Rites

Vampire Nighthawk
Vampire Nighthawk

Xathrid Necromancer
Xathrid Necromancer

Zulaport Cutthroat
Zulaport Cutthroat

RED

Brallin, Skyshark Rider
Brallin, Skyshark Rider

Agitator Ant
Agitator Ant

Deflecting Swat
Deflecting Swat

Fireflux Squad
Fireflux Squad

Frontier Warmonger
Frontier Warmonger

Lavabrink Floodgates
Lavabrink Floodgates

Molten Echoes
Molten Echoes

Shiny Impetus
Shiny Impetus

Spellpyre Phoenix
Spellpyre Phoenix

Surly Badgersaur
Surly Badgersaur

Alesha, Who Smiles at Death
Alesha, Who Smiles at Death

Captivating Crew
Captivating Crew

Chandra, Flamecaller
Chandra, Flamecaller

Chaos Warp
Chaos Warp

Charmbreaker Devils
Charmbreaker Devils

Comet Storm
Comet Storm

Commune with Lava
Commune with Lava

Dualcaster Mage
Dualcaster Mage

Etali, Primal Storm
Etali, Primal Storm

Fumiko the Lowblood
Fumiko the Lowblood

Goblin Dark-Dwellers
Goblin Dark-Dwellers

Humble Defector
Humble Defector

Lightning Rift
Lightning Rift

Magus of the Wheel
Magus of the Wheel

Outpost Siege
Outpost Siege

Shared Animosity
Shared Animosity

Slice and Dice
Slice and Dice

Starstorm
Starstorm

Surreal Memoir
Surreal Memoir

Tectonic Reformation
Tectonic Reformation

Titan of Eternal Fire
Titan of Eternal Fire

Vigilante Justice
Vigilante Justice

GREEN

Cazur, Ruthless Stalker
Cazur, Ruthless Stalker

Capricopian
Capricopian

Curious Herd
Curious Herd

Glademuse
Glademuse

Obscuring Haze
Obscuring Haze

Predatory Impetus
Predatory Impetus

Ravenous Gigantotherium
Ravenous Gigantotherium

Sawtusk Demolisher
Sawtusk Demolisher

Selective Adaptation
Selective Adaptation

Slippery Bogbonder
Slippery Bogbonder

Acidic Slime
Acidic Slime

Animist's Awakening
Animist's Awakening

Beast Whisperer
Beast Whisperer

Beast Within
Beast Within

Crop Rotation
Crop Rotation

Cultivate
Cultivate

Evolution Charm
Evolution Charm

Genesis Hydra
Genesis Hydra

Harmonize
Harmonize

Harrow
Harrow

Heroes' Bane
Heroes' Bane

Hornet Queen
Hornet Queen

Hungering Hydra
Hungering Hydra

Hunter's Insight
Hunter's Insight

Hunting Pack
Hunting Pack

Kodama's Reach
Kodama's Reach

Krosan Grip
Krosan Grip

Majestic Myriarch
Majestic Myriarch

Masked Admirers
Masked Admirers

Natural Connection
Natural Connection

Predator Ooze
Predator Ooze

Reclamation Sage
Reclamation Sage

Sakura-Tribe Elder
Sakura-Tribe Elder

Satyr Wayfinder
Satyr Wayfinder

Skullwinder
Skullwinder

Slice in Twain
Slice in Twain

Splinterfright
Splinterfright

Strength of the Tajuru
Strength of the Tajuru

Tribute to the Wild
Tribute to the Wild

Vastwood Hydra
Vastwood Hydra

Vorapede
Vorapede

Wilderness Reclamation
Wilderness Reclamation

Yavimaya Dryad
Yavimaya Dryad

MULTICOLORED

Akim, the Soaring Wind
Akim, the Soaring Wind

Gavi, Nest Warden
Gavi, Nest Warden

Jirina Kudro
Jirina Kudro

Kalamax, the Stormsire
Kalamax, the Stormsire

Kathril, Aspect Warper
Kathril, Aspect Warper

Kelsien, the Plague
Kelsien, the Plague

Otrimi, the Ever-Playful
Otrimi, the Ever-Playful

Pako, Arcane Retriever
Pako, Arcane Retriever

Shabraz, the Skyshark
Shabraz, the Skyshark

Silvar, Devourer of the Free
Silvar, Devourer of the Free

Tayam, Luminous Enigma
Tayam, Luminous Enigma

Ukkima, Stalking Shadow
Ukkima, Stalking Shadow

Xyris, the Writhing Storm
Xyris, the Writhing Storm

Yannik, Scavenging Sentinel
Yannik, Scavenging Sentinel

Zaxara, the Exemplary
Zaxara, the Exemplary

Abzan Ascendancy
Abzan Ascendancy

Abzan Charm
Abzan Charm

Adriana, Captain of the Guard
Adriana, Captain of the Guard

Ajani Unyielding
Ajani Unyielding

Archon of Valor's Reach
Archon of Valor's Reach

Artifact Mutation
Artifact Mutation

Cold-Eyed Selkie
Cold-Eyed Selkie

Crackling Doom
Crackling Doom

Crackling Drake
Crackling Drake

Deadbridge Chant
Deadbridge Chant

Deathsprout
Deathsprout

Despark
Despark

Djinn Illuminatus
Djinn Illuminatus

Duneblast
Duneblast

Find // Finality
Find // Finality

Garna, the Bloodflame
Garna, the Bloodflame

Gaze of Granite
Gaze of Granite

Grisly Salvage
Grisly Salvage

Growth Spiral
Growth Spiral

Isperia, Supreme Judge
Isperia, Supreme Judge

Karametra, God of Harvests
Karametra, God of Harvests

The Locust God
The Locust God

Melek, Izzet Paragon
Melek, Izzet Paragon

Mercurial Chemister
Mercurial Chemister

Migratory Route
Migratory Route

Nahiri, the Harbinger
Nahiri, the Harbinger

Nissa, Steward of Elements
Nissa, Steward of Elements

Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind
Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind

Nyx Weaver
Nyx Weaver

Prophetic Bolt
Prophetic Bolt

Putrefy
Putrefy

Rashmi, Eternities Crafter
Rashmi, Eternities Crafter

Temur Charm
Temur Charm

Terminate
Terminate

Trygon Predator
Trygon Predator

Villainous Wealth
Villainous Wealth

Wort, the Raidmother
Wort, the Raidmother

Wydwen, the Biting Gale
Wydwen, the Biting Gale

COLORLESS

Cryptic Trilobite
Cryptic Trilobite

ARTIFACT

Bonder's Ornament
Bonder's Ornament

Manascape Refractor
Manascape Refractor

Sanctuary Blade
Sanctuary Blade

Twinning Staff
Twinning Staff

Abandoned Sarcophagus
Abandoned Sarcophagus

Arcane Signet
Arcane Signet

Azorius Signet
Azorius Signet

Boros Signet
Boros Signet

Commander's Sphere
Commander's Sphere

Fluctuator
Fluctuator

Heirloom Blade
Heirloom Blade

Izzet Signet
Izzet Signet

Lifecrafter's Bestiary
Lifecrafter's Bestiary

Lightning Greaves
Lightning Greaves

Mimic Vat
Mimic Vat

Orzhov Signet
Orzhov Signet

Psychosis Crawler
Psychosis Crawler

Rakdos Signet
Rakdos Signet

Silent Arbiter
Silent Arbiter

Skullclamp
Skullclamp

Sol Ring
Sol Ring

Solemn Simulacrum
Solemn Simulacrum

Swiftfoot Boots
Swiftfoot Boots

LAND

Nesting Grounds
Nesting Grounds

Ash Barrens
Ash Barrens

Azorius Chancery
Azorius Chancery

Battlefield Forge
Battlefield Forge

Blighted Woodland
Blighted Woodland

Bojuka Bog
Bojuka Bog

Boros Garrison
Boros Garrison

Canopy Vista
Canopy Vista

Caves of Koilos
Caves of Koilos

Cinder Glade
Cinder Glade

Command Tower
Command Tower

Darkwater Catacombs
Darkwater Catacombs

Desert of the Fervent
Desert of the Fervent

Desert of the Mindful
Desert of the Mindful

Desert of the True
Desert of the True

Desolate Lighthouse
Desolate Lighthouse

Dimir Aqueduct
Dimir Aqueduct

Drifting Meadow
Drifting Meadow

Endless Sands
Endless Sands

Exotic Orchard
Exotic Orchard

Forgotten Cave
Forgotten Cave

Frontier Bivouac
Frontier Bivouac

Gavony Township
Gavony Township

Golgari Rot Farm
Golgari Rot Farm

Grim Backwoods
Grim Backwoods

Gruul Turf
Gruul Turf

Halimar Depths
Halimar Depths

Hostile Desert
Hostile Desert

Irrigated Farmland
Irrigated Farmland

Izzet Boilerworks
Izzet Boilerworks

Kessig Wolf Run
Kessig Wolf Run

Krosan Verge
Krosan Verge

Llanowar Wastes
Llanowar Wastes

Lonely Sandbar
Lonely Sandbar

Memorial to Folly
Memorial to Folly

Mortuary Mire
Mortuary Mire

Mossfire Valley
Mossfire Valley

Mosswort Bridge
Mosswort Bridge

Myriad Landscape
Myriad Landscape

Mystic Monastery
Mystic Monastery

Nomad Outpost
Nomad Outpost

Opulent Palace
Opulent Palace

Oran-Rief, the Vastwood
Oran-Rief, the Vastwood

Orzhov Basilica
Orzhov Basilica

Path of Ancestry
Path of Ancestry

Prairie Stream
Prairie Stream

Rakdos Carnarium
Rakdos Carnarium

Reliquary Tower
Reliquary Tower

Remote Isle
Remote Isle

Rogue's Passage
Rogue's Passage

Rupture Spire
Rupture Spire

Sandsteppe Citadel
Sandsteppe Citadel

Scavenger Grounds
Scavenger Grounds

Secluded Steppe
Secluded Steppe

Selesnya Sanctuary
Selesnya Sanctuary

Shadowblood Ridge
Shadowblood Ridge

Shivan Reef
Shivan Reef

Simic Growth Chamber
Simic Growth Chamber

Skycloud Expanse
Skycloud Expanse

Smoldering Crater
Smoldering Crater

Smoldering Marsh
Smoldering Marsh

Soaring Seacliff
Soaring Seacliff

Spinerock Knoll
Spinerock Knoll

Sungrass Prairie
Sungrass Prairie

Sunken Hollow
Sunken Hollow

Temple of the False God
Temple of the False God

Unclaimed Territory
Unclaimed Territory

Windbrisk Heights
Windbrisk Heights

Yavimaya Coast
Yavimaya Coast

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS