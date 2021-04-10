Wizards of the Coast

To view the extended-art versions of these cards available in Strixhaven: School of Mages Collector Boosters, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Angel of the Ruins

Archaeomancer's Map

Bronze Guardian

Combat Calligrapher

Digsite Engineer

Excavation Technique

Guardian Archon

Losheel, Clockwork Scholar

Monologue Tax

Nils, Discipline Enforcer

Promise of Loyalty

Scholarship Sponsor

Angel of Serenity

Boreas Charger

Citadel Siege

Cleansing Nova

Darksteel Mutation

Dispatch

Dispeller's Capsule

Duelist's Heritage

Elite Scaleguard

Ghostly Prison

Gideon, Champion of Justice

Hunted Lammasu

Knight of the White Orchid

Martial Impetus

Oblation

Oreskos Explorer

Orzhov Advokist

Return to Dust

Rout

Sanctum Gargoyle

Selfless Squire

Soul Snare

Stalking Leonin

Sun Titan

Sunscorch Regent

Together Forever

Tragic Arrogance

Vow of Duty

Windborn Muse

Zetalpa, Primal Dawn

BLUE

Commander's Insight

Curiosity Crafter

Dazzling Sphinx

Deekah, Fractal Theorist

Inspiring Refrain

Muse Vortex

Octavia, Living Thesis

Perplexing Test

Replication Technique

Sly Instigator

Spawning Kraken

Theoretical Duplication

Aether Gale

Aetherspouts

Brainstorm

Champion of Wits

Crafty Cutpurse

Curse of the Swine

Dig Through Time

Diluvian Primordial

Living Lore

Metallurgic Summonings

Mind's Desire

Naru Meha, Master Wizard

Ponder

Rapid Hybridization

Reef Worm

Rite of Replication

Serum Visions

Swarm Intelligence

Talrand, Sky Summoner

Traumatic Visions

Treasure Cruise

BLACK

Author of Shadows

Blight Mound

Bold Plagiarist

Cunning Rhetoric

Essence Pulse

Fain, the Broker

Incarnation Technique

Keen Duelist

Marshland Bloodcaster

Stinging Study

Tivash, Gloom Summoner

Veinwitch Coven

Ambition's Cost

Ancient Craving

Bloodthirsty Aerialist

Bloodtracker

Curse of Disturbance

Damnable Pact

Deadly Tempest

Deathbringer Regent

Defiant Bloodlord

Epicure of Blood

Feed the Swarm

Greed

Infernal Offering

Necropolis Regent

Noxious Gearhulk

Ob Nixilis Reignited

Parasitic Impetus

Reckless Spite

Sangromancer

Sanguine Bond

Silversmote Ghoul

Suffer the Past

Taste of Death

Vampire Nighthawk

RED

Audacious Reshapers

Battlemage's Bracers

Creative Technique

Cursed Mirror

Fiery Encore

Inferno Project

Laelia, the Blade Reforged

Radiant Performer

Rionya, Fire Dancer

Rousing Refrain

Ruin Grinder

Surge to Victory

Apex of Power

Blasphemous Act

Brass's Bounty

Chain Reaction

Charmbreaker Devils

Combustible Gearhulk

Daretti, Scrap Savant

Dualcaster Mage

Erratic Cyclops

Etali, Primal Storm

Faithless Looting

Feldon of the Third Path

Fiery Fall

Hellkite Igniter

Hellkite Tyrant

Hoard-Smelter Dragon

Humble Defector

Jaya Ballard

Mana Geyser

Pia Nalaar

Quicksmith Genius

Seething Song

Sunbird's Invocation

Thopter Engineer

Volcanic Vision

Wildfire Devils

GREEN

Blossoming Bogbeast

Ezzaroot Channeler

Fractal Harness

Guardian Augmenter

Healing Technique

Paradox Zone

Pest Infestation

Ruxa, Patient Professor

Sequence Engine

Sproutback Trudge

Trudge Garden

Yedora, Grave Gardener

Ageless Entity

Arashi, the Sky Asunder

Beast Within

Cultivate

Ezuri's Predation

Forgotten Ancient

Garruk, Primal Hunter

Gift of Paradise

Hornet Nest

Hornet Queen

Hydra Broodmaster

Incubation Druid

Kazandu Tuskcaller

Kodama's Reach

Krosan Grip

Managorger Hydra

Nissa's Expedition

Nissa's Renewal

Pulse of Murasa

Rampaging Baloths

Rampant Growth

Return of the Wildspeaker

Shamanic Revelation

Terastodon

Verdant Sun's Avatar

MULTICOLORED

Breena, the Demagogue

Felisa, Fang of Silverquill

Veyran, Voice of Duality

Zaffai, Thunder Conductor

Gyome, Master Chef

Willowdusk, Essence Seer

Alibou, Ancient Witness

Osgir, the Reconstructor

Adrix and Nev, Twincasters

Esix, Fractal Bloom

Inkshield

Oversimplify

Reinterpret

Revival Experiment

Wake the Past

Biomass Mutation

Boros Charm

Call the Skybreaker

Coiling Oracle

Crackling Drake

Deathbringer Liege

Debtors' Knell

Epic Experiment

Gaze of Granite

Gluttonous Troll

Incubation // Incongruity

Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer

Kaseto, Orochi Archmage

Leyline Prowler

Magister of Worth

Master Biomancer

Moldervine Reclamation

Plaxcaster Frogling

Primal Empathy

Sapling of Colfenor

Spitting Image

Teysa, Envoy of Ghosts

Trygon Predator

Utter End

COLORLESS

Desolation Twin

ARTIFACT

Elementalist's Palette

Geometric Nexus

Tempting Contract

Triplicate Titan

Alhammarret's Archive

Arcane Signet

Bloodthirsty Blade

Boros Locket

Bosh, Iron Golem

Burnished Hart

Commander's Sphere

Coveted Jewel

Druidic Satchel

Duplicant

Elixir of Immortality

Hedron Archive

Ichor Wellspring

Idol of Oblivion

Izzet Signet

Key to the City

Loxodon Warhammer

Meteor Golem

Mind Stone

Mycosynth Wellspring

Myr Battlesphere

Orzhov Signet

Paradise Plume

Pendant of Prosperity

Pilgrim's Eye

Pristine Talisman

Pyromancer's Goggles

Scrap Trawler

Sculpting Steel

Simic Signet

Sol Ring

Solemn Simulacrum

Spectral Searchlight

Steel Hellkite

Steel Overseer

Sun Droplet

Talisman of Creativity

Talisman of Resilience

Thousand-Year Elixir

Unstable Obelisk

Venser's Journal

Victory Chimes

Well of Lost Dreams

LAND

Study Hall

Witch's Clinic

Ancient Den

Barren Moor

Battlefield Forge

Blighted Cataract

Blighted Woodland

Bojuka Bog

Boros Garrison

Caves of Koilos

Command Tower

Darksteel Citadel

Desert of the Fervent

Desert of the Mindful

Exotic Orchard

Forgotten Cave

Gingerbread Cabin

Golgari Rot Farm

Great Furnace

High Market

Izzet Boilerworks

Jungle Hollow

Llanowar Reborn

Llanowar Wastes

Lonely Sandbar

Lumbering Falls

Mage-Ring Network

Memorial to Genius

Mikokoro, Center of the Sea

Mosswort Bridge

Myriad Landscape

Novijen, Heart of Progress

Opal Palace

Oran-Rief, the Vastwood

Orzhov Basilica

Phyrexia's Core

Radiant Fountain

Reliquary Tower

Rogue's Passage

Sapseep Forest

Scavenger Grounds

Secluded Steppe

Shivan Reef

Simic Growth Chamber

Slayers' Stronghold

Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion

Tainted Field

Tainted Wood

Temple of Epiphany

Temple of Malady

Temple of Mystery

Temple of Silence

Temple of the False God

Temple of Triumph

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

Tranquil Thicket

Yavimaya Coast

