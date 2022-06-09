Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Art Cards
Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Set Boosters include an art card showcasing one of 81 epic illustrations from the set. Better yet, 1 in 20 art cards opened are gold stamped with an artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol.
Learn more about Set Boosters—and the other awesome things you can find inside them—from the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Product Overview and check out the art cards themselves below (non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol).
Note: Art cards 1–27 have monster stats on the back side.
DOUBLE-SIDED ART CARDS
Lurking Green Dragon Art Card 1/81
Ancient Brass Dragon Art Card 2/81
Ancient Bronze Dragon Art Card 3/81
Ancient Copper Dragon Art Card 4/81
Ancient Gold Dragon Art Card 5/81
Ancient Silver Dragon Art Card 6/81
Balor Art Card 7/81
Chain Devil Art Card 8/81
Chardalyn Dragon Art Card 9/81
Death Kiss Art Card 10/81
Ghastly Death Tyrant Art Card 11/81
Mocking Doppelganger Art Card 12/81
Elder Brain Art Card 13/81
Ettercap Art Card 14/81
Gray Slaad Art Card 15/81
Guardian Naga Art Card 16/81
Hezrou Art Card 17/81
Lulu, Loyal Hollyphant Art Card 18/81
Nefarious Imp Art Card 19/81
Intellect Devourer Art Card 20/81
Marut Art Card 21/81
Consuming Aberration Art Card 22/81
Mold Folk Art Card 23/81
Myconid Spore Tender Art Card 24/81
Nothic Art Card 25/81
Treasure Keeper Art Card 26/81
Young Blue Dragon Art Card 27/81
SINGLE-SIDED ART CARDS
Ancient Gold Dragon Art Card 28/81
Kindred Discovery Art Card 29/81
Renari, Merchant of Marvels Art Card 30/81
Brainstealer Dragon Art Card 31/81
Sivriss, Nightmare Speaker Art Card 32/81
Baeloth Barrityl, Entertainer Art Card 33/81
Karlach, Fury of Avernus Art Card 34/81
Owlbear Shepherd Art Card 35/81
Elminster Art Card 36/81
Jon Irenicus, Shattered One Art Card 37/81
Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes Art Card 38/81
Myrkul, Lord of Bones Art Card 39/81
Raphael, Fiendish Savior Art Card 40/81
Tasha, the Witch Queen Art Card 41/81
Zevlor, Elturel Exile Art Card 42/81
Clockwork Fox Art Card 43/81
Ancient Gold Dragon Art Card 44/81
Lae'zel, Vlaakith's Champion Art Card 45/81
Lulu, Loyal Hollyphant Art Card 46/81
Ancient Silver Dragon Art Card 47/81
Volo, Itinerant Scholar Art Card 48/81
Ancient Brass Dragon Art Card 49/81
Sarevok, Deathbringer Art Card 50/81
Sivriss, Nightmare Speaker Art Card 51/81
Ancient Copper Dragon Art Card 52/81
Ganax, Astral Hunter Art Card 53/81
Karlach, Fury of Avernus Art Card 54/81
Livaan, Cultist of Tiamat Art Card 55/81
Nemesis Phoenix Art Card 56/81
Taunting Kobold Art Card 57/81
Ancient Bronze Dragon Art Card 58/81
Bramble Sovereign Art Card 59/81
Wilson, Refined Grizzly Art Card 60/81
Alaundo the Seer Art Card 61/81
Astarion, the Decadent Art Card 62/81
Bhaal, Lord of Murder Art Card 63/81
Elminster Art Card 64/81
Gluntch, the Bestower Art Card 65/81
Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter Art Card 66/81
Jon Irenicus, Shattered One Art Card 67/81
Korlessa, Scale Singer Art Card 68/81
Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy Art Card 69/81
Mahadi, Emporium Master Art Card 70/81
Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm Art Card 71/81
Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes Art Card 72/81
Myrkul, Lord of Bones Art Card 73/81
Neera, Wild Mage Art Card 74/81
Raphael, Fiendish Savior Art Card 75/81
Tasha, the Witch Queen Art Card 76/81
Thrakkus the Butcher Art Card 77/81
Zevlor, Elturel Exile Art Card 78/81
Decanter of Endless Water Art Card 79/81
Nautiloid Ship Art Card 80/81
Stonespeaker Crystal Art Card 81/81