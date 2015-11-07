Commander (2015 Edition)
Ajani’s Chosen
Angel of Serenity
Arbiter of Knollridge
Aura of Silence
Banishing Light
Bastion Protector
Cage of Hands
Celestial Ancient
Celestial Archon
Crib Swap
Dawn to Dusk
Dawnbreak Reclaimer
Dawnglare Invoker
Dictate of Heliod
Faith’s Fetters
Ghostblade Eidolon
Grasp of Fate
Herald of the Host
Jareth, Leonine Titan
Kalemne’s Captain
Karmic Justice
Kor Sanctifiers
Marshal’s Anthem
Mesa Enchantress
Monk Idealist
Open the Vaults
Oreskos Explorer
Orim’s Thunder
Righteous Confluence
Seal of Cleansing
Shielded by Faith
Sigil of the Empty Throne
Silent Sentinel
Sun Titan
Victory’s Herald
Vow of Duty
Ætherize
Æthersnatch
Bident of Thassa
Blatant Thievery
Blue Sun’s Zenith
Blustersquall
Brainstorm
Broodbirth Viper
Day of the Dragons
Dominate
Echoing Truth
Fact or Fiction
Gigantoplasm
Illusory Ambusher
Jace’s Archivist
Lone Revenant
Mirror Match
Mulldrifter
Mystic Confluence
Mystic Retrieval
Ninja of the Deep Hours
Plaxmanta
Preordain
Rapid Hybridization
Reins of Power
Repeal
Rite of Replication
Sleep
Stolen Goods
Stroke of Genius
Synthetic Destiny
Talrand, Sky Summoner
Thought Reflection
Windfall
Altar’s Reap
Ambition’s Cost
Ancient Craving
Banshee of the Dread Choir
Barter in Blood
Black Market
Blood Bairn
Butcher of Malakir
Champion of Stray Souls
Corpse Augur
Daxos’s Torment
Deadly Tempest
Diabolic Servitude
Doomwake Giant
Dread Summons
Dreadbringer Lampads
Eater of Hope
Extractor Demon
Fallen Ideal
Fate Unraveler
Gild
Grave Peril
Nighthowler
Phyrexian Arena
Phyrexian Plaguelord
Phyrexian Rager
Phyrexian Reclamation
Rise from the Grave
Scourge of Nel Toth
Seal of Doom
Sever the Bloodline
Shriekmaw
Thief of Blood
Underworld Connections
Victimize
Vow of Malice
Wretched Confluence
Act of Aggression
Awaken the Sky Tyrant
Borderland Behemoth
Breath of Darigaaz
Chain Reaction
Charmbreaker Devils
Comet Storm
Curse of the Nightly Hunt
Desolation Giant
Desperate Ravings
Disaster Radius
Dragon Mage
Dream Pillager
Earthquake
Faithless Looting
Fall of the Hammer
Fiery Confluence
Fumiko the Lowblood
Hamletback Goliath
Hammerfist Giant
Hostility
Hunted Dragon
Inferno Titan
Magma Giant
Magmaquake
Magus of the Wheel
Meteor Blast
Mizzium Mortars
Mizzix’s Mastery
Rite of the Raging Storm
Stinkdrinker Daredevil
Stoneshock Giant
Sunrise Sovereign
Taurean Mauler
Thundercloud Shaman
Urza’s Rage
Vandalblast
Warchief Giant
Warstorm Surge
Word of Seizing
Acidic Slime
Arachnogenesis
Arbor Colossus
Bane of Progress
Beastmaster Ascension
Bloodspore Thrinax
Caller of the Claw
Caller of the Pack
Centaur Vinecrasher
Chameleon Colossus
Cloudthresher
Cobra Trap
Desert Twister
Elvish Visionary
Eternal Witness
Experiment One
Ezuri’s Predation
Forgotten Ancient
Great Oak Guardian
Indrik Stomphowler
Kessig Cagebreakers
Kodama’s Reach
Krosan Grip
Loaming Shaman
Mulch
Mycoloth
Noble Quarry
Ohran Viper
Overrun
Overwhelming Stampede
Patagia Viper
Pathbreaker Ibex
Primal Growth
Rampant Growth
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Satyr Wayfinder
Skullwinder
Spider Spawning
Stingerfling Spider
Terastodon
Thelonite Hermit
Tribute to the Wild
Verdant Confluence
Verdant Force
Viridian Emissary
Viridian Shaman
Viridian Zealot
Wall of Blossoms
Wood Elves
Anya, Merciless Angel
Arjun, the Shifting Flame
Biomantic Mastery
Call the Skybreaker
Coiling Oracle
Cold-Eyed Selkie
Counterflux
Daxos the Returned
Death Grasp
Epic Experiment
Etherium-Horn Sorcerer
Ezuri, Claw of Progress
Firemind’s Foresight
Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
Goblin Electromancer
Golgari Charm
Grisly Salvage
Jarad, Golgari Lich Lord
Kalemne, Disciple of Iroas
Karlov of the Ghost Council
Kaseto, Orochi Archmage
Korozda Guildmage
Lorescale Coatl
Lotleth Troll
Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest
Melek, Izzet Paragon
Meren of Clan Nel Toth
Mizzix of the Izmagnus
Mystic Snake
Necromancer’s Covenant
Prime Speaker Zegana
Prophetic Bolt
Putrefy
Snakeform
Steam Augury
Teysa, Envoy of Ghosts
Treasury Thrull
Trygon Predator
Underworld Coinsmith
Vulturous Zombie
Wistful Selkie
Basalt Monolith
Blade of Selves
Bonehoard
Boros Cluestone
Boros Signet
Burnished Hart
Coldsteel Heart
Crystal Chimes
Darksteel Ingot
Dreamstone Hedron
Eldrazi Monument
Fellwar Stone
Golgari Signet
Izzet Signet
Lightning Greaves
Loxodon Warhammer
Mind Stone
Orochi Hatchery
Orzhov Cluestone
Orzhov Signet
Psychosis Crawler
Sandstone Oracle
Scytheclaw
Seal of the Guildpact
Seer’s Sundial
Simic Keyrune
Simic Signet
Skullclamp
Sol Ring
Solemn Simulacrum
Staff of Nin
Swiftfoot Boots
Sword of Vengeance
Thought Vessel
Urza’s Incubator
Wayfarer’s Bauble
Worn Powerstone
Ancient Amphitheater
Barren Moor
Blasted Landscape
Boros Garrison
Boros Guildgate
Command Beacon
Command Tower
Drifting Meadow
Evolving Wilds
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forgotten Cave
Ghost Quarter
Golgari Guildgate
Golgari Rot Farm
Grim Backwoods
High Market
Island
Island
Island
Island
Izzet Boilerworks
Izzet Guildgate
Jungle Hollow
Llanowar Reborn
Mosswort Bridge
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
New Benalia
Novijen, Heart of Progress
Oran-Rief, the Vastwood
Orzhov Basilica
Orzhov Guildgate
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Polluted Mire
Reliquary Tower
Rogue’s Passage
Scoured Barrens
Secluded Steppe
Simic Growth Chamber
Simic Guildgate
Slippery Karst
Smoldering Crater
Spinerock Knoll
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swiftwater Cliffs
Tainted Field
Tainted Wood
Temple of the False God
Terramorphic Expanse
Thornwood Falls
Vivid Crag
Vivid Creek
Vivid Grove
Vivid Marsh
Vivid Meadow
Wind-Scarred Crag
Zoetic Cavern
