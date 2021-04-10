To view the extended-art versions of these cards available in Strixhaven: School of Mages Collector Boosters, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Angel of the Ruins
Angel of the Ruins

Archaeomancer's Map
Archaeomancer's Map

Bronze Guardian
Bronze Guardian

Combat Calligrapher
Combat Calligrapher

Digsite Engineer
Digsite Engineer

Excavation Technique
Excavation Technique

Guardian Archon
Guardian Archon

Losheel, Clockwork Scholar
Losheel, Clockwork Scholar

Monologue Tax
Monologue Tax

Nils, Discipline Enforcer
Nils, Discipline Enforcer

Promise of Loyalty
Promise of Loyalty

Scholarship Sponsor
Scholarship Sponsor

Angel of Serenity
Angel of Serenity

Boreas Charger
Boreas Charger

Citadel Siege
Citadel Siege

Cleansing Nova
Cleansing Nova

Darksteel Mutation
Darksteel Mutation

Dispatch
Dispatch

Dispeller's Capsule
Dispeller's Capsule

Duelist's Heritage
Duelist's Heritage

Elite Scaleguard
Elite Scaleguard

Ghostly Prison
Ghostly Prison

Gideon, Champion of Justice
Gideon, Champion of Justice

Hunted Lammasu
Hunted Lammasu

Knight of the White Orchid
Knight of the White Orchid

Martial Impetus
Martial Impetus

Oblation
Oblation

Oreskos Explorer
Oreskos Explorer

Orzhov Advokist
Orzhov Advokist

Return to Dust
Return to Dust

Rout
Rout

Sanctum Gargoyle
Sanctum Gargoyle

Selfless Squire
Selfless Squire

Soul Snare
Soul Snare

Stalking Leonin
Stalking Leonin

Sun Titan
Sun Titan

Sunscorch Regent
Sunscorch Regent

Together Forever
Together Forever

Tragic Arrogance
Tragic Arrogance

Vow of Duty
Vow of Duty

Windborn Muse
Windborn Muse

Zetalpa, Primal Dawn
Zetalpa, Primal Dawn

BLUE

Commander's Insight
Commander's Insight

Curiosity Crafter
Curiosity Crafter

Dazzling Sphinx
Dazzling Sphinx

Deekah, Fractal Theorist
Deekah, Fractal Theorist

Inspiring Refrain
Inspiring Refrain

Muse Vortex
Muse Vortex

Octavia, Living Thesis
Octavia, Living Thesis

Perplexing Test
Perplexing Test

Replication Technique
Replication Technique

Sly Instigator
Sly Instigator

Spawning Kraken
Spawning Kraken

Theoretical Duplication
Theoretical Duplication

Aether Gale
Aether Gale

Aetherspouts
Aetherspouts

Brainstorm
Brainstorm

Champion of Wits
Champion of Wits

Crafty Cutpurse
Crafty Cutpurse

Curse of the Swine
Curse of the Swine

Dig Through Time
Dig Through Time

Diluvian Primordial
Diluvian Primordial

Living Lore
Living Lore

Metallurgic Summonings
Metallurgic Summonings

Mind's Desire
Mind's Desire

Naru Meha, Master Wizard
Naru Meha, Master Wizard

Ponder
Ponder

Rapid Hybridization
Rapid Hybridization

Reef Worm
Reef Worm

Rite of Replication
Rite of Replication

Serum Visions
Serum Visions

Swarm Intelligence
Swarm Intelligence

Talrand, Sky Summoner
Talrand, Sky Summoner

Traumatic Visions
Traumatic Visions

Treasure Cruise
Treasure Cruise

BLACK

Author of Shadows
Author of Shadows

Blight Mound
Blight Mound

Bold Plagiarist
Bold Plagiarist

Cunning Rhetoric
Cunning Rhetoric

Essence Pulse
Essence Pulse

Fain, the Broker
Fain, the Broker

Incarnation Technique
Incarnation Technique

Keen Duelist
Keen Duelist

Marshland Bloodcaster
Marshland Bloodcaster

Stinging Study
Stinging Study

Tivash, Gloom Summoner
Tivash, Gloom Summoner

Veinwitch Coven
Veinwitch Coven

Ambition's Cost
Ambition's Cost

Ancient Craving
Ancient Craving

Bloodthirsty Aerialist
Bloodthirsty Aerialist

Bloodtracker
Bloodtracker

Curse of Disturbance
Curse of Disturbance

Damnable Pact
Damnable Pact

Deadly Tempest
Deadly Tempest

Deathbringer Regent
Deathbringer Regent

Defiant Bloodlord
Defiant Bloodlord

Epicure of Blood
Epicure of Blood

Feed the Swarm
Feed the Swarm

Greed
Greed

Infernal Offering
Infernal Offering

Necropolis Regent
Necropolis Regent

Noxious Gearhulk
Noxious Gearhulk

Ob Nixilis Reignited
Ob Nixilis Reignited

Parasitic Impetus
Parasitic Impetus

Reckless Spite
Reckless Spite

Sangromancer
Sangromancer

Sanguine Bond
Sanguine Bond

Silversmote Ghoul
Silversmote Ghoul

Suffer the Past
Suffer the Past

Taste of Death
Taste of Death

Vampire Nighthawk
Vampire Nighthawk

RED

Audacious Reshapers
Audacious Reshapers

Battlemage's Bracers
Battlemage's Bracers

Creative Technique
Creative Technique

Cursed Mirror
Cursed Mirror

Fiery Encore
Fiery Encore

Inferno Project
Inferno Project

Laelia, the Blade Reforged
Laelia, the Blade Reforged

Radiant Performer
Radiant Performer

Rionya, Fire Dancer
Rionya, Fire Dancer

Rousing Refrain
Rousing Refrain

Ruin Grinder
Ruin Grinder

Surge to Victory
Surge to Victory

Apex of Power
Apex of Power

Blasphemous Act
Blasphemous Act

Brass's Bounty
Brass's Bounty

Chain Reaction
Chain Reaction

Charmbreaker Devils
Charmbreaker Devils

Combustible Gearhulk
Combustible Gearhulk

Daretti, Scrap Savant
Daretti, Scrap Savant

Dualcaster Mage
Dualcaster Mage

Erratic Cyclops
Erratic Cyclops

Etali, Primal Storm
Etali, Primal Storm

Faithless Looting
Faithless Looting

Feldon of the Third Path
Feldon of the Third Path

Fiery Fall
Fiery Fall

Hellkite Igniter
Hellkite Igniter

Hellkite Tyrant
Hellkite Tyrant

Hoard-Smelter Dragon
Hoard-Smelter Dragon

Humble Defector
Humble Defector

Jaya Ballard
Jaya Ballard

Mana Geyser
Mana Geyser

Pia Nalaar
Pia Nalaar

Quicksmith Genius
Quicksmith Genius

Seething Song
Seething Song

Sunbird's Invocation
Sunbird's Invocation

Thopter Engineer
Thopter Engineer

Volcanic Vision
Volcanic Vision

Wildfire Devils
Wildfire Devils

GREEN

Blossoming Bogbeast
Blossoming Bogbeast

Ezzaroot Channeler
Ezzaroot Channeler

Fractal Harness
Fractal Harness

Guardian Augmenter
Guardian Augmenter

Healing Technique
Healing Technique

Paradox Zone
Paradox Zone

Pest Infestation
Pest Infestation

Ruxa, Patient Professor
Ruxa, Patient Professor

Sequence Engine
Sequence Engine

Sproutback Trudge
Sproutback Trudge

Trudge Garden
Trudge Garden

Yedora, Grave Gardener
Yedora, Grave Gardener

Ageless Entity
Ageless Entity

Arashi, the Sky Asunder
Arashi, the Sky Asunder

Beast Within
Beast Within

Cultivate
Cultivate

Ezuri's Predation
Ezuri's Predation

Forgotten Ancient
Forgotten Ancient

Garruk, Primal Hunter
Garruk, Primal Hunter

Gift of Paradise
Gift of Paradise

Hornet Nest
Hornet Nest

Hornet Queen
Hornet Queen

Hydra Broodmaster
Hydra Broodmaster

Incubation Druid
Incubation Druid

Kazandu Tuskcaller
Kazandu Tuskcaller

Kodama's Reach
Kodama's Reach

Krosan Grip
Krosan Grip

Managorger Hydra
Managorger Hydra

Nissa's Expedition
Nissa's Expedition

Nissa's Renewal
Nissa's Renewal

Pulse of Murasa
Pulse of Murasa

Rampaging Baloths
Rampaging Baloths

Rampant Growth
Rampant Growth

Return of the Wildspeaker
Return of the Wildspeaker

Shamanic Revelation
Shamanic Revelation

Terastodon
Terastodon

Verdant Sun's Avatar
Verdant Sun's Avatar

MULTICOLORED

Breena, the Demagogue
Breena, the Demagogue

Felisa, Fang of Silverquill
Felisa, Fang of Silverquill

Veyran, Voice of Duality
Veyran, Voice of Duality

Zaffai, Thunder Conductor
Zaffai, Thunder Conductor

Gyome, Master Chef
Gyome, Master Chef

Willowdusk, Essence Seer
Willowdusk, Essence Seer

Alibou, Ancient Witness
Alibou, Ancient Witness

Osgir, the Reconstructor
Osgir, the Reconstructor

Adrix and Nev, Twincasters
Adrix and Nev, Twincasters

Esix, Fractal Bloom
Esix, Fractal Bloom

Inkshield
Inkshield

Oversimplify
Oversimplify

Reinterpret
Reinterpret

Revival Experiment
Revival Experiment

Wake the Past
Wake the Past

Biomass Mutation
Biomass Mutation

Boros Charm
Boros Charm

Call the Skybreaker
Call the Skybreaker

Coiling Oracle
Coiling Oracle

Crackling Drake
Crackling Drake

Deathbringer Liege
Deathbringer Liege

Debtors' Knell
Debtors' Knell

Epic Experiment
Epic Experiment

Gaze of Granite
Gaze of Granite

Gluttonous Troll
Gluttonous Troll

Incubation // Incongruity
Incubation // Incongruity

Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer
Jor Kadeen, the Prevailer

Kaseto, Orochi Archmage
Kaseto, Orochi Archmage

Leyline Prowler
Leyline Prowler

Magister of Worth
Magister of Worth

Master Biomancer
Master Biomancer

Moldervine Reclamation
Moldervine Reclamation

Plaxcaster Frogling
Plaxcaster Frogling

Primal Empathy
Primal Empathy

Sapling of Colfenor
Sapling of Colfenor

Spitting Image
Spitting Image

Teysa, Envoy of Ghosts
Teysa, Envoy of Ghosts

Trygon Predator
Trygon Predator

Utter End
Utter End

COLORLESS

Desolation Twin
Desolation Twin

ARTIFACT

Elementalist's Palette
Elementalist's Palette

Geometric Nexus
Geometric Nexus

Tempting Contract
Tempting Contract

Triplicate Titan
Triplicate Titan

Alhammarret's Archive
Alhammarret's Archive

Arcane Signet
Arcane Signet

Bloodthirsty Blade
Bloodthirsty Blade

Boros Locket
Boros Locket

Bosh, Iron Golem
Bosh, Iron Golem

Burnished Hart
Burnished Hart

Commander's Sphere
Commander's Sphere

Coveted Jewel
Coveted Jewel

Druidic Satchel
Druidic Satchel

Duplicant
Duplicant

Elixir of Immortality
Elixir of Immortality

Hedron Archive
Hedron Archive

Ichor Wellspring
Ichor Wellspring

Idol of Oblivion
Idol of Oblivion

Izzet Signet
Izzet Signet

Key to the City
Key to the City

Loxodon Warhammer
Loxodon Warhammer

Meteor Golem
Meteor Golem

Mind Stone
Mind Stone

Mycosynth Wellspring
Mycosynth Wellspring

Myr Battlesphere
Myr Battlesphere

Orzhov Signet
Orzhov Signet

Paradise Plume
Paradise Plume

Pendant of Prosperity
Pendant of Prosperity

Pilgrim's Eye
Pilgrim's Eye

Pristine Talisman
Pristine Talisman

Pyromancer's Goggles
Pyromancer's Goggles

Scrap Trawler
Scrap Trawler

Sculpting Steel
Sculpting Steel

Simic Signet
Simic Signet

Sol Ring
Sol Ring

Solemn Simulacrum
Solemn Simulacrum

Spectral Searchlight
Spectral Searchlight

Steel Hellkite
Steel Hellkite

Steel Overseer
Steel Overseer

Sun Droplet
Sun Droplet

Talisman of Creativity
Talisman of Creativity

Talisman of Resilience
Talisman of Resilience

Thousand-Year Elixir
Thousand-Year Elixir

Unstable Obelisk
Unstable Obelisk

Venser's Journal
Venser's Journal

Victory Chimes
Victory Chimes

Well of Lost Dreams
Well of Lost Dreams

LAND

Study Hall
Study Hall

Witch's Clinic
Witch's Clinic

Ancient Den
Ancient Den

Barren Moor
Barren Moor

Battlefield Forge
Battlefield Forge

Blighted Cataract
Blighted Cataract

Blighted Woodland
Blighted Woodland

Bojuka Bog
Bojuka Bog

Boros Garrison
Boros Garrison

Caves of Koilos
Caves of Koilos

Command Tower
Command Tower

Darksteel Citadel
Darksteel Citadel

Desert of the Fervent
Desert of the Fervent

Desert of the Mindful
Desert of the Mindful

Exotic Orchard
Exotic Orchard

Forgotten Cave
Forgotten Cave

Gingerbread Cabin
Gingerbread Cabin

Golgari Rot Farm
Golgari Rot Farm

Great Furnace
Great Furnace

High Market
High Market

Izzet Boilerworks
Izzet Boilerworks

Jungle Hollow
Jungle Hollow

Llanowar Reborn
Llanowar Reborn

Llanowar Wastes
Llanowar Wastes

Lonely Sandbar
Lonely Sandbar

Lumbering Falls
Lumbering Falls

Mage-Ring Network
Mage-Ring Network

Memorial to Genius
Memorial to Genius

Mikokoro, Center of the Sea
Mikokoro, Center of the Sea

Mosswort Bridge
Mosswort Bridge

Myriad Landscape
Myriad Landscape

Novijen, Heart of Progress
Novijen, Heart of Progress

Opal Palace
Opal Palace

Oran-Rief, the Vastwood
Oran-Rief, the Vastwood

Orzhov Basilica
Orzhov Basilica

Phyrexia's Core
Phyrexia's Core

Radiant Fountain
Radiant Fountain

Reliquary Tower
Reliquary Tower

Rogue's Passage
Rogue's Passage

Sapseep Forest
Sapseep Forest

Scavenger Grounds
Scavenger Grounds

Secluded Steppe
Secluded Steppe

Shivan Reef
Shivan Reef

Simic Growth Chamber
Simic Growth Chamber

Slayers' Stronghold
Slayers' Stronghold

Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion
Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion

Tainted Field
Tainted Field

Tainted Wood
Tainted Wood

Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Epiphany

Temple of Malady
Temple of Malady

Temple of Mystery
Temple of Mystery

Temple of Silence
Temple of Silence

Temple of the False God
Temple of the False God

Temple of Triumph
Temple of Triumph

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Tranquil Thicket
Tranquil Thicket

Yavimaya Coast
Yavimaya Coast

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS