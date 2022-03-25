Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Variant Card Image Gallery
Check out the variant cards revealed from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate below. To view the regular cards, check out our Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate Card Image Gallery.
WHITE
Ancient Gold Dragon
Battle Angels of Tyr
Legion Loyalty
Abdel Adrian, Gorion's Ward
Ellyn Harbreeze, Busybody
Lae'zel, Vlaakith's Champion
Lulu, Loyal Hollyphant
Rasaad yn Bashir
Far Traveler
Flaming Fist
Inspiring Leader
Noble Heritage
Veteran Soldier
Archivist of Oghma
Ascend from Avernus
Horn of Valhalla
Lae'zel's Acrobatics
Sculpted Sunburst
White Plume Adventurer
Windshaper Planetar
BLUE
Ancient Silver Dragon
Alora, Merry Thief
Goggles of Night
Renari, Merchant of Marvels
Candlekeep Sage
Dungeon Delver
Feywild Visitor
Shameless Charlatan
Sword Coast Sailor
Displacer Kitten
Elminster's Simulacrum
Font of Magic
Gale's Redirection
Illithid Harvester
Kindred Discovery
Robe of the Archmagi
Tomb of Horrors Adventurer
Wizards of Thay
BLACK
Ancient Brass Dragon
Sarevok, Deathbringer
Agent of the Iron Throne
Agent of the Shadow Thieves
Criminal Past
Cultist of the Absolute
Altar of Bhaal
Astarion's Thirst
Blood Money
Call to the Void
Elder Brain
Eldritch Pact
Intellect Devourer
Pact Weapon
Ravenloft Adventurer
RED
Ancient Copper Dragon
Amber Gristle O'Maul
Fireball
Lightning Bolt
Nemesis Phoenix
Taunting Kobold
Dragon Cultist
Guild Artisan
Popular Entertainer
Street Urchin
Tavern Brawler
Balor
Caves of Chaos Adventurer
Descent into Avernus
Elturel Survivors
Firbolg Flutist
Storm King's Thunder
Wand of Wonder
Wrathful Red Dragon
Wyll's Reversal
GREEN
Ancient Bronze Dragon
Bramble Sovereign
Halsin, Emerald Archdruid
Acolyte of Bahamut
Cloakwood Hermit
Hardy Outlander
Master Chef
Raised by Giants
Barroom Brawl
Earthquake Dragon
Jaheira's Respite
Majestic Genesis
Monster Manual
Owlbear Cub
Traverse the Outlands
Undermountain Adventurer
MULTICOLORED
Elminster
Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes
Tasha, the Witch Queen
Alaundo the Seer
Astarion, the Decadent
Baba Lysaga, Night Witch
Bane, Lord of Darkness
Bhaal, Lord of Murder
Cadira, Caller of the Small
Commander Liara Portyr
The Council of Four
Duke Ulder Ravengard
Dynaheir, Invoker Adept
Gluntch, the Bestower
Gorion, Wise Mentor
Jan Jansen, Chaos Crafter
Jon Irenicus, Shattered One
Kagha, Shadow Archdruid
Korlessa, Scale Singer
Lozhan, Dragons' Legacy
Mahadi, Emporium Master
Mazzy, Truesword Paladin
Miirym, Sentinel Wyrm
Minthara, Merciless Soul
Myrkul, Lord of Bones
Neera, Wild Mage
Nine-Fingers Keene
Oji, the Exquisite Blade
Raggadragga, Goreguts Boss
Raphael, Fiendish Savior
Rilsa Rael, Kingpin
Thrakkus the Butcher
Zevlor, Elturel Exile
ARTIFACT
Nautiloid Ship
Vexing Puzzlebox
Charcoal Diamond
Cloak of the Bat
Decanter of Endless Water
Fire Diamond
Marble Diamond
Marching Duodrone
Moss Diamond
Sky Diamond
Stonespeaker Crystal
Basilisk Collar
Blade of Selves
Fraying Line
Mighty Servant of Leuk-o
Mirror of Life Trapping
LAND
Baldur's Gate
Bountiful Promenade
Luxury Suite
Morphic Pool
Reflecting Pool
Sea of Clouds
Spire Garden
