Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery
Check out the cards revealed from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate below. To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Abdel Adrian, Gorion's Ward
Ancient Gold Dragon
Archivist of Oghma
Ascend from Avernus
Astral Confrontation
Bane's Invoker
Banishment
Battle Angels of Tyr
Beckoning Will-o'-Wisp
Blessed Hippogriff
Contraband Livestock
Crystal Dragon
Cut a Deal
Dawnbringer Cleric
Ellyn Harbreeze, Busybody
Far Traveler
Flaming Fist
Flaming Fist Officer
Githzerai Monk
Goliath Paladin
Greatsword of Tyr
Guardian Naga
Guiding Bolt
Hammers of Moradin
Horn of Valhalla
Icewind Stalwart
Inspiring Leader
Lae'zel, Vlaakith's Champion
Lae'zel's Acrobatics
Legion Loyalty
Lulu, Loyal Hollyphant
Martial Impetus
Minimus Containment
Noble Heritage
Pegasus Guardian
Rasaad yn Bashir
Recruitment Drive
Rescuer Chwinga
Roving Harper
Scouting Hawk
Sculpted Sunburst
Slaughter the Strong
Steadfast Unicorn
Stoneskin
Tabaxi Toucaneers
Undercellar Sweep
Veteran Soldier
White Plume Adventurer
Windshaper Planetar
Wyrm's Crossing Patrol
Your Temple Is Under Attack
You're Confronted by Robbers
BLUE
Aarakocra Sneak
Alora, Merry Thief
Ancient Silver Dragon
Bane's Contingency
Blur
Candlekeep Inspiration
Candlekeep Sage
Cone of Cold
Contact Other Plane
Displacer Kitten
Draconic Lore
Dragonborn Looter
Dream Fracture
Dungeon Delver
Elminster's Simulacrum
Feywild Caretaker
Feywild Visitor
Font of Magic
Gale, Waterdeep Prodigy
Gale's Redirection
Goggles of Night
Gray Harbor Merfolk
Illithid Harvester
Imoen, Mystic Trickster
Irenicus's Vile Duplication
Juvenile Mist Dragon
Kenku Artificer
Kindred Discovery
Lapis Orb of Dragonkind
Modify Memory
Moonshae Pixie
Mystery Key
Nimbleclaw Adept
Oceanus Dragon
Pseudodragon Familiar
Psychic Impetus
Renari, Merchant of Marvels
Robe of the Archmagi
Run Away Together
Sailors' Bane
Sapphire Dragon
Sea Hag
Shameless Charlatan
Stunning Strike
Sword Coast Sailor
Sword Coast Serpent
Tomb of Horrors Adventurer
Tymora's Invoker
Vhal, Candlekeep Researcher
Volo, Itinerant Scholar
Winter Eladrin
Wizards of Thay
Young Blue Dragon
BLACK
Agent of the Iron Throne
Agent of the Shadow Thieves
Altar of Bhaal
Ambition's Cost
Ancient Brass Dragon
Armor of Shadows
Arms of Hadar
Astarion's Thirst
Atrocious Experiment
Blood Money
Bonecaller Cleric
Call to the Void
Cast Down
Chain Devil
Cloudkill
Criminal Past
Cultist of the Absolute
Deadly Dispute
Elder Brain
Eldritch Pact
Ghastly Death Tyrant
Ghost Lantern
Gray Slaad
Guildsworn Prowler
Hezrou
Intellect Devourer
Mold Folk
Murder
Myrkul's Edict
Myrkul's Invoker
Nefarious Imp
Nothic
Pact Weapon
Parasitic Impetus
Passageway Seer
Ravenloft Adventurer
Safana, Calimport Cutthroat
Sarevok, Deathbringer
Scion of Halaster
Shadowheart, Dark Justiciar
Sigil of Myrkul
Sivriss, Nightmare Speaker
Skullport Merchant
Stirge
Summon Undead
Thieves' Tools
Topaz Dragon
Underdark Explorer
Vicious Battlerager
Viconia, Drow Apostate
Vrock
Zhentarim Bandit
RED
Amber Gristle O'Maul
Amethyst Dragon
Ancient Copper Dragon
Balor
Bhaal's Invoker
Bloodboil Sorcerer
Breath Weapon
Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind
Caves of Chaos Adventurer
Coronation of Chaos
Descent into Avernus
Dragon Cultist
Earth Tremor
Elturel Survivors
Fang Dragon
Firbolg Flutist
Fireball
Ganax, Astral Hunter
Genasi Enforcers
Gnoll War Band
Guild Artisan
Gut, True Soul Zealot
Hoarding Ogre
Ingenious Artillerist
Inspired Tinkering
Insufferable Balladeer
Javelin of Lightning
Karlach, Fury of Avernus
Lightning Bolt
Livaan, Cultist of Tiamat
Nemesis Phoenix
Pack Attack
Patron of the Arts
Popular Entertainer
Reckless Barbarian
Shiny Impetus
Stirring Bard
Storm King's Thunder
Street Urchin
Swashbuckler Extraordinaire
Taunting Kobold
Tavern Brawler
Thunderwave
Tiamat's Fanatics
Two-Handed Axe
Wand of Wonder
Warehouse Thief
Wild Magic Surge
Wrathful Red Dragon
Wyll, Blade of Frontiers
Wyll's Reversal
Young Red Dragon
You've Been Caught Stealing
GREEN
Acolyte of Bahamut
Ambitious Dragonborn
Ancient Bronze Dragon
Avenging Hunter
Band Together
Barroom Brawl
Bramble Sovereign
Carefree Swinemaster
Circle of the Land Druid
Cloakwood Hermit
Cloakwood Swarmkeeper
Colossal Badger
Draconic Muralists
Dread Linnorm
Druid of the Emerald Grove
Druidic Ritual
Earthquake Dragon
Emerald Dragon
Erinis, Gloom Stalker
Ettercap
Explore the Underdark
Giant Ankheg
Halsin, Emerald Archdruid
Hardy Outlander
Jade Orb of Dragonkind
Jaheira, Friend of the Forest
Jaheira's Respite
Lurking Green Dragon
Majestic Genesis
Master Chef
Monster Manual
Myconid Spore Tender
Nature's Lore
Overwhelming Encounter
Owlbear Cub
Owlbear Shepherd
Poison the Blade
Predatory Impetus
Raised by Giants
Saddle of the Cavalier
Scaled Nurturer
Sharpshooter Elf
Silvanus's Invoker
Skanos Dragonheart
Skullwinder
Split the Spoils
Traverse the Outlands
Undercellar Myconid
Undermountain Adventurer
Wilson, Refined Grizzly
You Look Upon the Tarrasque
You Meet in a Tavern
MULTICOLORED
Alaundo the Seer
Astarion, the Decadent
Baba Lysaga, Night Witch
Bane, Lord of Darkness
Bhaal, Lord of Murder
Cadira, Caller of the Small
Commander Liara Portyr
The Council of Four
Duke Ulder Ravengard
Dynaheir, Invoker Adept
Elminster
Gluntch, the Bestower
Gorion, Wise Mentor
Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter
Jon Irenicus, Shattered One
Kagha, Shadow Archdruid
Korlessa, Scale Singer
Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy
Mahadi, Emporium Master
Mazzy, Truesword Paladin
Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm
Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes
Minthara, Merciless Soul
Myrkul, Lord of Bones
Neera, Wild Mage
Nine-Fingers Keene
Oji, the Exquisite Blade
Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss
Raphael, Fiendish Savior
Rilsa Rael, Kingpin
Tasha, the Witch Queen
Thrakkus the Butcher
Zevlor, Elturel Exile
COLORLESS
Faceless One
ARTIFACT
Arcane Encyclopedia
Arcane Signet
Bag of Holding
Basilisk Collar
Blade of Selves
Bronze Walrus
Burnished Hart
Campfire
Charcoal Diamond
Chardalyn Dragon
Cloak of the Bat
Clockwork Fox
Decanter of Endless Water
Dire Mimic
Drillworks Mole
Dungeoneer's Pack
Fire Diamond
Fraying Line
Gate Colossus
Geode Golem
Iron Mastiff
Lantern of Revealing
Manifold Key
Marble Diamond
Marching Duodrone
Marut
Meteor Golem
Mighty Servant of Leuk-o
Mind Stone
Mirror of Life Trapping
Moss Diamond
Nautiloid Ship
Navigation Orb
Nimblewright Schematic
Noble's Purse
Patriar's Seal
Pilgrim's Eye
Prized Statue
Prophetic Prism
Rug of Smothering
Sky Diamond
Stonespeaker Crystal
Swiftfoot Boots
Trailblazer's Torch
Treasure Keeper
Universal Solvent
Vexing Puzzlebox
Wayfarer's Bauble
LAND
Baldur's Gate
Basilisk Gate
Black Dragon Gate
Bountiful Promenade
Citadel Gate
Cliffgate
Command Tower
Evolving Wilds
Gond Gate
Heap Gate
Luxury Suite
Manor Gate
Morphic Pool
Reflecting Pool
Sea Gate
Sea of Clouds
Spire Garden
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
