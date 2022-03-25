Check out the variant cards revealed from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate below. To view the regular cards, check out our Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE

Ancient Gold Dragon
Battle Angels of Tyr
Legion Loyalty
Abdel Adrian, Gorion's Ward
Ancient Gold Dragon
Ellyn Harbreeze, Busybody
Lae'zel, Vlaakith's Champion
Lulu, Loyal Hollyphant
Rasaad yn Bashir
Abdel Adrian, Gorion's Ward
Ellyn Harbreeze, Busybody
Far Traveler
Flaming Fist
Inspiring Leader
Lae'zel, Vlaakith's Champion
Lulu, Loyal Hollyphant
Noble Heritage
Rasaad yn Bashir
Veteran Soldier
Archivist of Oghma
Ascend from Avernus
Horn of Valhalla
Lae'zel's Acrobatics
Sculpted Sunburst
White Plume Adventurer
Windshaper Planetar
BLUE

Ancient Silver Dragon
Alora, Merry Thief
Ancient Silver Dragon
Gale, Waterdeep Prodigy
Goggles of Night
Imoen, Mystic Trickster
Renari, Merchant of Marvels
Vhal, Candlekeep Researcher
Volo, Itinerant Scholar
Alora, Merry Thief
Candlekeep Sage
Dungeon Delver
Feywild Visitor
Gale, Waterdeep Prodigy
Imoen, Mystic Trickster
Renari, Merchant of Marvels
Shameless Charlatan
Sword Coast Sailor
Vhal, Candlekeep Researcher
Volo, Itinerant Scholar
Displacer Kitten
Elminster's Simulacrum
Font of Magic
Gale's Redirection
Illithid Harvester
Kindred Discovery
Robe of the Archmagi
Tomb of Horrors Adventurer
Wizards of Thay
BLACK

Ancient Brass Dragon
Ancient Brass Dragon
Safana, Calimport Cutthroat
Sarevok, Deathbringer
Shadowheart, Dark Justiciar
Sivriss, Nightmare Speaker
Viconia, Drow Apostate
Agent of the Iron Throne
Agent of the Shadow Thieves
Criminal Past
Cultist of the Absolute
Safana, Calimport Cutthroat
Sarevok, Deathbringer
Scion of Halaster
Shadowheart, Dark Justiciar
Sivriss, Nightmare Speaker
Viconia, Drow Apostate
Altar of Bhaal
Astarion's Thirst
Blood Money
Call to the Void
Elder Brain
Eldritch Pact
Intellect Devourer
Pact Weapon
Ravenloft Adventurer
Elder Brain
RED

Ancient Copper Dragon
Amber Gristle O'Maul
Ancient Copper Dragon
Fireball
Ganax, Astral Hunter
Gut, True Soul Zealot
Karlach, Fury of Avernus
Lightning Bolt
Livaan, Cultist of Tiamat
Nemesis Phoenix
Taunting Kobold
Wyll, Blade of Frontiers
Amber Gristle O'Maul
Dragon Cultist
Ganax, Astral Hunter
Guild Artisan
Gut, True Soul Zealot
Karlach, Fury of Avernus
Livaan, Cultist of Tiamat
Popular Entertainer
Street Urchin
Tavern Brawler
Wyll, Blade of Frontiers
Balor
Caves of Chaos Adventurer
Descent into Avernus
Elturel Survivors
Firbolg Flutist
Storm King's Thunder
Wand of Wonder
Wrathful Red Dragon
Wyll's Reversal
Wand of Wonder
GREEN

Ancient Bronze Dragon
Bramble Sovereign
Ancient Bronze Dragon
Erinis, Gloom Stalker
Halsin, Emerald Archdruid
Jaheira, Friend of the Forest
Skanos Dragonheart
Wilson, Refined Grizzly
Acolyte of Bahamut
Cloakwood Hermit
Erinis, Gloom Stalker
Halsin, Emerald Archdruid
Hardy Outlander
Jaheira, Friend of the Forest
Master Chef
Raised by Giants
Skanos Dragonheart
Wilson, Refined Grizzly
Barroom Brawl
Earthquake Dragon
Jaheira's Respite
Majestic Genesis
Monster Manual
Owlbear Cub
Traverse the Outlands
Undermountain Adventurer
MULTICOLORED

Elminster
Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes
Tasha, the Witch Queen
Alaundo the Seer
Astarion, the Decadent
Baba Lysaga, Night Witch
Bane, Lord of Darkness
Bhaal, Lord of Murder
Cadira, Caller of the Small
Commander Liara Portyr
The Council of Four
Duke Ulder Ravengard
Dynaheir, Invoker Adept
Gluntch, the Bestower
Gorion, Wise Mentor
Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter
Jon Irenicus, Shattered One
Kagha, Shadow Archdruid
Korlessa, Scale Singer
Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy
Mahadi, Emporium Master
Mazzy, Truesword Paladin
Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm
Minthara, Merciless Soul
Myrkul, Lord of Bones
Neera, Wild Mage
Nine-Fingers Keene
Oji, the Exquisite Blade
Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss
Raphael, Fiendish Savior
Rilsa Rael, Kingpin
Thrakkus the Butcher
Zevlor, Elturel Exile
Alaundo the Seer
Astarion, the Decadent
Baba Lysaga, Night Witch
Bane, Lord of Darkness
Bhaal, Lord of Murder
Cadira, Caller of the Small
Commander Liara Portyr
The Council of Four
Duke Ulder Ravengard
Dynaheir, Invoker Adept
Gluntch, the Bestower
Gorion, Wise Mentor
Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter
Jon Irenicus, Shattered One
Kagha, Shadow Archdruid
Korlessa, Scale Singer
Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy
Mahadi, Emporium Master
Mazzy, Truesword Paladin
Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm
Minthara, Merciless Soul
Myrkul, Lord of Bones
Neera, Wild Mage
Nine-Fingers Keene
Oji, the Exquisite Blade
Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss
Raphael, Fiendish Savior
Rilsa Rael, Kingpin
Thrakkus the Butcher
Zevlor, Elturel Exile
ARTIFACT

Nautiloid Ship
Vexing Puzzlebox
Charcoal Diamond
Cloak of the Bat
Decanter of Endless Water
Fire Diamond
Marble Diamond
Marching Duodrone
Moss Diamond
Sky Diamond
Stonespeaker Crystal
Basilisk Collar
Blade of Selves
Fraying Line
Mighty Servant of Leuk-o
Mirror of Life Trapping
LAND

Baldur's Gate
Bountiful Promenade
Luxury Suite
Morphic Pool
Reflecting Pool
Sea of Clouds
Spire Garden
