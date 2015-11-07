 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

Ajani’s Chosen
Ajani’s Chosen

Angel of Serenity
Angel of Serenity

Arbiter of Knollridge
Arbiter of Knollridge

Aura of Silence
Aura of Silence

Banishing Light
Banishing Light

Bastion Protector
Bastion Protector

Cage of Hands
Cage of Hands

Celestial Ancient
Celestial Ancient

Celestial Archon
Celestial Archon

Crib Swap
Crib Swap

Dawn to Dusk
Dawn to Dusk

Dawnbreak Reclaimer
Dawnbreak Reclaimer

Dawnglare Invoker
Dawnglare Invoker

Dictate of Heliod
Dictate of Heliod

Faith’s Fetters
Faith’s Fetters

Ghostblade Eidolon
Ghostblade Eidolon

Grasp of Fate
Grasp of Fate

Herald of the Host
Herald of the Host

Jareth, Leonine Titan
Jareth, Leonine Titan

Kalemne’s Captain
Kalemne’s Captain

Karmic Justice
Karmic Justice

Kor Sanctifiers
Kor Sanctifiers

Marshal’s Anthem
Marshal’s Anthem

Mesa Enchantress
Mesa Enchantress

Monk Idealist
Monk Idealist

Open the Vaults
Open the Vaults

Oreskos Explorer
Oreskos Explorer

Orim’s Thunder
Orim’s Thunder

Righteous Confluence
Righteous Confluence

Seal of Cleansing
Seal of Cleansing

Shielded by Faith
Shielded by Faith

Sigil of the Empty Throne
Sigil of the Empty Throne

Silent Sentinel
Silent Sentinel

Sun Titan
Sun Titan

Victory’s Herald
Victory’s Herald

Vow of Duty
Vow of Duty

Ætherize
Ætherize

Æthersnatch
Æthersnatch

Bident of Thassa
Bident of Thassa

Blatant Thievery
Blatant Thievery

Blue Sun’s Zenith
Blue Sun’s Zenith

Blustersquall
Blustersquall

Brainstorm
Brainstorm

Broodbirth Viper
Broodbirth Viper

Day of the Dragons
Day of the Dragons

Dominate
Dominate

Echoing Truth
Echoing Truth

Fact or Fiction
Fact or Fiction

Gigantoplasm
Gigantoplasm

Illusory Ambusher
Illusory Ambusher

Jace’s Archivist
Jace’s Archivist

Lone Revenant
Lone Revenant

Mirror Match
Mirror Match

Mulldrifter
Mulldrifter

Mystic Confluence
Mystic Confluence

Mystic Retrieval
Mystic Retrieval

Ninja of the Deep Hours
Ninja of the Deep Hours

Plaxmanta
Plaxmanta

Preordain
Preordain

Rapid Hybridization
Rapid Hybridization

Reins of Power
Reins of Power

Repeal
Repeal

Rite of Replication
Rite of Replication

Sleep
Sleep

Stolen Goods
Stolen Goods

Stroke of Genius
Stroke of Genius

Synthetic Destiny
Synthetic Destiny

Talrand, Sky Summoner
Talrand, Sky Summoner

Thought Reflection
Thought Reflection

Windfall
Windfall

Altar’s Reap
Altar’s Reap

Ambition’s Cost
Ambition’s Cost

Ancient Craving
Ancient Craving

Banshee of the Dread Choir
Banshee of the Dread Choir

Barter in Blood
Barter in Blood

Black Market
Black Market

Blood Bairn
Blood Bairn

Butcher of Malakir
Butcher of Malakir

Champion of Stray Souls
Champion of Stray Souls

Corpse Augur
Corpse Augur

Daxos’s Torment
Daxos’s Torment

Deadly Tempest
Deadly Tempest

Diabolic Servitude
Diabolic Servitude

Doomwake Giant
Doomwake Giant

Dread Summons
Dread Summons

Dreadbringer Lampads
Dreadbringer Lampads

Eater of Hope
Eater of Hope

Extractor Demon
Extractor Demon

Fallen Ideal
Fallen Ideal

Fate Unraveler
Fate Unraveler

Gild
Gild

Grave Peril
Grave Peril

Nighthowler
Nighthowler

Phyrexian Arena
Phyrexian Arena

Phyrexian Plaguelord
Phyrexian Plaguelord

Phyrexian Rager
Phyrexian Rager

Phyrexian Reclamation
Phyrexian Reclamation

Rise from the Grave
Rise from the Grave

Scourge of Nel Toth
Scourge of Nel Toth

Seal of Doom
Seal of Doom

Sever the Bloodline
Sever the Bloodline

Shriekmaw
Shriekmaw

Thief of Blood
Thief of Blood

Underworld Connections
Underworld Connections

Victimize
Victimize

Vow of Malice
Vow of Malice

Wretched Confluence
Wretched Confluence

Act of Aggression
Act of Aggression

Awaken the Sky Tyrant
Awaken the Sky Tyrant

Borderland Behemoth
Borderland Behemoth

Breath of Darigaaz
Breath of Darigaaz

Chain Reaction
Chain Reaction

Charmbreaker Devils
Charmbreaker Devils

Comet Storm
Comet Storm

Curse of the Nightly Hunt
Curse of the Nightly Hunt

Desolation Giant
Desolation Giant

Desperate Ravings
Desperate Ravings

Disaster Radius
Disaster Radius

Dragon Mage
Dragon Mage

Dream Pillager
Dream Pillager

Earthquake
Earthquake

Faithless Looting
Faithless Looting

Fall of the Hammer
Fall of the Hammer

Fiery Confluence
Fiery Confluence

Fumiko the Lowblood
Fumiko the Lowblood

Hamletback Goliath
Hamletback Goliath

Hammerfist Giant
Hammerfist Giant

Hostility
Hostility

Hunted Dragon
Hunted Dragon

Inferno Titan
Inferno Titan

Magma Giant
Magma Giant

Magmaquake
Magmaquake

Magus of the Wheel
Magus of the Wheel

Meteor Blast
Meteor Blast

Mizzium Mortars
Mizzium Mortars

Mizzix’s Mastery
Mizzix’s Mastery

Rite of the Raging Storm
Rite of the Raging Storm

Stinkdrinker Daredevil
Stinkdrinker Daredevil

Stoneshock Giant
Stoneshock Giant

Sunrise Sovereign
Sunrise Sovereign

Taurean Mauler
Taurean Mauler

Thundercloud Shaman
Thundercloud Shaman

Urza’s Rage
Urza’s Rage

Vandalblast
Vandalblast

Warchief Giant
Warchief Giant

Warstorm Surge
Warstorm Surge

Word of Seizing
Word of Seizing

Acidic Slime
Acidic Slime

Arachnogenesis
Arachnogenesis

Arbor Colossus
Arbor Colossus

Bane of Progress
Bane of Progress

Beastmaster Ascension
Beastmaster Ascension

Bloodspore Thrinax
Bloodspore Thrinax

Caller of the Claw
Caller of the Claw

Caller of the Pack
Caller of the Pack

Centaur Vinecrasher
Centaur Vinecrasher

Chameleon Colossus
Chameleon Colossus

Cloudthresher
Cloudthresher

Cobra Trap
Cobra Trap

Desert Twister
Desert Twister

Elvish Visionary
Elvish Visionary

Eternal Witness
Eternal Witness

Experiment One
Experiment One

Ezuri’s Predation
Ezuri’s Predation

Forgotten Ancient
Forgotten Ancient

Great Oak Guardian
Great Oak Guardian

Indrik Stomphowler
Indrik Stomphowler

Kessig Cagebreakers
Kessig Cagebreakers

Kodama’s Reach
Kodama’s Reach

Krosan Grip
Krosan Grip

Loaming Shaman
Loaming Shaman

Mulch
Mulch

Mycoloth
Mycoloth

Noble Quarry
Noble Quarry

Ohran Viper
Ohran Viper

Overrun
Overrun

Overwhelming Stampede
Overwhelming Stampede

Patagia Viper
Patagia Viper

Pathbreaker Ibex
Pathbreaker Ibex

Primal Growth
Primal Growth

Rampant Growth
Rampant Growth

Sakura-Tribe Elder
Sakura-Tribe Elder

Satyr Wayfinder
Satyr Wayfinder

Skullwinder
Skullwinder

Spider Spawning
Spider Spawning

Stingerfling Spider
Stingerfling Spider

Terastodon
Terastodon

Thelonite Hermit
Thelonite Hermit

Tribute to the Wild
Tribute to the Wild

Verdant Confluence
Verdant Confluence

Verdant Force
Verdant Force

Viridian Emissary
Viridian Emissary

Viridian Shaman
Viridian Shaman

Viridian Zealot
Viridian Zealot

Wall of Blossoms
Wall of Blossoms

Wood Elves
Wood Elves

Anya, Merciless Angel
Anya, Merciless Angel

Arjun, the Shifting Flame
Arjun, the Shifting Flame

Biomantic Mastery
Biomantic Mastery

Call the Skybreaker
Call the Skybreaker

Coiling Oracle
Coiling Oracle

Cold-Eyed Selkie
Cold-Eyed Selkie

Counterflux
Counterflux

Daxos the Returned
Daxos the Returned

Death Grasp
Death Grasp

Epic Experiment
Epic Experiment

Etherium-Horn Sorcerer
Etherium-Horn Sorcerer

Ezuri, Claw of Progress
Ezuri, Claw of Progress

Firemind’s Foresight
Firemind’s Foresight

Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
Gisela, Blade of Goldnight

Goblin Electromancer
Goblin Electromancer

Golgari Charm
Golgari Charm

Grisly Salvage
Grisly Salvage

Jarad, Golgari Lich Lord
Jarad, Golgari Lich Lord

Kalemne, Disciple of Iroas
Kalemne, Disciple of Iroas

Karlov of the Ghost Council
Karlov of the Ghost Council

Kaseto, Orochi Archmage
Kaseto, Orochi Archmage

Korozda Guildmage
Korozda Guildmage

Lorescale Coatl
Lorescale Coatl

Lotleth Troll
Lotleth Troll

Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest
Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest

Melek, Izzet Paragon
Melek, Izzet Paragon

Meren of Clan Nel Toth
Meren of Clan Nel Toth

Mizzix of the Izmagnus
Mizzix of the Izmagnus

Mystic Snake
Mystic Snake

Necromancer’s Covenant
Necromancer’s Covenant

Prime Speaker Zegana
Prime Speaker Zegana

Prophetic Bolt
Prophetic Bolt

Putrefy
Putrefy

Snakeform
Snakeform

Steam Augury
Steam Augury

Teysa, Envoy of Ghosts
Teysa, Envoy of Ghosts

Treasury Thrull
Treasury Thrull

Trygon Predator
Trygon Predator

Underworld Coinsmith
Underworld Coinsmith

Vulturous Zombie
Vulturous Zombie

Wistful Selkie
Wistful Selkie

Basalt Monolith
Basalt Monolith

Blade of Selves
Blade of Selves

Bonehoard
Bonehoard

Boros Cluestone
Boros Cluestone

Boros Signet
Boros Signet

Burnished Hart
Burnished Hart

Coldsteel Heart
Coldsteel Heart

Crystal Chimes
Crystal Chimes

Darksteel Ingot
Darksteel Ingot

Dreamstone Hedron
Dreamstone Hedron

Eldrazi Monument
Eldrazi Monument

Fellwar Stone
Fellwar Stone

Golgari Signet
Golgari Signet

Izzet Signet
Izzet Signet

Lightning Greaves
Lightning Greaves

Loxodon Warhammer
Loxodon Warhammer

Mind Stone
Mind Stone

Orochi Hatchery
Orochi Hatchery

Orzhov Cluestone
Orzhov Cluestone

Orzhov Signet
Orzhov Signet

Psychosis Crawler
Psychosis Crawler

Sandstone Oracle
Sandstone Oracle

Scytheclaw
Scytheclaw

Seal of the Guildpact
Seal of the Guildpact

Seer’s Sundial
Seer’s Sundial

Simic Keyrune
Simic Keyrune

Simic Signet
Simic Signet

Skullclamp
Skullclamp

Sol Ring
Sol Ring

Solemn Simulacrum
Solemn Simulacrum

Staff of Nin
Staff of Nin

Swiftfoot Boots
Swiftfoot Boots

Sword of Vengeance
Sword of Vengeance

Thought Vessel
Thought Vessel

Urza’s Incubator
Urza’s Incubator

Wayfarer’s Bauble
Wayfarer’s Bauble

Worn Powerstone
Worn Powerstone

Ancient Amphitheater
Ancient Amphitheater

Barren Moor
Barren Moor

Blasted Landscape
Blasted Landscape

Boros Garrison
Boros Garrison

Boros Guildgate
Boros Guildgate

Command Beacon
Command Beacon

Command Tower
Command Tower

Drifting Meadow
Drifting Meadow

Evolving Wilds
Evolving Wilds

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forgotten Cave
Forgotten Cave

Ghost Quarter
Ghost Quarter

Golgari Guildgate
Golgari Guildgate

Golgari Rot Farm
Golgari Rot Farm

Grim Backwoods
Grim Backwoods

High Market
High Market

Island
Island

Island
Island

Island
Island

Island
Island

Izzet Boilerworks
Izzet Boilerworks

Izzet Guildgate
Izzet Guildgate

Jungle Hollow
Jungle Hollow

Llanowar Reborn
Llanowar Reborn

Mosswort Bridge
Mosswort Bridge

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

New Benalia
New Benalia

Novijen, Heart of Progress
Novijen, Heart of Progress

Oran-Rief, the Vastwood
Oran-Rief, the Vastwood

Orzhov Basilica
Orzhov Basilica

Orzhov Guildgate
Orzhov Guildgate

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Polluted Mire
Polluted Mire

Reliquary Tower
Reliquary Tower

Rogue’s Passage
Rogue’s Passage

Scoured Barrens
Scoured Barrens

Secluded Steppe
Secluded Steppe

Simic Growth Chamber
Simic Growth Chamber

Simic Guildgate
Simic Guildgate

Slippery Karst
Slippery Karst

Smoldering Crater
Smoldering Crater

Spinerock Knoll
Spinerock Knoll

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swiftwater Cliffs
Swiftwater Cliffs

Tainted Field
Tainted Field

Tainted Wood
Tainted Wood

Temple of the False God
Temple of the False God

Terramorphic Expanse
Terramorphic Expanse

Thornwood Falls
Thornwood Falls

Vivid Crag
Vivid Crag

Vivid Creek
Vivid Creek

Vivid Grove
Vivid Grove

Vivid Marsh
Vivid Marsh

Vivid Meadow
Vivid Meadow

Wind-Scarred Crag
Wind-Scarred Crag

Zoetic Cavern
Zoetic Cavern

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS