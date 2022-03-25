Wizards of the Coast

Check out the cards revealed from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate below. To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Abdel Adrian, Gorion's Ward

Ancient Gold Dragon

Archivist of Oghma

Ascend from Avernus

Astral Confrontation

Bane's Invoker

Banishment

Battle Angels of Tyr

Beckoning Will-o'-Wisp

Blessed Hippogriff

Contraband Livestock

Crystal Dragon

Cut a Deal

Dawnbringer Cleric

Ellyn Harbreeze, Busybody

Far Traveler

Flaming Fist

Flaming Fist Officer

Githzerai Monk

Goliath Paladin

Greatsword of Tyr

Guardian Naga

Guiding Bolt

Hammers of Moradin

Horn of Valhalla

Icewind Stalwart

Inspiring Leader

Lae'zel, Vlaakith's Champion

Lae'zel's Acrobatics

Legion Loyalty

Lulu, Loyal Hollyphant

Martial Impetus

Minimus Containment

Noble Heritage

Pegasus Guardian

Rasaad yn Bashir

Recruitment Drive

Rescuer Chwinga

Roving Harper

Scouting Hawk

Sculpted Sunburst

Slaughter the Strong

Steadfast Unicorn

Stoneskin

Tabaxi Toucaneers

Undercellar Sweep

Veteran Soldier

White Plume Adventurer

Windshaper Planetar

Wyrm's Crossing Patrol

Your Temple Is Under Attack

You're Confronted by Robbers

BLUE

Aarakocra Sneak

Alora, Merry Thief

Ancient Silver Dragon

Bane's Contingency

Blur

Candlekeep Inspiration

Candlekeep Sage

Cone of Cold

Contact Other Plane

Displacer Kitten

Draconic Lore

Dragonborn Looter

Dream Fracture

Dungeon Delver

Elminster's Simulacrum

Feywild Caretaker

Feywild Visitor

Font of Magic

Gale, Waterdeep Prodigy

Gale's Redirection

Goggles of Night

Gray Harbor Merfolk

Illithid Harvester

Imoen, Mystic Trickster

Irenicus's Vile Duplication

Juvenile Mist Dragon

Kenku Artificer

Kindred Discovery

Lapis Orb of Dragonkind

Modify Memory

Moonshae Pixie

Mystery Key

Nimbleclaw Adept

Oceanus Dragon

Pseudodragon Familiar

Psychic Impetus

Renari, Merchant of Marvels

Robe of the Archmagi

Run Away Together

Sailors' Bane

Sapphire Dragon

Sea Hag

Shameless Charlatan

Stunning Strike

Sword Coast Sailor

Sword Coast Serpent

Tomb of Horrors Adventurer

Tymora's Invoker

Vhal, Candlekeep Researcher

Volo, Itinerant Scholar

Winter Eladrin

Wizards of Thay

Young Blue Dragon

BLACK

Agent of the Iron Throne

Agent of the Shadow Thieves

Altar of Bhaal

Ambition's Cost

Ancient Brass Dragon

Armor of Shadows

Arms of Hadar

Astarion's Thirst

Atrocious Experiment

Blood Money

Bonecaller Cleric

Call to the Void

Cast Down

Chain Devil

Cloudkill

Criminal Past

Cultist of the Absolute

Deadly Dispute

Elder Brain

Eldritch Pact

Ghastly Death Tyrant

Ghost Lantern

Gray Slaad

Guildsworn Prowler

Hezrou

Intellect Devourer

Mold Folk

Murder

Myrkul's Edict

Myrkul's Invoker

Nefarious Imp

Nothic

Pact Weapon

Parasitic Impetus

Passageway Seer

Ravenloft Adventurer

Safana, Calimport Cutthroat

Sarevok, Deathbringer

Scion of Halaster

Shadowheart, Dark Justiciar

Sigil of Myrkul

Sivriss, Nightmare Speaker

Skullport Merchant

Stirge

Summon Undead

Thieves' Tools

Topaz Dragon

Underdark Explorer

Vicious Battlerager

Viconia, Drow Apostate

Vrock

Zhentarim Bandit

RED

Amber Gristle O'Maul

Amethyst Dragon

Ancient Copper Dragon

Balor

Bhaal's Invoker

Bloodboil Sorcerer

Breath Weapon

Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind

Caves of Chaos Adventurer

Coronation of Chaos

Descent into Avernus

Dragon Cultist

Earth Tremor

Elturel Survivors

Fang Dragon

Firbolg Flutist

Fireball

Ganax, Astral Hunter

Genasi Enforcers

Gnoll War Band

Guild Artisan

Gut, True Soul Zealot

Hoarding Ogre

Ingenious Artillerist

Inspired Tinkering

Insufferable Balladeer

Javelin of Lightning

Karlach, Fury of Avernus

Lightning Bolt

Livaan, Cultist of Tiamat

Nemesis Phoenix

Pack Attack

Patron of the Arts

Popular Entertainer

Reckless Barbarian

Shiny Impetus

Stirring Bard

Storm King's Thunder

Street Urchin

Swashbuckler Extraordinaire

Taunting Kobold

Tavern Brawler

Thunderwave

Tiamat's Fanatics

Two-Handed Axe

Wand of Wonder

Warehouse Thief

Wild Magic Surge

Wrathful Red Dragon

Wyll, Blade of Frontiers

Wyll's Reversal

Young Red Dragon

You've Been Caught Stealing

GREEN

Acolyte of Bahamut

Ambitious Dragonborn

Ancient Bronze Dragon

Avenging Hunter

Band Together

Barroom Brawl

Bramble Sovereign

Carefree Swinemaster

Circle of the Land Druid

Cloakwood Hermit

Cloakwood Swarmkeeper

Colossal Badger

Draconic Muralists

Dread Linnorm

Druid of the Emerald Grove

Druidic Ritual

Earthquake Dragon

Emerald Dragon

Erinis, Gloom Stalker

Ettercap

Explore the Underdark

Giant Ankheg

Halsin, Emerald Archdruid

Hardy Outlander

Jade Orb of Dragonkind

Jaheira, Friend of the Forest

Jaheira's Respite

Lurking Green Dragon

Majestic Genesis

Master Chef

Monster Manual

Myconid Spore Tender

Nature's Lore

Overwhelming Encounter

Owlbear Cub

Owlbear Shepherd

Poison the Blade

Predatory Impetus

Raised by Giants

Saddle of the Cavalier

Scaled Nurturer

Sharpshooter Elf

Silvanus's Invoker

Skanos Dragonheart

Skullwinder

Split the Spoils

Traverse the Outlands

Undercellar Myconid

Undermountain Adventurer

Wilson, Refined Grizzly

You Look Upon the Tarrasque

You Meet in a Tavern

MULTICOLORED

Alaundo the Seer

Astarion, the Decadent

Baba Lysaga, Night Witch

Bane, Lord of Darkness

Bhaal, Lord of Murder

Cadira, Caller of the Small

Commander Liara Portyr

The Council of Four

Duke Ulder Ravengard

Dynaheir, Invoker Adept

Elminster

Gluntch, the Bestower

Gorion, Wise Mentor

Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter

Jon Irenicus, Shattered One

Kagha, Shadow Archdruid

Korlessa, Scale Singer

Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy

Mahadi, Emporium Master

Mazzy, Truesword Paladin

Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm

Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes

Minthara, Merciless Soul

Myrkul, Lord of Bones

Neera, Wild Mage

Nine-Fingers Keene

Oji, the Exquisite Blade

Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss

Raphael, Fiendish Savior

Rilsa Rael, Kingpin

Tasha, the Witch Queen

Thrakkus the Butcher

Zevlor, Elturel Exile

COLORLESS

Faceless One

ARTIFACT

Arcane Encyclopedia

Arcane Signet

Bag of Holding

Basilisk Collar

Blade of Selves

Bronze Walrus

Burnished Hart

Campfire

Charcoal Diamond

Chardalyn Dragon

Cloak of the Bat

Clockwork Fox

Decanter of Endless Water

Dire Mimic

Drillworks Mole

Dungeoneer's Pack

Fire Diamond

Fraying Line

Gate Colossus

Geode Golem

Iron Mastiff

Lantern of Revealing

Manifold Key

Marble Diamond

Marching Duodrone

Marut

Meteor Golem

Mighty Servant of Leuk-o

Mind Stone

Mirror of Life Trapping

Moss Diamond

Nautiloid Ship

Navigation Orb

Nimblewright Schematic

Noble's Purse

Patriar's Seal

Pilgrim's Eye

Prized Statue

Prophetic Prism

Rug of Smothering

Sky Diamond

Stonespeaker Crystal

Swiftfoot Boots

Trailblazer's Torch

Treasure Keeper

Universal Solvent

Vexing Puzzlebox

Wayfarer's Bauble

LAND

Baldur's Gate

Basilisk Gate

Black Dragon Gate

Bountiful Promenade

Citadel Gate

Cliffgate

Command Tower

Evolving Wilds

Gond Gate

Heap Gate

Luxury Suite

Manor Gate

Morphic Pool

Reflecting Pool

Sea Gate

Sea of Clouds

Spire Garden

Plains

Plains

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

Forest

Forest

