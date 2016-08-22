Conspiracy: Take the Crown
WHITE
Ballot Broker
Custodi Peacekeeper
Custodi Soulcaller
Lieutenants of the Guard
Noble Banneret
Palace Jailer
Palace Sentinels
Paliano Vanguard
Protector of the Crown
Recruiter of the Guard
Sanctum Prelate
Spectral Grasp
Throne Warden
Wings of the Guard
Affa Guard Hound
Disenchant
Doomed Traveler
Faith’s Reward
Ghostly Possession
Ghostly Prison
Gleam of Resistance
Gods Willing
Guardian of the Gateless
Hail of Arrows
Hallowed Burial
Hollowhenge Spirit
Hundred-Handed One
Kill Shot
Pariah
Raise the Alarm
Reviving Dose
Spirit of the Hearth
Wild Griffin
Windborne Charge
Zealous Strike
BLUE
Arcane Savant
Canal Courier
Coveted Peacock
Expropriate
Illusion of Choice
Illusionary Informant
Jeering Homunculus
Keeper of Keys
Messenger Jays
Skittering Crustacean
Spire Phantasm
Stunt Double
Bonds of Quicksilver
Caller of Gales
Cloaked Siren
Covenant of Minds
Deceiver Exarch
Desertion
Dismiss
Divination
Fleeting Distraction
Followed Footsteps
Into the Void
Kami of the Crescent Moon
Merfolk Looter
Merfolk Skyscout
Mnemonic Wall
Negate
Omenspeaker
Repulse
Serum Visions
Show and Tell
Sphinx of Magosi
Traumatic Visions
Vaporkin
Vertigo Spawn
BLACK
Archdemon of Paliano
Capital Punishment
Custodi Lich
Deadly Designs
Garrulous Sycophant
Marchesa’s Decree
Regicide
Sinuous Vermin
Smuggler Captain
Thorn of the Black Rose
Absorb Vis
Altar’s Reap
Avatar of Woe
Blood-Toll Harpy
Child of Night
Death Wind
Diabolic Tutor
Driver of the Dead
Farbog Boneflinger
Festergloom
Fleshbag Marauder
Guul Draz Specter
Harvester of Souls
Infest
Inquisition of Kozilek
Keepsake Gorgon
Mausoleum Turnkey
Murder
Phyrexian Arena
Public Execution
Raise Dead
Sangromancer
Shambling Goblin
Stromkirk Patrol
Unnerve
RED
Besmirch
Crown-Hunter Hireling
Deputized Protester
Garbage Fire
Goblin Racketeer
Grenzo, Havoc Raiser
Grenzo’s Ruffians
Pyretic Hunter
Skyline Despot
Subterranean Tremors
Volatile Chimera
Burn Away
Burning Wish
Charmbreaker Devils
Coordinated Assault
Ember Beast
Fiery Fall
Flame Slash
Gang of Devils
Goblin Balloon Brigade
Goblin Tunneler
Gratuitous Violence
Guttersnipe
Hamletback Goliath
Havengul Vampire
Hurly-Burly
Ill-Tempered Cyclops
Kiln Fiend
Ogre Sentry
Stoneshock Giant
Sulfurous Blast
Tormenting Voice
Trumpet Blast
Twin Bolt
GREEN
Animus of Predation
Borderland Explorer
Caller of the Untamed
Domesticated Hydra
Entourage of Trest
Fang of the Pack
Leovold’s Operative
Menagerie Liberator
Orchard Elemental
Regal Behemoth
Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Selvala’s Stampede
Splitting Slime
Beast Within
Berserk
Birds of Paradise
Brushstrider
Burgeoning
Copperhorn Scout
Explosive Vegetation
Fade into Antiquity
Forgotten Ancient
Irresistible Prey
Lace with Moonglove
Lay of the Land
Manaplasm
Nessian Asp
Netcaster Spider
Overrun
Plummet
Prey Upon
Ravenous Leucrocota
Strength in Numbers
Sylvan Bounty
Voyaging Satyr
Wild Pair
MULTICOLORED
Adriana, Captain of the Guard
Daretti, Ingenious Iconoclast
Kaya, Ghost Assassin
Knights of the Black Rose
Leovold, Emissary of Trest
Queen Marchesa
Akroan Hoplite
Ascended Lawmage
Carnage Gladiator
Coiling Oracle
Dragonlair Spider
Duskmantle Seer
Gruul War Chant
Juniper Order Ranger
Pharika’s Mender
Shipwreck Singer
Stormchaser Chimera
ARTIFACT
Spy Kit
Bronze Sable
Hedron Matrix
Hexplate Golem
Horn of Greed
Kitesail
Opaline Unicorn
Platinum Angel
Psychosis Crawler
Runed Servitor
LAND
Throne of the High City
Dread Statuary
Evolving Wilds
Exotic Orchard
Rogue’s Passage
Shimmering Grotto
CONSPIRACY
Adriana’s Valor
Assemble the Rank and Vile
Echoing Boon
Emissary’s Ploy
Hired Heist
Hold the Perimeter
Hymn of the Wilds
Incendiary Dissent
Natural Unity
Sovereign’s Realm
Summoner’s Bond
Weight Advantage
