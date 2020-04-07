Commander (2020 Edition)
WHITE
Trynn, Champion of Freedom
Avenging Huntbonder
Call the Coppercoats
Cartographer's Hawk
Dismantling Wave
Flawless Maneuver
Herald of the Forgotten
Martial Impetus
Verge Rangers
Vitality Hunter
Aerial Responder
Akroma, Angel of Wrath
Akroma's Vengeance
Angel of Finality
Astral Drift
Banisher Priest
Bounty Agent
Cast Out
Cataclysmic Gearhulk
Cavalry Pegasus
Citywide Bust
Cleansing Nova
Dearly Departed
Decree of Justice
Descend upon the Sinful
Devout Chaplain
Eternal Dragon
Frontline Medic
Hoofprints of the Stag
Increasing Devotion
Kalemne's Captain
Knight of the White Orchid
Magus of the Disk
Odric, Lunarch Marshal
Odric, Master Tactician
Reveillark
Riders of Gavony
Solemn Recruit
Spirit Cairn
Sun Titan
Sunblast Angel
Thalia's Lieutenant
Thraben Doomsayer
Together Forever
Unexpectedly Absent
Zetalpa, Primal Dawn
BLUE
Haldan, Avid Arcanist
Crystalline Resonance
Decoy Gambit
Eon Frolicker
Ethereal Forager
Fierce Guardianship
Nascent Metamorph
Psychic Impetus
Souvenir Snatcher
Tidal Barracuda
Chemister's Insight
Curator of Mysteries
Drake Haven
Frantic Search
Hieroglyphic Illumination
Illusory Ambusher
Jace, Architect of Thought
Lunar Mystic
Mind Spring
Mulldrifter
Murmuring Mystic
New Perspectives
Niblis of Frost
Nimble Obstructionist
Portal Mage
Propaganda
Swarm Intelligence
Talrand, Sky Summoner
Vizier of Tumbling Sands
Whiplash Trap
Windfall
BLACK
Nikara, Lair Scavenger
Boneyard Mycodrax
Daring Fiendbonder
Deadly Rollick
Dredge the Mire
Mindleecher
Netherborn Altar
Parasitic Impetus
Species Specialist
Titan Hunter
Ambition's Cost
Cairn Wanderer
Deadly Tempest
Disciple of Bolas
Ever After
Painful Truths
Profane Command
Shriekmaw
Soul of Innistrad
Soulflayer
Unburial Rites
Vampire Nighthawk
Xathrid Necromancer
Zulaport Cutthroat
RED
Brallin, Skyshark Rider
Agitator Ant
Deflecting Swat
Fireflux Squad
Frontier Warmonger
Lavabrink Floodgates
Molten Echoes
Shiny Impetus
Spellpyre Phoenix
Surly Badgersaur
Alesha, Who Smiles at Death
Captivating Crew
Chandra, Flamecaller
Chaos Warp
Charmbreaker Devils
Comet Storm
Commune with Lava
Dualcaster Mage
Etali, Primal Storm
Fumiko the Lowblood
Goblin Dark-Dwellers
Humble Defector
Lightning Rift
Magus of the Wheel
Outpost Siege
Shared Animosity
Slice and Dice
Starstorm
Surreal Memoir
Tectonic Reformation
Titan of Eternal Fire
Vigilante Justice
GREEN
Cazur, Ruthless Stalker
Capricopian
Curious Herd
Glademuse
Obscuring Haze
Predatory Impetus
Ravenous Gigantotherium
Sawtusk Demolisher
Selective Adaptation
Slippery Bogbonder
Acidic Slime
Animist's Awakening
Beast Whisperer
Beast Within
Crop Rotation
Cultivate
Evolution Charm
Genesis Hydra
Harmonize
Harrow
Heroes' Bane
Hornet Queen
Hungering Hydra
Hunter's Insight
Hunting Pack
Kodama's Reach
Krosan Grip
Majestic Myriarch
Masked Admirers
Natural Connection
Predator Ooze
Reclamation Sage
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Satyr Wayfinder
Skullwinder
Slice in Twain
Splinterfright
Strength of the Tajuru
Tribute to the Wild
Vastwood Hydra
Vorapede
Wilderness Reclamation
Yavimaya Dryad
MULTICOLORED
Akim, the Soaring Wind
Gavi, Nest Warden
Jirina Kudro
Kalamax, the Stormsire
Kathril, Aspect Warper
Kelsien, the Plague
Otrimi, the Ever-Playful
Pako, Arcane Retriever
Shabraz, the Skyshark
Silvar, Devourer of the Free
Tayam, Luminous Enigma
Ukkima, Stalking Shadow
Xyris, the Writhing Storm
Yannik, Scavenging Sentinel
Zaxara, the Exemplary
Abzan Ascendancy
Abzan Charm
Adriana, Captain of the Guard
Ajani Unyielding
Archon of Valor's Reach
Artifact Mutation
Cold-Eyed Selkie
Crackling Doom
Crackling Drake
Deadbridge Chant
Deathsprout
Despark
Djinn Illuminatus
Duneblast
Find // Finality
Garna, the Bloodflame
Gaze of Granite
Grisly Salvage
Growth Spiral
Isperia, Supreme Judge
Karametra, God of Harvests
The Locust God
Melek, Izzet Paragon
Mercurial Chemister
Migratory Route
Nahiri, the Harbinger
Nissa, Steward of Elements
Niv-Mizzet, the Firemind
Nyx Weaver
Prophetic Bolt
Putrefy
Rashmi, Eternities Crafter
Temur Charm
Terminate
Trygon Predator
Villainous Wealth
Wort, the Raidmother
Wydwen, the Biting Gale
COLORLESS
Cryptic Trilobite
ARTIFACT
Bonder's Ornament
Manascape Refractor
Sanctuary Blade
Twinning Staff
Abandoned Sarcophagus
Arcane Signet
Azorius Signet
Boros Signet
Commander's Sphere
Fluctuator
Heirloom Blade
Izzet Signet
Lifecrafter's Bestiary
Lightning Greaves
Mimic Vat
Orzhov Signet
Psychosis Crawler
Rakdos Signet
Silent Arbiter
Skullclamp
Sol Ring
Solemn Simulacrum
Swiftfoot Boots
LAND
Nesting Grounds
Ash Barrens
Azorius Chancery
Battlefield Forge
Blighted Woodland
Bojuka Bog
Boros Garrison
Canopy Vista
Caves of Koilos
Cinder Glade
Command Tower
Darkwater Catacombs
Desert of the Fervent
Desert of the Mindful
Desert of the True
Desolate Lighthouse
Dimir Aqueduct
Drifting Meadow
Endless Sands
Exotic Orchard
Forgotten Cave
Frontier Bivouac
Gavony Township
Golgari Rot Farm
Grim Backwoods
Gruul Turf
Halimar Depths
Hostile Desert
Irrigated Farmland
Izzet Boilerworks
Kessig Wolf Run
Krosan Verge
Llanowar Wastes
Lonely Sandbar
Memorial to Folly
Mortuary Mire
Mossfire Valley
Mosswort Bridge
Myriad Landscape
Mystic Monastery
Nomad Outpost
Opulent Palace
Oran-Rief, the Vastwood
Orzhov Basilica
Path of Ancestry
Prairie Stream
Rakdos Carnarium
Reliquary Tower
Remote Isle
Rogue's Passage
Rupture Spire
Sandsteppe Citadel
Scavenger Grounds
Secluded Steppe
Selesnya Sanctuary
Shadowblood Ridge
Shivan Reef
Simic Growth Chamber
Skycloud Expanse
Smoldering Crater
Smoldering Marsh
Soaring Seacliff
Spinerock Knoll
Sungrass Prairie
Sunken Hollow
Temple of the False God
Unclaimed Territory
Windbrisk Heights
Yavimaya Coast
